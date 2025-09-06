“Once the emotions have been aroused—a sense of the beautiful, the excitement of the new and the unknown, a feeling of sympathy, admiration or love—then we wish for knowledge about the object of our emotional response.” ~ Rachel Carson

There are many things I cannot imagine an AI system developing, one of them is a specific type of curiosity.

We think we know what curiosity is: a desire for answers. What causes the seasons? How does a key open a lock? But this is only half the story. The most vital form of curiosity, the kind that sustains a life, isn't about answers at all. It's about persistence and attachment. In Daniela Dover’s essay Two Kinds of Curiosity, the fault line runs between the neat, question-answering curiosity that fills textbooks and the unruly, erotic curiosity, this sort of curiosity can be central to a loving relationship and sustains whole lives.

The former is tidy. The latter is not tidy at all, it is closer to love, a kind of enthralment that fastens us to Shakespeare, to Cézanne’s mountain, or to the endless minutiae that captivated Darwin when he spent eight years immersed in the lives of barnacles. Dover’s claim is simple and radical: not all curiosity is about answers. Some of it is about devotion.

Erotic curiosity is a “passionate curiosity”, not controlling or demanding. “It is the sunnier side of curiosity, on the way it can connect us, aesthetically and epistemically, as well as ethically, to the world.”

That distinction matters because it tells us something essential about how humans live. Erotic curiosity does not end when an answer arrives; it generates new questions, new desires, new attachments. When Stanley Cavell spent decades circling King Lear, he was not trying to “get to the bottom” of it. He was, in Dover’s terms, erotically curious: propelled not by a single puzzle but by the inexhaustibility of the play.

Likewise Cézanne, who returned again and again to Mont Sainte-Victoire, because the mountain had become, in his words, something that “moved” him. And Darwin, peering endlessly at barnacles under his microscope, was not simply cataloguing facts but pursuing a devotion that shaped the very architecture of his theory of evolution. Erotic curiosity is less a hunt for prey than a long courtship with the world.

Possibilities

This is not a trait reserved for geniuses. Everyday life is full of erotic curiosity. Think of the home cook who tends a sourdough starter like a living ‘thing’, learning its moods over years. Or the gardener who comes to know every quirk of soil and weather in a small patch of ground. Or the music lover who listens to the same album hundreds of times, not to “solve” it, but to live more deeply with it. Or the city dweller who walks the same streets each morning, not for efficiency’s sake, but to notice the ever-changing details of their neighborhood. These are not puzzles with solutions, they are relationships that unfold over time.

The difference is not just theoretical. Erotic curiosity demands time, devotion, and risk. It is insatiable by design. To love Shakespeare, or tarantulas, or your sourdough starter is to sign up for a lifetime of questions without final answers. This can be costly, Cavell’s peers looked askance at his devotion to literature, but it can also be life-shaping. Erotic curiosity makes and remakes the self. It sustains attention where institutions would prefer efficiency. It resists being packaged as a slogan or managed as a performance metric.

The more curious we are, the more inevitable it is that our curiosity will never be fully satisfied, and that is love. It is open ended and ongoing, nurturing and evolving.

Why does this matter for life? Because erotic curiosity is one of the few forces that binds knowledge to care. We do not merely want to know about the barnacle, the poem, or the city street; we want to be in relation with it. Dover, following Plato’s Symposium, insists that curiosity, like eros, begins in lack but is resourceful, generative, ingenious. It refuses closure. That refusal is precisely what makes it indispensable for human flourishing. Without erotic curiosity, the world becomes, as George Eliot warned, a “dead anatomy of culture,” a lifeless pile of correct answers.

What makes curiosity vital is not that it can be harnessed for productivity. It is that it teaches us how to live with the inexhaustible. To ask and ask again, not to reach the end but to be transformed along the way. Erotic curiosity is not efficient, but it is sustaining. It makes life larger than the questions we can answer. It gives us, in the midst of scarcity and distraction, the possibility of interest and to maintain interest is a key of affection.

Love

What distinguishes erotic curiosity from knowledge-seeking curiosity is that for the erotically curious inquirer, the accumulation of knowledge is not the point. Knowledge is merely an aid to and by-product of the inquiry; the inquiry is one of love.

So how do we nurture erotic curiosity? We start by noticing what we return to. What subject, artist, person, or place do you find yourself circling back to, not for an answer, but for the engagement itself? The challenge is to treat that interest not as a puzzle to be solved, but as a relationship to be nurtured. It asks for our patience and our presence, inviting us to stay with the questions rather than rushing to an answer.

The lesson Dover offers is not simply academic. It is existential. To cultivate erotic curiosity is to accept that some of the most important attachments in life are not resolvable. You will not “finish” Shakespeare, nor Cézanne’s mountain, nor Darwin’s barnacles, nor the city you live in, nor the people you love. You will only deepen with them.

Curiosity, in its most vital form, is not about conquest but about fidelity. It is a practice of staying with the person, subject or object, indeed with the world, of letting it remain alive, strange, and worth our endless attention.

Stay curious

Colin

Note - Here is a lecture of Daniela Dover talking about The Erotics of Curiosity

