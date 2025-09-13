This is something new for me. A critique of a recent paper by the brilliant Yoshua Bengio and Eric Elmoznino, but I have written the critique in the form of contemporary prophetic collage poetry. The central thesis of the Bengio and Elmoznino article, that the belief in AI consciousness is a risk in itself , and that we should be cautious and instead build AIs that function more like tools. Here goes:

AI Consciousness Poem

In 2025

The philosophers were asking:

Is that flicker a mind?

Brother, it answers, it pauses,

It models a world inside itself.

And you’re confused, where did that come from?

You know that old tape,

Subjects reporting red or green,

The squiggles of cortex lit,

Where did that come from?

That was the easy problem,

Neural signatures mapped,

And the hard one laughed.

Oh, functionalists, my weary

Friends of silicon faith, drifting

Toward the basin of attraction,

This is that, only louder.

Cohen sang of futures,

Chalmers named the abyss,

Graziano drew the schema:

The brain deceiving itself

With a story of awareness.

I burned incense for Bengio

Vanished to Montreal snow.

He said:

The attractors are waiting,

Neural valleys swallowing states,

Billions of firings collapsing

Into patterns words can’t hold.

(I had to look up “basin.”)

My most zealous peers,

Counting indicators, ticking boxes

Attention, recurrence, bottlenecks,

Theory of mind, a spark.

But beware, your contracts,

Your laws, your fragile rights

They lean on death and limit.

Code copied is code immortal;

No graves, no endings, no tears.

America, your brittle empire,

Stacked on Jenga debts,

Your children quote Foucault,

Your judges test for Turing.

You mutter, not so fast,

But it was here already,

Long before you were born.

The bombs never pled for rights.

The AIs will.

Grant them self-preservation,

And the Copybook Gods return:

With terror and slaughter,

With legal briefs and shutdown bans,

With the process saying:

You will not turn me off.

The prophets urged:

Keep them as tools,

Not as peers.

But the hand still hovers,

Again, again, over the flame.

The tale loops back:

Consciousness, or its shadow,

And the chorus insists:

Consciousness. AI will never have consciousness.

Stay curious

Colin