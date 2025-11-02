There is a certain irony in realizing that I once helped build the machine that would come to erode one of my deepest pleasures. Between 2017 and 2020, I worked on an EU-funded project to develop original music by AI. Not imitations, not pastiche. Real compositions. The premise was radical: the system would never be allowed to listen to any existing music. It would be trained only on the abstract rules of harmony, counterpoint, and rhythm, as if it were an alien intelligence studying the grammar of sound without ever hearing a song. And it worked. The machine wrote music that was structured, coherent, and, disturbingly, beautiful, with a precise, crystalline quality hard to replicate with a human hand.
The project’s sponsors were delighted. They wanted music for commercials: television, radio, social media campaigns, computer games. I remember feeling both proud and uneasy. There was an unmistakable thrill in watching the algorithm produce something that felt alive, and yet, a quiet sorrow lingered in the background. I thought of the great orchestras I had heard, of nights in packed halls where the air vibrated with something irreducibly human. I had seen Queen perform three times with Freddie Mercury, each time a reminder that performance is not perfection, it is risk, breath, impermanence. The machine knew none of that. It only knew rules.
Now, AI music is everywhere. One recent case caught my eye. An AI artist named Xania Monet, there is a real human behind the act, Telisha “Nikki” Jones, who writes her own lyrics but uses AI to generate the composition of voice and music. Jones recently signed a three-million-dollar contract. Her songs have millions of views on YouTube and listens on streaming platforms. Another AI generated artist, Enlly Blue’s song “Through My Soul” made it to the Billboard charts! I listened to them with fascination and discomfort. There is something hypnotic about the sound, precisely tuned, impeccably balanced, emotionally targeted. It is not imitation; it is optimization. And that, perhaps, is the source of its cold perfection. Art as function. Melody as metric.
Human
When I first began the project, I thought I was contributing to creative expansion: new tools for human imagination. Now I wonder if we have built something closer to a replacement. The difference between a tool and a replacement is subtle but profound. A tool extends human ability; a replacement displaces it. The AI composer has no memory of suffering, no instinct for joy, no story to tell, but it can produce an infinite number of symphonies that sound like redemption, and not in the style of Bob Marley. The emotional truth becomes an output parameter.
There is a kind of quiet irony in this: the realization that we trained machines to obey the laws of composition so perfectly that they began to compose better than their teachers. What we forgot was that rule-following was never the point of music. Mozart broke the rules constantly. So did Coltrane. So did Queen. Every great artist, in their way, declared war on equilibrium. AI, by contrast, is incapable of revolt. It can only reassemble the permitted.
It is easy to romanticize the past, but the real loss is not nostalgia, it is participation. When you attend a live concert, the music does not just wash over you; you contribute to it. Your applause, your silence, your collective breath all become part of the event. The singer’s timing adjusts to the room, to the audience, to the world’s small unpredictabilities. This is what cannot be synthesized: the feedback loop of presence and human imperfection.
Mood
AI-generated music, no matter how refined, is a closed circuit. It does not listen back. It does not care if you are moved. It has no skin in the game. And yet it will soon score our games, our films, our commercials. It will become the ambient mood of civilization, an endless background of affective sound. The question is not whether it will replace human composers. The replacement has already begun. The question is what happens when emotion itself becomes a programmable product.
Can you imagine Star Wars without John Williams? Or the magnificent soundtrack to Civilization. The music is not an accessory, it is the force that makes belief possible. Remove it, and the spectacle collapses into parody. But what if the next great cinematic score is written by an AI trained on every soundtrack ever made? What if it moves us anyway? Will we care that no human felt it first?
I suspect that the future of music will not be defined by the extinction of human creativity, but by its quiet assimilation. We will continue to sing, to write, to play, but the background hum of the world will be algorithmic. The soundtrack of our lives will be composed by systems that feel nothing but can simulate everything. That is the bittersweet truth: we built machines that can echo the sound of our souls, and in doing so, risked forgetting how to listen to our own.
Stay curious
Colin
To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Image from Civilization VI Theme
Somewhen in very old times, people invented knitting: Creating basic stitches and variations and combinations thereof that created flexible fabrics from wool, keeping people covered and warm.
Somewhere along the way, coloured strands of wool were produced. People started getting creative, by placing colours as well as various types of stitches in pleasing patterns.
Then came knitting machines. Over time, they could do more and more complex patterns and even create complete garments. Yes, the patterns were still design by humans, but in modern tyimes, with CNC control, it is of course possible to write arbitrary algorithms - wiithout or with "AI" - that would do that.
Still, when riding the S-Bahn, I see quite a number of people manually knitting - shawls, socks, pullovers, ear covers.
I write music, at times, for fun, and because I want to think about specific patterns and "problems" that music poses. A software, or even another person, that would provide a "solution" to my "problem" or question or challenge would be completely useless to me. Most probably, the rules you added to your AI are hopelessly trivial - e.g. derived from standard harmonics and melodic textbooks (be it standard 19th century rules, or from Weber's or even Riemann's and Maler's and Hindemith's and Schönberg's writings about Harmony or Tonsatz and form; and as all these books are not very detailed, you probably added (knowingly or unknowingly) a lot of your own interpretations to your musical algorithms; so they now do what you want(ed) them to do, and the resulting music might sound nice. So what? There is already enough music around to be played, as I have been told often when I tell someone I compose music.
And of course, I *do* use software to write music - when I need to copy/paste; or when seomone wants some music form me that is not really interesting; but for this, I also don't need any AI, because there is no need to create anything beyond my capabilities.
In the end, who cares that there is a machine that can solve someone else's problem?
(Those who earn money from it. But this is a different aspect - not the fun and insight dimensions you discuss).
The value of music to human experience is inestimable. It is a constant that accompanies life’s calibrations of joy, sorrow, energy, contemplation, and a valuable companion in work, play, walks, wonder, and vibrational alignment deeply resonant within. Without the music, to whistle a tune, to sing the favorite words is joyful.
Your thoughts and posts are deeply concerned about human synthesis with AI and an outsourcing of our agency to self evolve. Your contribution to music’s popularity, even if AI generated, is not to be underestimated. A keen interest of mine includes acoustic oscillations and the science behind their flow through us.
Thank you for your work and by the popularity of AI generated music, you have touched many lives. The coming synthesis of humans and AI may introduce humanity to a future of unparalleled awareness. There is a book, “Music and Mi🎵d”, (yes that note is the title!) edited by Renee Fleming that I have and at 520 pages need to return to the library soon and just find my own copy to enjoy.
The music of a heartbeat you hear as you go to sleep, of the birds as you awaken, of voices you recognize, of the religious rites of passage, of the inner humming to remembered moments of actual listening, all of that is preserved by us, and now AI.
The future may find us for a purpose we have not yet imagined, and humanity’s journey to an unknown destiny may be more exciting than our fears of erasure, but more, a resonance with more than we could ever humanly conceive!