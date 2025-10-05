The One Percent Rule

I hope you are feeling better.

Every technology is a double-edged sword. I’ve written about this topic a few times and recently have started reading Supremacy by Parmy Olson, which explores Sam Altman's and Demis Hassabis's ambitions. It’s a well-written book, and while it highlights the noble goals these AI pioneers initially had—building systems to solve big problems of today and tomorrow—it also underscores a growing concern: the profit-driven spread of flawed and biased technology into industries, education, and media. This is the real threat of artificial intelligence, which its top creators often ignore.

As I’ve said before, the internet and smartphones are two of the most significant technological inventions of recent decades. But, like any two-edged sword, they come with significant downsides. The internet gave us social media, and smartphones made it available 24/7. Now, with tools like SORA 2, we’re entering a new level of addiction. AI without any human help using agents can create endless content streams, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s already being used. Companies like OpenAI, which once aimed to stay non-profit and build AI for everyone, now follow the same path as Google, Meta, and others—prioritizing profit by capturing our attention, keeping us online, and driving consumption. Billions of dollars in potential revenue can kill even the best intentions.

No amount of education can fully save us unless we each take steps to build barriers between ourselves and the explosion of mostly fake, addictive media. It’s easier said than done. Substack, for example, has become a kind of social media platform itself, designed to keep us scrolling endlessly. There’s always one more article to read, and we’re tempted to believe the next one will be important.

Still, there are solutions. I’ve found it helpful to avoid social media altogether and have proposed simple habits—like going for a walk, keeping your phone in your pocket the entire time, and using the opportunity to talk and think about what you’re reading or other topics. Instead of doomscrolling when you get home, pick up a book. These are small but meaningful ways to reclaim your time and attention.

And why read? Because, as I’ve said before, reading requires active engagement. Unlike watching TV or scrolling social media, which demand little effort, reading forces you to think critically and deeply. It’s not just about extracting information but about training the mind and enlarging the soul—work no machine can do for us. As Spencer Klavan writes in his article(https://tinyurl.com/3cu4k736), reading remains uniquely humanizing because it integrates knowledge into character. AI can summarize a book, but never replicate the transformative experience of reading it.

I will end with a quote from Tim Wu: "If you don’t actively choose what to pay attention to, the world will choose for you—and it won’t have your best interests in mind."

Cathie Campbell
Cathie Campbell
1d

So insightful beyond words. The “railing with a clenched fist and a stack of Plato” a memorable image. I see Postman as a postal carrier of wisdom bringing correspondence of awareness to us for contemplation. Your “from typographical seriousness to televisual spectacle”…”no longer asking”…”Is it true?” but “Is it entertaining?” bringing a loss of trust in what we are fed and then the callousness to truth develops, for who knows? And “what kind of mind does the medium make of me?” “To read Postman is to be reminded that rational discourse is not natural to human beings; it must be built, ritualized, sustained. And it can be lost.” This is a call to arms for arming ourselves with active engagement we create and time for friends who prefer the meaningful to the mundane and the truth not the spin.

