The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Joy's avatar
Scott Joy
9h

Your most risque (risky?) title to date ... although provocative ... as usual, insightful and wonderfully written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
9h

“erotic curiosity is one of the few forces that binds knowledge to care” This post is such a beautiful tribute to emotional passion. Curiosity and wonder, awe and chills at the full moon, the growth of a tree, the beauty of a banana spider, the warmth of a smile. The depth of human connection beyond transactional utility is to feel fully alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture