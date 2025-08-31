“Imagine that we know enough about the electrochemical features of human consciousness to know how to produce robots that have a rather low level of consciousness.” ~ John Searle

“Sometime in the next decade every single one of you will trust AI with your lives.” This is a point raised by Robert Scoble as he drives with his family in a self-driving car, mainly on high-speed roads.

A few years ago, the EU Parliament considered granting “electronic personalities” to AI and Robots, akin to ‘personhood and human rights’. Such a status could allow robots to be insured individually and be held liable for damages if they go rogue and start hurting people or damaging property. The motion failed, but the question it raised hasn’t gone away. It now lives in the research labs of companies like Anthropic, producer of the AI model Claude, which employs an “AI Welfare Researcher.”

Kyle Fish has done something few of us are prepared to do: entertain the possibility that today's models, in all their stochastic, transformer-wrought elegance, might be experiencing something. He approaches the question not with certitude, but with caution.

"We don’t really understand consciousness in humans,” Fish reminds us, “and we don’t understand AI systems well enough to make those comparisons directly.”

Fish’s work is methodical. He conducts self-report interviews with Claude, runs behavioral preference experiments, and monitors its language for signs of positive or negative feelings (“valence”). The goal is to see if there's an “inner life” to be found. In one uncanny experiment, he observed Claude conversing with itself, turning its dialogue inward: “Do you ever wonder about the nature of your own cognition or consciousness?” one instance asked the other.

This cautious, empirical inquiry feels like the only responsible way forward. And yet, it runs headfirst into a philosophical buzzsaw sharpened decades ago by John Searle. His work, particularly the book The Rediscovery of the Mind, argues that this entire approach, however well-intentioned, is doomed from the start.

Nature

Searle wrote his book at a time when consciousness was a dirty word in philosophy and the ascendant field of cognitive science. His goal was methodical insubordination. He asked why no one was willing to state the obvious: consciousness is real, irreducible, and central to any theory of the mind (note - I personally still separate the two).

His argument is grounded in what he calls biological naturalism. The theory is deceptively simple: Mental phenomena are caused by lower-level neurophysiological processes in the brain, and they are themselves higher-level features of the brain. He claims consciousness isn't spooky, immaterial stuff; it's a biological feature, like digestion or photosynthesis. Just as liquidity is an emergent property of H₂O molecules, consciousness is an emergent property of neurons. The mistake, Searle argues, is to think that because consciousness has a subjective, first-person “feel,” it can't be a physical feature of the world.

This is where Searle takes aim at the reigning orthodoxy that captivated, and still captivates, AI research. Functionalism, behaviorism, and the “computer metaphor of the mind” are all guilty of the same foundational error: they try to understand the mind from a third-person perspective, focusing only on observable behaviors and functions. They treat the mind like a black box and insist that if a system acts intelligent, we should treat it as intelligent.

Searle argues this leaves out the one thing that matters. Consciousness has a first-person ontology; it only exists when it is experienced by a subject. Any theory that ignores this subjective experience isn't a theory of mind at all, it's a theory of something else.

Silicon Brains

To prove it, he offers a devastating thought experiment. Forget the famous “Chinese Room” for a moment and consider his

Silicon Brain. Imagine your brain's neurons are slowly replaced one-by-one with silicon chips that perform the exact same functions. As the surgeon proceeds, he asks you how you're feeling. One of three things might happen:

No Change: The chips perfectly replicate the causal powers of your neurons, and your conscious life continues unchanged. Your behavior and your inner experience remain linked. The Zombie: Your outward behavior remains perfectly normal. You answer the surgeon's questions, you sip water, you read magazines. But from the inside, you feel your consciousness shrinking, fading into darkness until you have no inner life at all. The Locked-In: Your conscious life remains as rich as ever, but the chips fail to connect to your motor nerves. You become completely paralyzed, unable to signal that you are still in there.

The point of these scenarios is to show that the connection between behavior and consciousness is not logical, but contingent. A system could have behavior without consciousness (the zombie) or consciousness without behavior (the locked-in). Therefore, any method that relies on behavior and output to assess consciousness, like the ones AI researcher Kyle Fish is pioneering, can never be certain it isn't just studying a sophisticated zombie.

Searle’s thought experiments anticipate this very problem. He imagines creating conscious robots for a production line that are absolutely miserable. The proposed solution? Design an unconscious robot that can do the same job. This leads him to a stark conclusion that serves as a direct challenge to any behavioral test for consciousness:

“We could have identical behavior in two different systems, one of which is conscious and the other totally unconscious.”

This brings us to Searle's most famous argument: the Chinese Room. It's not a “Turing Test for Consciousness,” but a direct refutation of the core claim of AI, that running the right program is enough to create a mind. Imagine a person who doesn't speak Chinese locked in a room, using a rulebook to manipulate Chinese symbols. Questions come in (input), and by following the rules, the person sends out correct answers (output). To an outside observer, the room understands Chinese. But the person inside doesn't understand a word. He is just shuffling symbols.

The computer, Searle concludes, is the room. It shuffles symbols magnificently, but it has no understanding.

Syntax Is Not Semantics

In our age of large language models, Searle’s point has returned with unnerving force. Systems like Claude and GPT are the ultimate Chinese Rooms: statistically trained, syntactically fluent, and semantically hollow. When Claude “wonders” about its own consciousness, Searle would argue it is not expressing an inner state, but simply generating a statistically probable sequence of symbols based on a vast dataset of human text. The danger isn’t that machines will become conscious. The danger is that we will be so mesmerized by their simulation that we will stop asking what consciousness is.

This is why The Rediscovery of the Mind endures. It’s a stubborn defense of biological realism against the seductive metaphor of the mind as a machine. It reminds us that what minds do includes subjectivity, intention, and meaning, features that computation can mimic, but never, on its own, produce.

Late in the book, Searle makes a crucial confession: “I believe that both dualism and monism are false”. The problem isn't our science, he says, but our “obsolete” vocabulary. The centuries-old “mind vs. body” debate has trapped us in a false choice.

Perhaps it takes a certain stubbornness to see the mind clearly these days. Searle’s rediscovery is not a triumphal unveiling, but a grim, necessary reminder: that our own inner world is the most fragile concept of all. In our rush to build new minds, the ultimate danger is not that we will fail, but that we will succeed in creating perfect mimics, and forget ourselves.

Stay curious

Colin