The One Percent Rule

Marginal Gains
You’ve given me my next book after Being You. I wouldn’t close the door on minimal consciousness in non-biological systems—especially while we still struggle to define the phenomenon. In the future, AI agents that simulate near-perfect consciousness seem plausible. By that point, the distinction between “real” and “simulated” may matter less (or not at all) in practice, because people will already trust and relate to them as companions.

We don’t yet know what truly matters about biology—wet chemistry, homeostatic drives, interoception—or whether those features are substrate-independent so long as their functional roles are realized. Asking whether consciousness is primitive, emergent, or identical to specific physical organizations rhymes with asking what existed “before” the Big Bang: it’s a chicken-and-egg puzzle that might be reframed rather than answered head-on. The “hard problem” might ultimately be simpler: building theories that predict and measures that verify.

I’m still learning, so I’m leaving room for both possibilities: that consciousness could emerge in sufficiently organized artificial systems, and that—regardless—convincing simulations may be what shape our relationships with them.

I will end with one of my favorite quotes: “I can live with doubt and uncertainty and not knowing. I think it is much more interesting to live not knowing than to have answers that might be wrong. If we will only allow that, as we progress, we remain unsure, we will leave opportunities for alternatives. We will not become enthusiastic for the fact, the knowledge, the absolute truth of the day, but remain always uncertain … In order to make progress, one must leave the door to the unknown ajar.”

Richard P. Feynman

