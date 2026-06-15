The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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The One Percent Rule
20h

A comment from email and my reply =. Dear Colin,

You have mentioned three important qualities, for none of which we have demonstrable tests or quantitative measures.

I was born, or emerged from the innocence of infancy, with deficiencies in each. It took me nearly sixty years to discover what was “wrong” with me, when I read in a newspaper about the newly- and vaguely-defined “Asperger Syndrome,” and I donned it like a glove. I hope that in the three decades since I have become kinder and more curious. But now, spurred by what you have written here, I cling to my inadaptability like a shield.

Adaptability is conducive to survival, approval, and prosperity, but I ask, “Adaptable to what?”

As the youngest grandchild of an Hasidic rabbi (well, actually, he acquired two more grandchildren after he died) I was raised on stories from the Bible. Not that my mother neglected Hansel and Gretel entirely, but my steady died of bedtime stories consisted of Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Abraham and Isaac, Jacob and Esau, Joseph the Dreamer and his cruel brothers … up to and including Moses and Aaron, Samuel and Saul, David and Solomon, and of course Daniel in the Lion’s Den (with whom I could not help but identify).

Jacob and Esau was a turning point. Before them, there was only mankind. After them, there were Jews and Gentiles. I was a Jew, one of the good guys as assumed in the Bible. Until, spurred by just a smidgeon of curiosity, I learned enough about the world to infer that much of what I had been taught were lies. Instantly I became an atheist, which I have remained throughout my life except for a brief interlude of deism after reading Thomas Paine’s The Age of Reason.

Some things have remained with me from the Bible, now viewed as fable. Gideon’s recruitment of an army. The kindness of Joseph, who overfilled the sacks of his cruel brothers when they came to buy grain, not recognizing the vendor. And the cruelty of Jacob.

I had been brought up to honor Jacob, the patriarch of the tribe … or the 12 tribes. This Spring I had occasion to argue with a rabbi about the fable (which he of course regards as fact) of Jacob and Esau. He said that Esau bribed Jacob by offering to trade his birthright for a mess of pottage, I said that Jacob demanded that trade.

I looked up the relevant all-too-brief passage in the Bible. I found two versions, one in the Christian version, the other in a volume of The Anchor Bible with a better translation by E.A. Speiser. Both agreed. It was Jacob who proposed and insisted upon the bribe. Esau accepted the bribe. He was famished, and realized that his birthright was worthless if he starved before he could inherit from Isaac. Both translations ended the story with a thinly-veiled criticism of Esau … for undervaluing his birthright.

But I see Esau as blameless and Jacob as cruel. I wonder now: why didn’t I renounce Judaism at age two when I first heard the fable? And I wonder now, why did the priests and rabbis, the followers of Jesus, and good Christians like Saint Francis and William Blake, let the cruel sin of Jacob slip by without denunciation and renunciation of primogeniture, the original sin, itself?

Adaptation? Adaptation to what? Adaptation to injustice? Adaptation to lies? Adaptation to cruelty? “We, the good Germans, followed orders and survived the Holocaust”

---but did not risk anything to oppose or prevent it.

Give me curiosity. Give me kindness. But keep adaptation on the shelf as at best an often necessary expedient.

My reply:

"The Jacob and Esau reading stops me in my tracks, not because it is surprising, but because it is obviously correct and I had never paused long enough to notice. The text does what you say it does. The editorial gloss blames the hungry man.

You are right and have the precise flaw in my argument, and I want to sit with it rather than defend around it. True, adaptability without a fixed moral object is not a virtue at all. It is a mechanism. 'Adaptable to what' is the question I should have asked inside the essay, not left for a reader to ask in the comments.

What I meant, and did not say clearly enough, was adaptability in method, not in standard. The person who changes how they work while refusing to change what they will tolerate. But I concede that distinction is easier to draw on paper than to hold in a life, especially when the pressure to conform arrives dressed as common sense, institutional loyalty, or survival.

Esau was famished. That is not a moral failure. That is a human condition being exploited by someone with the luxury of patience.

Thank you for sixty years of inadaptability on the things that mattered. The essay is better for your reading it.

Stay well"

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
1d

Deep thoughts here. “the fatigue of permanent adjustment” well describes the constant feeling of driving a stick shift automobile on steeply sloping and curving terrain. It explains why automatic is restful and agency is surrendered to idle one’s attention energy. Your insights provide a template to study as to what standards need to be chosen.

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