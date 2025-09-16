The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Cathie Campbell
13h

Very well described.

Winston Smith London Oceania
9h

"...how consciousness fits into a physical reality, grappling with whether it's a fundamental aspect of the universe or an emergent property of matter".

These don't seem, to me at least, mutually exclusive. My gut response is that an emergent property of matter >is< an aspect of the universe, and possibly vice versa, and maybe even both simultaneously.

.

"True intelligence cannot be modeled without acknowledging this fractured, embodied yearning".

Something that can never be done with plastic, metal and silicon.

.

"Can we build artificial minds that feel? Artificial minds that experience? Do we want to? And if we do, will we give them bodies?"

I don't believe the former is possible without the latter.

.

"If yes, will we make them suffer the way philosophy and life has made Renee suffer, the way humans make humans suffer? Will they be trapped between recognition and desire?"

To do so would be blatantly unethical, IMHO.

