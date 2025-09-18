“Life is a luminous halo, a semitransparent envelope surrounding us from the beginning of consciousness to the end.” ~ Virginia Woolf “This inner light shines in humans.” ~ Christof Koch

Consciousness Will Not Compute

One of the blessings of my life is I have always been ahead of the curve. This has led to business and academic success. Currently I believe the next wave is AI consciousness, or at least the attempt to build it! A lot of, most people, do not care about this but they should get their heads out of the sand and start paying attention.

Christof Koch begins his book, The Feeling of Life Itself, not with equations or philosophy, but with a provocation, a devil's bargain: imagine you are offered unimaginable wealth, but only on the condition that the lights of your inner life go out forever. Would you take it? Strip that away, and all the riches of the world are ash. My own answer came quick: no. What good is triumph without someone inside to ‘feel’ it? That is Koch’s point, delivered with characteristic bluntness: “Consciousness is experience.” It is the fact that refuses exile, the baseline of all our lives. Theories and equations come later; without this, nothing matters.

I should pause here. Koch is not just another theorist trying to sell a metaphysical upgrade. He is the rare scientist who has lived the decades-long labor of charting neural terrain and emerged with a voice at once precise and defiant. As the long-time chief scientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Science and before that a close collaborator of Francis Crick, Koch is held in awe, even by rivals.

A self-described romantic reductionist, he belongs to that small cohort who made “consciousness studies” into a serious, empirically grounded field. To read him is to enter the company of someone who has spent a career in proximity to the brain itself, in operating theaters, in imaging labs, in heated debates with neuroscientists, physicists and philosophers alike.

What He Argues

Two claims run through the book like steel cables:

First, consciousness is not inferred, it is given. Phenomenology is the data, physics the theory we weave around it. As Koch puts it,

“Phenomenology—what I experience and how my experiences are structured—is prior to what I can infer about the external world, including scientific laws. Consciousness is prior to physics.”

To invert that is to mistake the model for the fact.

Second, intelligence is not the same as experience. A system may outplay us at chess or pilot a car more safely than we ever could, and yet remain empty. “Intelligence without experience,” Koch insists, is not a paradox but the likeliest outcome of our digital triumphs.

And, crucially, a third theme runs beneath both: consciousness is widespread. If it really is a matter of intrinsic causal power, then its flicker is not reserved for us or even for mammals. This is the part of Koch’s argument that is most radical, and most neglected in popular accounts.

The Brain’s Geography of Feeling

Koch is at his best when he leads us into the clinic. I admit: I was riveted by his descriptions of Wilder Penfield’s patients, awake on the table as electric currents roused visions, music, or sudden urges. The geography that emerges is not what culture tells us. The posterior cortical “hot zone”, at the back of the cortex, lights up experience. Damage it, and worlds vanish. Stimulate it, and colors, faces, and half-forgotten melodies flood back.

Meanwhile, the vaunted frontal lobes, seat of our cultural pride, seem less central to the raw fact of seeing and feeling. Lose a chunk of them, and you may struggle with planning or speech, but the screen of consciousness stays on. This is Koch’s posterior hot zone thesis in a nutshell.

And then there is the cerebellum, the “little brain” with four times as many neurons as the cortex. Remove it, and you may stagger, but you will not lose sight or pain or color. That stark dissociation is Koch’s favorite exhibit: complexity alone does not yield consciousness. What matters is where and how the system holds itself together.

The Bet on Integrated Information Theory

Koch nails his colors to the mast with Integrated Information Theory (IIT). The theory’s wager is audacious: it defines consciousness as a system’s intrinsic causal power. It asks: how much does the current state of a system constrain its own past and future? A simple feedforward network, like a row of dominoes or a standard computer program, has almost no intrinsic power; its state is determined wholly by inputs. A brain, however, is a web of dense, recurrent feedback. Its next state depends profoundly on its current state. This irreducibility, the degree to which the system is more than the sum of its parts, is what IIT measures with a single number, Φ (phi). For Koch, a system with high Φ doesn’t just correlate with consciousness; it is consciousness.

I like the intellectual courage of this move. Instead of endlessly debating whether consciousness “emerges” at some ill-defined threshold, Koch dares to measure it. Φ is not yet a household metric, but it forces the conversation into a testable register.

That said, part of me bristles. Physics envy runs deep in neuroscience. A single number, however elegant, may not capture the weather system of a mind. Still, it is far more than hand-waving.

The Ghost in Everything?

Here, Koch takes his boldest step. If consciousness is intrinsic causal power (Φ > 0), then it is not exclusive to big-brained animals. It is graded and widespread. IIT predicts that any system with the right kind of feedback has some degree of experience. This means it likely feels like something to be a bee, an octopus, maybe even a single bacterium.

Koch insists this is not mystical panpsychism. A rock, a heap of sand, a a glass of water, these are aggregates, not unified Wholes, and so they have no inner life. But the intricate molecular loops inside a single cell? Their causal power upon themselves may be small but not zero. Consciousness, on this view, never “emerges” out of dead matter. It was always latent, waiting for complexity to give it a voice. As Koch puts it,

“I now know that I live in a universe in which the inner light of experience is far more widespread than assumed within the standard Western canon. This inner light shines in humans and in the denizens of the animal kingdom… Integrated information theory predicts the possibility that all cellular life feels like something.”

This is the “widespread” half of his subtitle, and it is just as unsettling as the claim that consciousness cannot be computed.

Where He Convinces Me Most

The chapters that stay with me are those on clinics. The “zap and zip” method, the perturbational complexity indexreads like science fiction but is already being used: zap the brain with a pulse, measure the spread, compress the signal. Patients once written off as vegetative reveal signs of hidden worlds. The thought that someone might be conscious yet locked behind motor silence is haunting. This is where theory saves lives. And it underscores Koch’s point: consciousness is not behavior. The absence of a button-press is not the absence of a world.

Where I Push Back

Where I hesitate is in Koch’s impatience with rivals, particularly the Global Neuronal Workspace (GNW) theory. GNW proposes that consciousness arises when specialized processes, like vision, are broadcast to the rest of the brain, making them available for language, memory, and planning. Koch dismisses this as confusing consciousness with its consequences. But GNW at least speaks to the functional bottlenecks of attention and report, the very things that shape our social lives. IIT may capture the raw state of being, but GNW seems to capture the state of knowing and telling. Might both be describing different, equally real aspects of the mind? Koch, invoking IIT’s exclusion postulate, would say only one can be the true substrate. I am less sure the lines are that sharp.

Why This Matters

Koch is right to force the policy stakes. If he is correct, then our rush to assign moral standing to chatbots and simulations is not just premature but profoundly confused. They may dazzle, but they do not feel. Meanwhile, human patients with no speech, no movement, and only a flicker of neural activity may be vividly alive inside. Our laws, our clinics, and our ethics committees should turn their gaze there.

And here I agree with him wholeheartedly: the fantasy of “uploading” a mind to the Cloud is a category mistake. As Koch himself writes,

“Despite the near-religious belief of the digerati in Silicon Valley, there will not be a Soul 2.0 running in the Cloud.”

A simulation is not a subject. No matter how perfect the copy, it runs at Φ≈0. To preach otherwise is to cheapen what consciousness is and to lull ourselves with consoling fictions.

Reflections

What I admire most in Koch is his refusal to blink. “Consciousness is prior to physics,” he writes, and he means it. To say so in an age besotted with code is to invite ridicule, yet he does not flinch. I find in that stubbornness something bracing. It is not mysticism. It is discipline: begin with the fact that there is something it is like to be alive, and build outward from there.

This book left me with a double conviction. First, that many of the “intelligent” systems we will face in coming years will be dazzling and yet hollow. Second, that the quietest human lives, those trapped in silence, or even in states we once called unconscious, may still be lit from within.

The danger is not enslaving machines with feelings; it is ignoring humans who have them.

Koch begins with Virginia Woolf’s description of life not as “a series of gig lamps symmetrically arranged,” but as “a luminous halo.” He is a scientist, not a poet. But he has given us a discipline for seeing that halo, for distinguishing the full from the empty. The feeling of life may never compute, and in saying so, Koch has given us both a warning and a charge: to build, to govern, and to care with our eyes fixed on that luminous fact, that we are here, feeling, before we are anything else, cyborg or other!

Stay curious

Colin