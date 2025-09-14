“Few people in history have had as broad and practical an impact as Mandelbrot. His contributions affect physics, engineering, arts, music, linguistics, biology (our blood vessels and lungs are fractal) and medicine.” ~ Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Yesterday I walked around one of my favorite parks in Warsaw, Poland. A park I first wandered into over two decades ago, on a visit that began with no itinerary and ended with a memory I would return to often. I was first made aware of this park by one of my intellectual mentors, Benoit Mandelbrot. He described how, as a young boy, he played among its trees and winding paths, the air thick with lilac and the shadows always broken in geometric shards. It was here, perhaps, that the child first glimpsed the infinite embedded in the ordinary.

While the Mandelbrot Set is a famous cultural icon, a major driving force for advancements in computer graphics and performance. Its creator remains less known. Yet his work touches our daily life in profound ways. As I wrote last year (plus see footnote),

“He showed us that the universe is far more complex, and far more beautiful, than we ever imagined. He gave us a new way to see the world, one that embraced the rugged, the uneven, the unpredictable.”

Maverick

In The Fractalist: Memoir of a Scientific Maverick, Mandelbrot recalled his childhood in Warsaw with a mix of astonishment and ache. His family was not wealthy in things, but in thought.

“My ancestors’ main inheritable property,” he wrote, “consisted of well-worn books”.

He came from Vilna by way of Warsaw, from scholarship and tradition, but he was not one to kneel before either. Already, in those early days, his imagination wandered beyond the permitted boundaries, a maverick indeed.

By 1930, he was sitting at the dinner table with giants. In the small Warsaw apartment, he watched his uncle Szolem Mandelbrojt talk mathematics with visitors whose names would someday line the margins of journals. Benoit was five, and already he understood that ideas mattered more than furniture. The park down the street became his first laboratory, its leaves fractal without the name, its roots hidden in earth and mind alike.

Seeing More

War came, and with it exile. He spent the war in Vichy France, living not in hiding, but precariously in the open, “conspicuous but insignificant”. There he learned horses, hunger, and how to read the land like a text. Illustrations in outdated geometry books became more than aesthetic pleasures: they were keys to seeing. He began to notice that the world’s curves were never smooth, that chaos repeated itself. As he later reflected:

“Nearly all common patterns in nature are rough. They have aspects that are exquisitely irregular and fragmented”.

He did not become the kind of mathematician who inherited a chair or guarded a gate. Instead, he moved through institutions as a guest: Caltech, Princeton, Geneva, MIT. Each time, the same story. Respect, suspicion, retreat. In 1953, he became the last postdoctoral fellow sponsored by the legendary John von Neumann at Princeton's Institute for Advanced Study. There, he moved among titans like J. Robert Oppenheimer, yet his work remained so unconventional that one lecture was famously declared “the worst... I ever heard” by one professor, only to be brilliantly defended moments later by both Oppenheimer and von Neumann themselves. Von Neumann saw the potential in the young maverick, later telling a colleague to “keep an eye on him” because his chosen path was dangerous and he might need help.

Mandelbrot was hard to categorize and harder to contain. IBM, in its golden age, had the wisdom to give him a home without fencing him in. There, he began to ask questions that would have seemed unserious in most departments: How long is a coastline? Why does the stock market lurch and twitch? Why is turbulence not an error but a language?

Not Broken

He did not offer comfort. He offered insight. Mandelbrot saw that irregularity was not a blemish but a feature. He needed a word for the forms he saw, and he coined one from his schoolboy Latin: “fractal,” from the adjective fractus, meaning “broken”. They were not broken at all. They were precise, recursive, astonishingly ordered across scale. In one of my favorite quotes for life, he said:

“Clouds are not spheres, mountains are not cones, coastlines are not circles, and bark is not smooth, nor does lightning travel in a straight line.”

These were not metaphors. They were observations of a truth denied by classical geometry.

His biggest discovery, the Mandelbrot Set, is a mathematical declaration that complexity can arise from the simplest of rules, that chaos carries structure, and that beauty is born not from smoothness, but from recursion. One simple function, iterated endlessly, gives rise to a shape so intricate it defies full comprehension.

This is not a distant artifact. Its structure echoes in our daily lives, in the distribution of wealth, in the erratic rhythm of internet traffic, in the jagged volatility of markets, in the recursive branching of lungs and trees. The Mandelbrot Set is a reflection of the hidden order in the things we call random. Mandelbrot did not just see it, he recognized it, and dared to say that this was not pathology but pattern.

Harvard was unwilling to offer him a permanent home; Yale finally did, bestowing the Sterling Professorship, but late. The Nobel committee never called. But Mandelbrot, always unbothered by ceremony, had already won what mattered: time enough to watch the world curve toward his ideas. In finance, in physics, in biology, even in art, his fingerprints spread. The man who never belonged became, improbably, the architect of a new geometry for a messy world.

Grey Swan

His intellectual contributions to financial theory had their own aftershocks. Mandelbrot was among the first to insist that markets are not just volatile, they are fundamentally wild. He argued that returns do not follow neat bell curves but obey heavy-tailed distributions that leave ample room for outsized shocks. To describe this, he coined the term grey swan, a predictable but low-probability, high-impact event, but still scientifically modelable, residing on the outer edge of conventional expectations. It was in this space of fat tails and fractal noise that Nassim Nicholas Taleb found his footing.

Taleb, who would go on to write The Black Swan, frequently acknowledged Mandelbrot as his teacher and mentor. Their conversations explored the mathematical and philosophical implications of uncertainty. If Mandelbrot gave us the geometry of roughness, Taleb gave us its epistemology. Taleb’s “black swan”, an event beyond predictive horizons, unknowable until after the fact, was born in the shadow of Mandelbrot’s grey ones. “Without Mandelbrot,” Taleb once said, “my ideas would be mere anecdotes.” Taleb also said:

“Few people in history have had as broad and practical an impact as Mandelbrot. His contributions affect physics, engineering, arts, music, linguistics, biology (our blood vessels and lungs are fractal) and medicine. But he went unheeded by the very field in which he started, economics, where he proved in the 1960s that financial theories vastly underestimate market risk–an underestimation that caused our current global crisis.”

A Rolling Stone

His memoir is not one of victory laps but of restless observation. He quotes a dean who once told him, “A rolling stone gathers no moss... you are the sanest person among us”. Mandelbrot agreed, in his way.

“I loved to roll along,” he wrote, “stopping to listen and preach in lay monasteries of all kinds—some splendid and proud, others forsaken and out of the way”.

He planned more chapters. Time, that relentless editor, denied him the last word. He died, aged 85, in 2010. But his questions remain, coiled inside our systems, asking to be noticed.

What he gave us was not just a mathematical tool. He gave us permission to see the world as it is. He reminded us that the world is rough, and that this roughness is not to be smoothed out but understood. In his words:

“I have extended the scope of rational science to yet another basic sensation of man, one that had for so long remained untamed”.

He was sure of who he was. He was a fractalist. And he taught us to see the beauty in the breaks.

As I walked in that park last night, I felt that beauty.

