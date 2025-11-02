There is a certain irony in realizing that I once helped build the machine that would come to erode one of my deepest pleasures. Between 2017 and 2020, I worked on an EU-funded project to develop original music by AI. Not imitations, not pastiche. Real compositions. The premise was radical: the system would never be allowed to listen to any existing music. It would be trained only on the abstract rules of harmony, counterpoint, and rhythm, as if it were an alien intelligence studying the grammar of sound without ever hearing a song. And it worked. The machine wrote music that was structured, coherent, and, disturbingly, beautiful, with a precise, crystalline quality hard to replicate with a human hand.

The project’s sponsors were delighted. They wanted music for commercials: television, radio, social media campaigns, computer games. I remember feeling both proud and uneasy. There was an unmistakable thrill in watching the algorithm produce something that felt alive, and yet, a quiet sorrow lingered in the background. I thought of the great orchestras I had heard, of nights in packed halls where the air vibrated with something irreducibly human. I had seen Queen perform three times with Freddie Mercury, each time a reminder that performance is not perfection, it is risk, breath, impermanence. The machine knew none of that. It only knew rules.

Now, AI music is everywhere. One recent case caught my eye. An AI artist named Xania Monet, there is a real human behind the act, Telisha “Nikki” Jones, who writes her own lyrics but uses AI to generate the composition of voice and music. Jones recently signed a three-million-dollar contract. Her songs have millions of views on YouTube and listens on streaming platforms. Another AI generated artist, Enlly Blue’s song “Through My Soul” made it to the Billboard charts! I listened to them with fascination and discomfort. There is something hypnotic about the sound, precisely tuned, impeccably balanced, emotionally targeted. It is not imitation; it is optimization. And that, perhaps, is the source of its cold perfection. Art as function. Melody as metric.

Human

When I first began the project, I thought I was contributing to creative expansion: new tools for human imagination. Now I wonder if we have built something closer to a replacement. The difference between a tool and a replacement is subtle but profound. A tool extends human ability; a replacement displaces it. The AI composer has no memory of suffering, no instinct for joy, no story to tell, but it can produce an infinite number of symphonies that sound like redemption, and not in the style of Bob Marley. The emotional truth becomes an output parameter.

There is a kind of quiet irony in this: the realization that we trained machines to obey the laws of composition so perfectly that they began to compose better than their teachers. What we forgot was that rule-following was never the point of music. Mozart broke the rules constantly. So did Coltrane. So did Queen. Every great artist, in their way, declared war on equilibrium. AI, by contrast, is incapable of revolt. It can only reassemble the permitted.

It is easy to romanticize the past, but the real loss is not nostalgia, it is participation. When you attend a live concert, the music does not just wash over you; you contribute to it. Your applause, your silence, your collective breath all become part of the event. The singer’s timing adjusts to the room, to the audience, to the world’s small unpredictabilities. This is what cannot be synthesized: the feedback loop of presence and human imperfection.

Mood

AI-generated music, no matter how refined, is a closed circuit. It does not listen back. It does not care if you are moved. It has no skin in the game. And yet it will soon score our games, our films, our commercials. It will become the ambient mood of civilization, an endless background of affective sound. The question is not whether it will replace human composers. The replacement has already begun. The question is what happens when emotion itself becomes a programmable product.

Can you imagine Star Wars without John Williams? Or the magnificent soundtrack to Civilization. The music is not an accessory, it is the force that makes belief possible. Remove it, and the spectacle collapses into parody. But what if the next great cinematic score is written by an AI trained on every soundtrack ever made? What if it moves us anyway? Will we care that no human felt it first?

I suspect that the future of music will not be defined by the extinction of human creativity, but by its quiet assimilation. We will continue to sing, to write, to play, but the background hum of the world will be algorithmic. The soundtrack of our lives will be composed by systems that feel nothing but can simulate everything. That is the bittersweet truth: we built machines that can echo the sound of our souls, and in doing so, risked forgetting how to listen to our own.

Stay curious

Colin

Image from Civilization VI Theme