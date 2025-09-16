“I thought, therefore I was. If I was not a thinker, what was I?” ~ Rebecca Newberger Goldstein

Mind, Body, and Code

Rebecca Newberger Goldstein occupies a narrow perch in Western intellectual life, a tenured professor, a novelist who moves fluently among logicians and philosophers, a philosopher who dares to stage her questions in fiction, and a woman who has never ceased to interrogate the institutions that define, delimit, and often diminish female intelligence.

Born in 1950 into an Orthodox Jewish family, Goldstein's intellectual path was marked early by divergence. Her departure from traditional faith didn't signify a descent into nihilism but rather a pivot to philosophy, a secular theodicy that sought in metaphysical rigor what others might seek in divine command, an interrogation that now provides a crucial framework for understanding the disembodied ambitions of consciousness and artificial intelligence.

See for example this company, “Nirvanic’s mission is to engineer conscious AI. We’re testing a theory of conscious agency with quantum computers and robotics.” Adding “The integration of consciousness into AI systems will result in them becoming highly self-aware, trustworthy, intuitive, creative, and empathetic.”

Rebecca Goldstein warns us:

“If we don't understand our tools, then there is a danger we will become the tool of our tools.”

Goldstein’s education is emblematic of her intellectual reach: a summa cum laude graduate of Barnard College and a Ph.D. from Princeton in philosophy of science. But her writing breaks the mold of academic rigor cloistered in university walls. The Mind-Body Problem, her debut novel, marked not just a literary entrance but a conceptual intervention. Here was a woman using the novel not to retreat from logic but to test it, to live it, to wound it.

Goldstein would go on to author deeply ambitious philosophical novels (Properties of Light, 36 Arguments for the Existence of God) and incisive nonfiction (Betraying Spinoza, Plato at the Googleplex), each work layering wit atop epistemology, staging abstract dilemmas within human lives. Her recognitions, a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, the National Humanities Medal, and multiple honorary doctorates, are not just markers of prestige, but proof that there is still cultural appetite for intellectual depth unafraid of style.

She is known for exploring the hard problem of consciousness and the connection between mind and matter, often through a philosophical lens that incorporates her wide-ranging interests in philosophy of physics, mathematical logic, and the human experience. Her work, including her novel The Mind-Body Problem, looks into how consciousness fits into a physical reality, grappling with whether it's a fundamental aspect of the universe or an emergent property of matter.

What distinguishes Goldstein isn’t just that she has asked the big questions, but that she has insisted on re-inserting embodiment, womanhood, and subjectivity into those questions. She has outlined, with philosophical teeth, what it means to be a mind encased in a body that others read before they hear you speak.

AI Consciousness and Gendered Embodiment

In the age of artificial intelligence, this matters more than ever. Our machines are approaching fluency in language, in pattern recognition, even in simulation of emotion. But they are not yet metaxic, they do not exist in the metaxy, the uniquely human space between the divine and the animal, the mind and the body. The in-between, middle ground. The tensional, dynamic space where human consciousness and experience unfold. Machines do not suffer the in-betweenness of being minds housed in fragile bodies, of thinking selves who feel pain.

The modern discourse around AI consciousness tends to bifurcate along two fantasies: one imagines a silicon god, pure intelligence without weakness; the other, a Frankenstein’s monster, tragically half-made. But both fail to acknowledge the true condition of human consciousness: that it is always partial, always embedded, always mediated by limitation. It is not just that our minds are in bodies; it is that our very capacity to think is formed in tension with our embodiment. We think because we are bound.

This is the metaxy of intelligence: not disembodied code, nor merely hormonal drive, but the dialogue between them. An embodied intelligence is not a compromise. It is the condition for meaning. As Goldstein wrote:

“I wanted to find a way of living in my own skin. I wanted my thoughts and my body to feel like they belonged to the same person.”

True intelligence cannot be modeled without acknowledging this fractured, embodied yearning.

Long before ChatGPT parsed syntax or LLMs hallucinated insights, Rebecca Goldstein's The Mind-Body Problem laid bare the essential instability at the heart of any computational theory of mind: that thought, if divorced from desire, becomes sterile; and that consciousness, if stripped of embodiment, becomes incoherent.

Matter

The novel's protagonist, Renee Feuer, is not just a woman with a philosophical problem. She is the philosophical problem. Or, more precisely, she embodies the very thing that analytic philosophy has spent a century trying to disembody. Where her husband Noam Himmel sees elegance in theorems and logic gates of thought, Renee sees viscera, need, lust, shame, memory. Where Noam revels in the abstraction of supernatural numbers, Renee is caught in the inescapable recursiveness of wanting to matter.

Noam, a pure mind, uninterested in the messy entanglements of human emotion, can be read as a kind of idealized AI before its time: hyper-rational, uninterested in embodiment, baffled by ethics unless they can be reduced to pattern. Renee, by contrast, is what no current AI can yet model: a being whose consciousness is not separable from the body, who aches not just to compute but to be seen, to be wanted. Goldstein writes:

“I wanted to matter. That was the crux of it. I didn’t want to be admired for my mind, or desired for my body. I wanted to exist in someone else’s sense of the world.”

Goldstein anticipates the feminist critique of AI long before the field took it seriously. She shows that a mind severed from context, from culture, from gender, is not a neutral mind. It is a disfigured one. The mind-body problem, in her telling, is not just metaphysical, it is political. It is the problem of how the abstract ideals of reason have, for centuries, been modeled on male cognition and then universalized.

In the age of transformer architectures and embodied robotics, The Mind-Body Problem reads like prophecy. It refuses the fantasy that we can talk about consciousness in isolation. It reminds us that any system that thinks must also want, and that wanting is never neutral. Renee's philosophical struggle is thus not just her own, it is our own, projected into silicon.

In an age increasingly dominated by algorithms that promise disembodied perfection, Goldstein’s fierce, funny, and profound insistence that we matter, not because we can think, but because we can feel, hurt, and confront the beautiful, horrifying mess of reality, is more urgent than ever.

Can we build artificial minds that feel? Artificial minds that experience? Do we want to? And if we do, will we give them bodies? If yes, will we make them suffer the way philosophy and life has made Renee suffer, the way humans make humans suffer? Will they be trapped between recognition and desire?

Stay curious

Colin