Cathie Campbell
Aug 4

Best thoughts on AI progress, to put the “why” with the “where we can go”.

Marginal Gains
Aug 6

Excellent post!

Reflecting on the ongoing progress in LLM-based AI—though admittedly less spectacular in the last six months—I am struck by a sense of wonder and unease. While these advances hold extraordinary promise, I still question whether this trajectory alone will lead us to AGI, for reasons I’ve outlined in previous comments on your posts. Even if a real AGI remains decades or centuries away, the questions you’ve raised here feel increasingly urgent.

What happens to the meaning and purpose of life when so much of it has been tied to our work? If work no longer defines us, what does it even mean to be human?

What should we study when education is no longer tethered to careers? How do we gain wisdom in a world increasingly shaped by artificial systems, when so much of our wisdom has historically come from struggle, experience, and engagement with the unpredictable, tangible world?

This brings me to a troubling thought: Will curiosity and creativity—qualities we’ve long cherished—become endangered? If necessity and problem-solving have driven much of our curiosity and creativity, could they wither in a world where abundance reigns and every challenge is met with a machine-generated solution? Could we inhabit a world of unimaginable plenty and yet feel profoundly lonely?

But perhaps the most unsettling question of all is this: In our pursuit of AGI, are we not just building tools to enhance our lives but designing our replacement? As biologically fragile beings, unable to endure the extremes of other planets or stars, are we, through AI and genetic modification, creating a new version of humanity—one engineered to thrive where we cannot?

And if so, what becomes of us, the creators of something destined to surpass and outlast us? Will we eventually worship a completely artificial or hybrid being, as we have done throughout history when faced with forces we could not understand? Why would we worship such a being? Would it be out of awe, dependence, or fear? Or would it reflect a more profound existential crisis—our inability to define meaning and purpose in a world where intelligence and creativity are no longer uniquely human?

Being at the top of the Earth's species pyramid with intelligence to thrive on Earth today, how would we react to something that moves us down a rung in the future and takes over our place? Or would we become gods by creating something more intelligent than ourselves, which will outlive our species and propagate to other stars and galaxies until the end of time?

These questions are not new, but they feel more pressing than ever. They demand intelligence and wisdom—a quality no machine can replicate and one we must actively cultivate within ourselves. As Yuval Noah Harari profoundly observed:

"The real question facing us is not what we want to become, but what we want to want."

