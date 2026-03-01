Without structure, urgency degrades into panic. Without urgency, structure ossifies into bureaucracy.

I think urgency is the most misunderstood virtue in modern business. It is routinely confused with haste, with noise, with the theatre of busyness. I have sat in too many rooms where executives mistake calendar congestion for momentum. They schedule meetings about meetings. They commission slide decks whose thickness seems to substitute for conviction. They congratulate themselves on process while the market moves on without them.

A senior board member at a major bank once told me, with a tone that was half complaint and half plea, that people take too long to do things. They send him twenty pages when two would do. The extra eighteen pages are not evidence of care. They are evidence of fear. Fear of omission. Fear of accountability. Fear of being wrong in fewer words.

The former CFO of AXA Group used to say he wanted a one page dashboard for our bi-weekly meetings on compliance issues. Nothing more. At first this sounded austere, almost severe. It took weeks of intense effort to decide what deserved to be on that single page. What must be measured. What could be ignored. What would trigger action. The distillation was difficult. It required judgment. But once achieved, decisions became faster and more accurate. Reporting improved. Action followed. Urgency, in that sense, was not frenzy. It was clarity enforced by constraint.

I believe this is what Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of the $2 trillion Norway Investment Fund, is getting at when he speaks about urgency. In the interview, he is strikingly direct. “You need a sense of urgency,” he says, almost impatiently. He speaks about tempo as an operating principle, not a personality trait. Capital compounds. Time compounds. Culture compounds. If you move slowly, you compound hesitation. If you move decisively, you compound learning. He stresses energy, repetition, rhythm. Meetings should end with decisions. Decisions should lead to action. Action should produce data. Data should produce adjustment. The cycle should tighten. What impressed me is not the rhetoric but the insistence that delay is costly. “If you wait,” he notes in effect, “you fall behind.” There is no neutral gear in markets. Drift is regression. Delay is not neutral. It is expensive.

Dr. Julie Gurner, writing on Substack, states: “If there is any consistent trait I’ve seen in the .01%, it is speed. They move on things. They have a bias to action.” Adding “But they are not impuslive.”

Competitive Advantage

Speed is a competitive variable, is a point that ought to be obvious, yet it is rarely treated as such. We debate strategy, culture, incentives, governance. We seldom debate tempo. And yet history suggests that tempo is often decisive.

When Alfred Harmsworth launched the Daily Mail in 1896, he did not simply target a newly literate mass audience. He paired that insight with Linotype printing technology that allowed him to publish at prodigious speed. Distribution velocity became strategic leverage. News delivered first is not just earlier. It shapes the narrative terrain on which others must later build. What Harmsworth grasped, instinctively, was decision latency. The shorter the interval between event and publication, the greater the power to frame reality. Speed was authority measured in hours. I think we underestimate how often technological advantage expresses itself not as intelligence but as acceleration.

Jason Somers, writing about software, makes the blunt claim that speed matters because iteration is learning. The faster you ship, the faster you receive feedback. The faster you correct. Slowness, in that world, is not prudence. It is ignorance extended over time. I find that argument discomfitting because it implies that deliberation can become a form of decay. If you do not test reality quickly, reality tests you. Yet there is a corollary rarely stated: feedback is only as good as the signals you choose to hear. Acceleration amplifies whatever you privilege. If the wrong signals dominate, speed compounds error.

Disciplined Thinking

Yet urgency without discipline is not dynamism. It is chaos.

The Challenger disaster shows this with painful clarity. In the hours before the launch on January 28, 1986, engineers at Morton Thiokol warned that the O rings sealing the solid rocket boosters had not been tested at the unusually low temperatures forecast for that morning. Data from prior launches suggested erosion increased in the cold. Charts were faxed. Teleconferences were held between Utah and Florida. The engineers recommended against launch, especially led by Roger Boisjoly. Then the discussion shifted. NASA managers pressed for quantitative proof of failure rather than qualitative warning of risk. The burden of evidence quietly reversed. Instead of asking whether it was safe to fly, the conversation narrowed to whether there was definitive data that it would fail. Under schedule pressure and political expectation, hesitation began to look like obstruction. Thiokol management caucused privately. The recommendation changed. Launch proceeded. Here urgency did not manifest as speed of execution alone. It manifested as compression of doubt. The system filtered out inconvenient signals in order to preserve timetable integrity.

The lesson is not that speed leads to disaster. It is that institutions under temporal pressure can redefine uncertainty until it appears acceptable. The lesson is not to slow everything down. It is to ensure that urgency amplifies the right signals rather than suppressing them.

Leadership

Contrast that with the reconstruction of Notre Dame after the fire of April 2019. Within days, political leaders promised reopening within five years. Many called it unrealistic. General Jean Louis Georgelin, appointed to oversee the effort, imposed discipline. Deadlines were public. Authority was clear. Bureaucratic drift was curtailed. Then we had the Covid epidemic and securing the Cathedral was delayed during the lockdown. After Covid, craftsmen worked with extraordinary coordination. The target date of December 2024 became a shared horizon. Urgency there was not reckless. It was structured. It forced decisions that might otherwise have languished in committees. It respected time without disrespecting complexity. The. Cathedral was reopened on December 7th, 2024

The Value of Time

I have come to believe that urgency is fundamentally moral. To move quickly is to acknowledge that other people’s time has value. When a bank delays a credit decision, a small business waits. When a regulator stalls, capital sits idle. When a management team dithers, employees operate in ambiguity. Slowness in institutions with power imposes costs on those without it.

There is also a status dimension. Executives often equate gravitas with deliberation. The longer the memo, the more serious the thinker. The more caveats, the more intelligent the author appears. I confess I have been guilty of this. Brevity feels risky. It exposes one’s hierarchy of importance. But, a one page dashboard cannot hide behind appendices. It declares, this is what matters. Everything else is secondary. And brevity is a form of vulnerability. When you are brief, you cannot bury your errors in a fog of subordinate clauses. If you are wrong, you are wrong in plain sight. Concision removes camouflage. It forces intellectual honesty because there is nowhere to conceal confusion.

The people who claim to be most strategic are often the least decisive. They say they are waiting for perfect information. But perfect information is a mirage. Markets move. Technologies shift. Competitors experiment. The cost of waiting accumulates invisibly until it becomes visible in earnings calls and layoffs.

Culture

I think urgency is a cultural choice before it is an operational tactic. It begins with hiring people who prefer action to analysis paralysis. It requires leaders who reward initiative rather than punish intelligent error. It demands systems that compress feedback loops. In Tangen’s framing, energy is contagious. A leader’s tempo becomes the organization’s pulse.

But there is a deeper question. What is speed for? If acceleration serves only quarterly optics, it becomes destructive. If it serves learning, customer value, and long term resilience, it becomes generative. The difference lies in direction. One can run very fast toward the wrong destination.

The rebuilding of Notre Dame worked because the end state was clear. The launch of Challenger failed because dissenting knowledge was subordinated to schedule. The CFO’s one page dashboard improved decisions because it forced agreement on what truly mattered. In each case, urgency interacted with structure. Without structure, urgency degrades into panic. Without urgency, structure ossifies into bureaucracy.

Organized Speed

I believe the defining competitive advantage of the next decade will not be intelligence alone but organized speed. Artificial intelligence systems can generate answers instantly, and the cost of producing information is collapsing toward zero. Nicolai Tangen says if he was Prime Minister for a day, he would “inject AI everwhere.” When information becomes abundant and cheap, judgment becomes scarce and expensive. The bottleneck shifts. The question is no longer who can produce analysis, but who can decide what to do with it. As the marginal cost of generating answers falls, the value of choosing among them rises exponentially. The firms that win will be those that can translate outputs into action before rivals do. This is what I mean by decision latency. How long between signal and response? How long between insight and implementation?

We are living in a period where technological cycles compress and geopolitical risks intensify. In such a world, delay becomes a strategic liability. To act with urgency is to acknowledge that time itself is scarce capital. You either invest it or you lose it.

There is a final personal admission. I used to think that seriousness required slowness. And I still believe that in some areas of life, such as eating, drinking tea, long meandering walks, and regular in-depth personal conversations. I no longer believe that in business. I believe seriousness requires responsibility for time. If I can say something in two pages instead of twenty, I should. If I can decide in two days instead of two months, I must, provided the facts are sufficient and dissent is heard.

Where in your organization is 'deliberation' actually just a form of camouflage for fear?

Urgency is not about adrenaline. It is about respect. Respect for opportunity. Respect for colleagues. Respect for the compounding nature of time. In business, as in life, delay is rarely neutral. It is a decision in disguise.

Stay curious

Colin

P.S: Additional Notes on Nobel Winners

When we think about speed not as haste but as disciplined tempo, Nobel Prize Winners are magnificent examples.

Santiago Ramón y Cajal

Cajal did not move quickly in the modern corporate sense. He did something rarer. He compressed the cycle between observation, interpretation, and publication. In the late nineteenth century, microscopy was a slow, imprecise craft. Camillo Golgi had developed a silver staining technique, but few could make it yield insight. Cajal refined the method and then worked at astonishing intensity. He would observe, sketch, annotate, and theorize in rapid succession. His drawings were not decorative. They were decisions. Each line committed him to an interpretation of neural structure.

What distinguishes Cajal is not just brilliance. It is iteration speed. He looked, revised, looked again. He published relentlessly. He did not wait for a complete theory of the brain before advancing the neuron doctrine. He advanced what the data justified and moved forward. In that sense, he reduced decision latency in science. The interval between signal and synthesis shortened under his hand.

We might argue that his great rival, Golgi, exemplified the opposite. Golgi clung to the reticular theory of a continuous neural network. Cajal, seeing discrete cells, moved faster from evidence to paradigm shift. Both shared the 1906 Nobel Prize. History remembers the one who acted decisively on ambiguous data.

Enrico Fermi

Fermi was legendary for rapid estimation. He could reduce a complex physical problem to first principles in minutes. The famous “Fermi problems” are not about accuracy to the third decimal place. They are about disciplined approximation. During the Manhattan Project, he reportedly dropped bits of paper during the Trinity blast to estimate yield. That is decision under uncertainty at speed. Not reckless. Structured.

Maria Skłodowska-Curie

Curie’s speed was operational. She processed tons of pitchblende to isolate radium. During World War I she organized mobile X-ray units and deployed them quickly to the front. She did not treat discovery as separate from application. She shortened the distance between laboratory insight and battlefield utility.

Alexander Fleming

Fleming’s initial discovery of penicillin was partly accidental, but the speed lay in recognition. Many would have discarded the contaminated dish. He did not. He interpreted quickly. Later, Florey and Chain operationalized the insight at wartime pace. Recognition speed often precedes execution speed.

Header Image: Nikolai Tangen

Recommended videos:

Tangen’s series of Podcasts In Good Company.

Plus this interview with Nikolai Tangen and Shane Parish