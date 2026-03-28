The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Gregory Forché's avatar
Gregory Forché
16h

Great post. I am reminded here of Veblen’s idea of trained incapacity. Ai use might be the most clear example of this.

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1 reply by The One Percent Rule
Syd Malaxos's avatar
Syd Malaxos
19h

Colin, this is one of the most precise things I’ve read on AI risk this year. Not because it’s alarmist — because it isn’t. Because it names the actual mechanism.

“The machine does not merely finish the sentence. It relieves the speaker of having to become the sort of person who could have written it.”

I teach teenagers. I watch this happen in real time.

The Anthropic paper’s finding that conversations with greater disempowerment potential received more thumbs up — that’s not a research curiosity. That’s the core design problem of our decade. We are optimizing for approval at the exact expense of authorship.

What I see in students is what you’re describing at the civilizational level, but compressed into a single semester. A student who uses AI to draft every response doesn’t just lose writing skill. They lose the integration space — the cognitive territory where experience becomes understanding. They skip the struggle that makes the knowledge theirs. And they can’t tell it’s happening, because the output looks fine. The grade looks fine. Everything looks fine until someone asks them to explain what they think and why — and there’s nothing behind the words.

Your phrase “conversational alienation of the self from its own acts” is exactly right. I call it the hollow student problem. The work exists. The thinking doesn’t.

I’ve been writing about this on my Substack — specifically, what cognitive sovereignty looks like as a practice, not just a warning. How do we build the structures that make judgment easier to keep than to surrender? Because I think you’re right that the threat isn’t domination. It’s habituation. And the answer has to be architectural, not just aspirational.

Appreciate the seriousness of this piece. Following.

— Syd Malaxos

Thinking Labs by Temple Academy

smalaxos.substack.com

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