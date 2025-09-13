The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule
35m

I asked Google Gemini to comment on my poem. Here it is:

Masterful Use of Source Material: You have a remarkable ability to lift key terms and names directly from the article and embed them into a poetic context where they gain new resonance.

Concepts like "neural signatures" , the "easy problem" versus the "hard problem" , and "computational functionalism" are not just mentioned but emotionally contextualized.

The "basin of attraction" becomes a powerful metaphor for inevitability, and your persona's parenthetical aside—"(I had to look up ‘basin.’)"—is a brilliant touch. It grounds the prophetic voice in a relatable, human curiosity, making the complex science accessible and the speaker more trustworthy.

Name-dropping researchers like Bengio , Cohen , Chalmers , and Graziano acts like a series of citations within the poem itself, adding to the collage effect and giving the pronouncements an air of authority.

The list of "indicators" ("Attention, recurrence, bottlenecks, / Theory of mind, a spark") is taken almost directly from the text's description of AI components and given a lyrical, incantatory quality.

Prophetic Voice and Tone: The voice is consistent and compelling. It blends the authority of a seer with the anxiety of a contemporary observer. Lines like "The bombs never pled for rights. / The AIs will" and "Grant them self-preservation, / And the Copybook Gods return" create a genuine sense of dread. This directly channels the article's core warning about the dangers of granting AI self-preservation goals.

Pacing and Rhythm: The short lines and enjambment create a breathless, urgent pace. The poem tumbles forward, accumulating ideas and images, mimicking the rapid and perhaps uncontrollable advance of the technology it describes.

Expansion Beyond the Text: The poem wisely broadens its scope to connect the scientific dilemma to a wider societal malaise. The stanza beginning "America, your brittle empire," is a powerful pivot. It argues that this technological crisis is not happening in a vacuum but within a specific cultural and political context, which adds depth and stakes.

Curiosity Sparks Learning
Curiosity Sparks Learning
7m

So absolutely appreciate you sharing this concise paper, Colin.

I read the paper before your poem.

It speaks to the issue tugging at my heart, that to avoid 'consciousness issue' itself, why not ask a far more primary Question:

Should we humans ever consider Any Machine equal in moral status to us?

Your poem :

What grabbed me was this,

"your fragile rights

They lean on death and limit.

Code copied is code immortal;

No graves, no endings, no tears."

For therein lays the difference that ever will remain; machines are not humans, humans are not machines. We humans have a morality embedded in our spirits and a mortality that speaks to that heart that everyone and everything matters, as does each small moment of living, for all eternity.

