The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
13h

The frog in the slowly boiling pot unaware as the heat rises to prevent his escape a good analogy. Your paragraph on “high stakes domains, retained human judgment, error recovery,”…”because a trained human being, drawing on tacit knowledge, institutional memory, and moral seriousness, recognized that something essential had been missed” well said. Governance needs audits. The questions create better solutions from inviting multiple perspectives. This was a very deep dive you did to help humanity discover what we want and need to preserve as we migrate to the new era of AI.

Reply
Share
3 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
9h

"The authors argue that human societies remain aligned with human interests partly because they still require human participation". When human societies no longer require human participation, human societies cease to exist altogether.

"Economies need our labor and consumption". For C-Suites everywhere, this is the great paradox. To boost their stock, they have to sell an actual product, but without human labor, nobody can buy their product, and their stock value will crash.

"States need our taxes, compliance, and sometimes our consent". That states only sometimes need our consent is a problem in and of itself.

"Human flourishing becomes less a structural requirement than a sentimental afterthought". This inevitably leads to total systemic collapse. On both the state and corporate levels. It might be an effective way to bring about Curtis Yarvin's psychopathic neoreactionary fantasy where a small number of "elites" control all of the resources, and enslave the rest of us.

"The question is whether they can be made to see that some forms of retained judgment are themselves productive". Yes, but that will be reserved for those with the words "Chief" and "Officer" in their titles.

My fear is that the human capabilities that remain "valuable" will only be acquirable by a very small percentage of humans. The rest of us - the vast majority - will be left out in the cold.

Reply
Share
4 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Colin WP Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture