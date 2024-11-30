The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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First Last's avatar
First Last
Dec 1, 2024Edited

If an activity can be cost-effectively automated, it will be. Such is the unstable nature of economic equilibrium and everyone's voting for that to happen with their money.

We will no longer be able to rely on economic coercion to force us into intellectual engagement. The 'augment your intelligence/abilities' angle is pushed by many AI companies but it's not gonna be true for everyone nor forever. Instead what is commonly understood is: Click the button and make the problem go away.

Maybe the world we're gonna be living in, barring any major catastrophe or other blocker along the way, will be one of pure hedonic in-the-moment experience. All problems requiring intellectual or physical effort are solved, but you still exist and experience. May as well go all-in on that then.

Unless consciousness and emotions themselves can also be "disrupted" by AI. Then it's gonna get... weird?

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
Aug 1, 2025

"These declines often stem from a confluence of political instability, cultural upheaval, and deliberate suppression".

A perfect description of today's world.

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"...intellectuals, often the bearers of cultural and scientific progress, have repeatedly become targets during periods of ideological fervor, war and political instability".

Because they're a threat to the efficacy of propaganda.

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"will AI help augment intelligence for all, freeing up human cognitive resources for more creative and complex tasks, or will it accelerate this decline further by fostering over-reliance and cognitive stagnation?"

I fear it will be the latter.

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"Such a shift wouldn’t be an economic boon but a collapse of our economic and social systems and probably lead to large cognitive decline".

Not to mention civil war.

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"Is artificial intelligence pushing humanity forward, or is it creating a new monster, one that quietly but effectively stifles the art of thinking? Is there a new cycle of Intellectual decline? Are we creating a future in which critical thinking and the human touch in written communication become wistful relics?"

Yes

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"Such output may be vivid but ultimately lacks the warmth and personality of an author's touch".

Feeling vs. thinking.

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"...or learning to mimic complex emotional cues".

A terrifying prospect.

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Ironically, the limitations of AI are a direct reflection of our own. What direction AI ultimately takes, I fear, will be decided by the prophets of profiteering. Also ironically, by continuing down this path, the profiteers themselves will ultimately be replaced as they too become obsolete.

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