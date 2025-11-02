The One Percent Rule

Harald M.
1d

Somewhen in very old times, people invented knitting: Creating basic stitches and variations and combinations thereof that created flexible fabrics from wool, keeping people covered and warm.

Somewhere along the way, coloured strands of wool were produced. People started getting creative, by placing colours as well as various types of stitches in pleasing patterns.

Then came knitting machines. Over time, they could do more and more complex patterns and even create complete garments. Yes, the patterns were still design by humans, but in modern tyimes, with CNC control, it is of course possible to write arbitrary algorithms - wiithout or with "AI" - that would do that.

Still, when riding the S-Bahn, I see quite a number of people manually knitting - shawls, socks, pullovers, ear covers.

I write music, at times, for fun, and because I want to think about specific patterns and "problems" that music poses. A software, or even another person, that would provide a "solution" to my "problem" or question or challenge would be completely useless to me. Most probably, the rules you added to your AI are hopelessly trivial - e.g. derived from standard harmonics and melodic textbooks (be it standard 19th century rules, or from Weber's or even Riemann's and Maler's and Hindemith's and Schönberg's writings about Harmony or Tonsatz and form; and as all these books are not very detailed, you probably added (knowingly or unknowingly) a lot of your own interpretations to your musical algorithms; so they now do what you want(ed) them to do, and the resulting music might sound nice. So what? There is already enough music around to be played, as I have been told often when I tell someone I compose music.

And of course, I *do* use software to write music - when I need to copy/paste; or when seomone wants some music form me that is not really interesting; but for this, I also don't need any AI, because there is no need to create anything beyond my capabilities.

In the end, who cares that there is a machine that can solve someone else's problem?

(Those who earn money from it. But this is a different aspect - not the fun and insight dimensions you discuss).

Cathie Campbell
1d

The value of music to human experience is inestimable. It is a constant that accompanies life’s calibrations of joy, sorrow, energy, contemplation, and a valuable companion in work, play, walks, wonder, and vibrational alignment deeply resonant within. Without the music, to whistle a tune, to sing the favorite words is joyful.

Your thoughts and posts are deeply concerned about human synthesis with AI and an outsourcing of our agency to self evolve. Your contribution to music’s popularity, even if AI generated, is not to be underestimated. A keen interest of mine includes acoustic oscillations and the science behind their flow through us.

Thank you for your work and by the popularity of AI generated music, you have touched many lives. The coming synthesis of humans and AI may introduce humanity to a future of unparalleled awareness. There is a book, “Music and Mi🎵d”, (yes that note is the title!) edited by Renee Fleming that I have and at 520 pages need to return to the library soon and just find my own copy to enjoy.

The music of a heartbeat you hear as you go to sleep, of the birds as you awaken, of voices you recognize, of the religious rites of passage, of the inner humming to remembered moments of actual listening, all of that is preserved by us, and now AI.

The future may find us for a purpose we have not yet imagined, and humanity’s journey to an unknown destiny may be more exciting than our fears of erasure, but more, a resonance with more than we could ever humanly conceive!

