The Matterhorn behind me…

The Two Kinds of Silence

Tuesday began with a phone call that should have been simple. It wasn’t. I spoke with someone I care for, someone gifted and beautiful, but someone who treats other people like furniture, useful when needed, invisible when not. Frankly, I think she has never mastered the basic mechanics of mutual respect.

You know the kind of dynamic: where every sentence is a negotiation, and every shared moment leaves a fine, toxic residue on your spirit.

I hung up feeling hollowed out, as if someone had plugged directly into my emotional energy source and drained the battery straight down to zero. The lack of respect, the casual dismissal of boundaries, it doesn’t just annoy you; it leaves a heavy silence in your core, a silent question mark over the value of your own time and kindness. I spent the next six hours shuffling through my workday, carrying that psychic anchor. I sent her a text message. “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

The Currency of Connection

By 7:00 PM, I needed an exorcism. Fortunately, the universe had scheduled one in the form of three people I’ve known since they had terrible haircuts: my oldest friends.

There is a vast, profound difference between a polite chuckle and the kind of laughter you experience with true friends. The polite chuckle is social lubrication, a surface-level payment required for navigating an office party. The laughter I needed, the laughter I got, was so deep.

It was the kind of laughter that starts in your stomach, doubles you over, forces tears out of your eyes, and momentarily collapses your diaphragm. It’s loud and it is undeniably, gloriously real.

We were not laughing at anything particularly sophisticated. It was probably a decades-old inside joke, a shared memory, or a terrible mispronunciation of a menu item. But the sound itself, the overlapping, unfiltered, resonant noise, was physical proof that the toxicity of the morning had no place here.

This laughter felt like a cleansing breath. It literally shook the unpleasant residue of the morning right out of my body. The energy wasn’t just restored; it was multiplied. In that moment, surrounded by people whose fundamental respect for me is an unspoken given, I realized that true laughter is the ultimate measure of psychological safety. It’s the highest form of currency you can exchange with someone.

The Antidote

Last Tuesday served up a perfect, stark lesson: we are constantly moving between people who drain us and people who fill us. The difference is the quality of the silence, and the quality of the resulting sound.

One call left me silent and depleted, questioning my own worth. The resulting hours with my friends were a symphony of ridiculous, loud noise that affirmed every ounce of it.

If you are ever left feeling small by someone, don’t try to reason your way back to wholeness. Go find the people who can make you laugh until you can’t breathe. They hold the antidote, and it’s free.

Stay curious

Colin