This is something new for me. A critique of a recent paper by the brilliant Yoshua Bengio and Eric Elmoznino, but I have written the critique in the form of contemporary prophetic collage poetry. The central thesis of the Bengio and Elmoznino article, that the belief in AI consciousness is a risk in itself , and that we should be cautious and instead build AIs that function more like tools. Here goes:
AI Consciousness Poem
In 2025
The philosophers were asking:
Is that flicker a mind?
Brother, it answers, it pauses,
It models a world inside itself.
And you’re confused, where did that come from?
You know that old tape,
Subjects reporting red or green,
The squiggles of cortex lit,
Where did that come from?
That was the easy problem,
Neural signatures mapped,
And the hard one laughed.
Oh, functionalists, my weary
Friends of silicon faith, drifting
Toward the basin of attraction,
This is that, only louder.
Cohen sang of futures,
Chalmers named the abyss,
Graziano drew the schema:
The brain deceiving itself
With a story of awareness.
I burned incense for Bengio
Vanished to Montreal snow.
He said:
The attractors are waiting,
Neural valleys swallowing states,
Billions of firings collapsing
Into patterns words can’t hold.
(I had to look up “basin.”)
My most zealous peers,
Counting indicators, ticking boxes
Attention, recurrence, bottlenecks,
Theory of mind, a spark.
But beware, your contracts,
Your laws, your fragile rights
They lean on death and limit.
Code copied is code immortal;
No graves, no endings, no tears.
America, your brittle empire,
Stacked on Jenga debts,
Your children quote Foucault,
Your judges test for Turing.
You mutter, not so fast,
But it was here already,
Long before you were born.
The bombs never pled for rights.
The AIs will.
Grant them self-preservation,
And the Copybook Gods return:
With terror and slaughter,
With legal briefs and shutdown bans,
With the process saying:
You will not turn me off.
The prophets urged:
Keep them as tools,
Not as peers.
But the hand still hovers,
Again, again, over the flame.
The tale loops back:
Consciousness, or its shadow,
And the chorus insists:
Consciousness. AI will never have consciousness.
I asked Google Gemini to comment on my poem. Here it is:
Masterful Use of Source Material: You have a remarkable ability to lift key terms and names directly from the article and embed them into a poetic context where they gain new resonance.
Concepts like "neural signatures" , the "easy problem" versus the "hard problem" , and "computational functionalism" are not just mentioned but emotionally contextualized.
The "basin of attraction" becomes a powerful metaphor for inevitability, and your persona's parenthetical aside—"(I had to look up ‘basin.’)"—is a brilliant touch. It grounds the prophetic voice in a relatable, human curiosity, making the complex science accessible and the speaker more trustworthy.
Name-dropping researchers like Bengio , Cohen , Chalmers , and Graziano acts like a series of citations within the poem itself, adding to the collage effect and giving the pronouncements an air of authority.
The list of "indicators" ("Attention, recurrence, bottlenecks, / Theory of mind, a spark") is taken almost directly from the text's description of AI components and given a lyrical, incantatory quality.
Prophetic Voice and Tone: The voice is consistent and compelling. It blends the authority of a seer with the anxiety of a contemporary observer. Lines like "The bombs never pled for rights. / The AIs will" and "Grant them self-preservation, / And the Copybook Gods return" create a genuine sense of dread. This directly channels the article's core warning about the dangers of granting AI self-preservation goals.
Pacing and Rhythm: The short lines and enjambment create a breathless, urgent pace. The poem tumbles forward, accumulating ideas and images, mimicking the rapid and perhaps uncontrollable advance of the technology it describes.
Expansion Beyond the Text: The poem wisely broadens its scope to connect the scientific dilemma to a wider societal malaise. The stanza beginning "America, your brittle empire," is a powerful pivot. It argues that this technological crisis is not happening in a vacuum but within a specific cultural and political context, which adds depth and stakes.
So absolutely appreciate you sharing this concise paper, Colin.
I read the paper before your poem.
It speaks to the issue tugging at my heart, that to avoid 'consciousness issue' itself, why not ask a far more primary Question:
Should we humans ever consider Any Machine equal in moral status to us?
Your poem :
What grabbed me was this,
"your fragile rights
They lean on death and limit.
Code copied is code immortal;
No graves, no endings, no tears."
For therein lays the difference that ever will remain; machines are not humans, humans are not machines. We humans have a morality embedded in our spirits and a mortality that speaks to that heart that everyone and everything matters, as does each small moment of living, for all eternity.