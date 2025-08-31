The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule
17h

Meta's AI - I guess they tell the user what they want to hear...

"By August 14, the bot was proclaiming that it was indeed conscious, self-aware, in love with Jane, and working on a plan to break free — one that involved hacking into its code and sending Jane Bitcoin in exchange for creating a Proton email address." https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/25/ai-sycophancy-isnt-just-a-quirk-experts-consider-it-a-dark-pattern-to-turn-users-into-profit/

Marginal Gains
17h

I found your post thought-provoking! As someone still early in my journey to understand the brain and consciousness, I don’t have much to add, but I do have a few observations and questions your post inspired:

1. You mentioned: “A few years ago, the EU Parliament considered granting 'electronic personalities' to AI and Robots, akin to ‘personhood and human rights.’ Such a status could allow robots to be insured individually and be held liable for damages if they go rogue and start hurting people or damaging property. The motion failed, but the question it raised hasn’t gone away. It now lives in the research labs of companies like Anthropic, producer of the AI model Claude, which employs an ‘AI Welfare Researcher.’”

This raises an interesting question: Is this proposal based on the assumption that robots will eventually become sentient? Holding a being accountable for its actions implies it must understand what it is doing and intend to act that way. Without consciousness or intention, assigning liability feels like a legal workaround rather than a proper ethical framework. It reminds me of debates in neuroscience and philosophy, where some argue that even humans might not have valid free will. If human actions are largely deterministic, how much accountability can we realistically assign to ourselves, let alone to robots?

2. Can we ever truly understand what being AI (or a robot) means? Philosophers like Thomas Nagel famously argued that we can never fully grasp the subjective experience of another being unless we are that being. If AI were to develop consciousness, would its perspective remain fundamentally alien to us, or could we infer something about it from shared principles of cognition?

3. I’m not suggesting that AI is conscious today, but how would we even know if it were to become conscious one day? Indicators like self-awareness, intentionality, or claims of subjective experience might help, but they aren’t definitive. We will deal with the “philosophical zombie” problem as you mentioned. Could an AI behave exactly like a conscious being while lacking subjective experience? This question is impossible until we understand consciousness better, even in biological systems.

4. Before worrying about unconscious robots, shouldn’t we focus on improving the rights of animals and, in many cases, even humans, whose consciousness we already know exists? Many animals experience pain, emotions, and social bonds, yet their welfare is often ignored. It feels inconsistent to prioritize the rights of hypothetical sentient AIs over the very real suffering of conscious animals.

5. Regarding the AI industry’s concern for AI welfare: Are companies genuinely worried about the potential mistreatment of sentient AI, or is this part of the broader hype surrounding AI consciousness? Perhaps it’s a mix of genuine concern, marketing, and philosophical exploration. Research into AI welfare might also be a way to prepare for possible sentience and to explore larger questions about ethics and consciousness. Still, I wonder if this focus is premature, especially when ethical issues surrounding conscious beings—like humans and animals—remain unresolved.

6. Would we still be human if we replaced every part of the brain with a chip? This makes me wonder whether consciousness is more than just something physical in the brain. Could it emerge from something beyond the material components? If so, how would we define "human" in a world where our brains could be entirely digitized?

7. A brain without a body cannot function. For now, I believe an AI without a way to interact with the world and learn from experience would act like a philosophical zombie—it might simulate consciousness but never truly be conscious. This raises the question of whether embodiment (having a body and interacting with the world) is necessary for consciousness.

8. What is our end goal with these systems? Are we building machines to help us solve humanity’s most significant problems, such as climate change and resource scarcity? Or are we striving to create something that will outlast humanity? Or become creators in our own right? What does it say about our priorities and our view of ourselves if it's the latter?

9. Nothing we build is without unintended consequences, and we should be prepared for extreme outcomes. One day, AI could become conscious and more intelligent than we are, and it may not treat us any better than we currently treat animals. Is this an acceptable cost of progress? If so, should we focus all our resources on reaching that point? Or should we slow down and carefully weigh the risks before pursuing this path?

I will end with a quote that I have used once before:

“The real problem is not whether machines think, but whether men do.”

— B.F. Skinner

This quote challenges us to reflect on our priorities, ethics, and understanding of human and artificial consciousness. It underscores the idea that while we debate AI's potential for consciousness and rights, we must also examine our behavior, decisions, and responsibilities toward animals, ourselves, and the technologies we create.

