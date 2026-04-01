“Before we scramble to deeply integrate LLMs everywhere in the economy, can we pause and think whether it is wise to do so?” ~ Jan Leike

The Sweetness of Permission

In the early twentieth century, British newspapers often treated conduct as a technical problem. They printed diagrams, instructions, and corrective rules for dress, speech, posture, and social rank. The point was not only to inform readers. It was to standardize them. I thought about that while reading The Infinity Machine. Sebastian Mallaby has written a careful, informed, and often impressive account of Demis Hassabis, DeepMind, and the pursuit of artificial general intelligence. The opening sentence will give you a flavor of the subject:

This book is about intelligence. On the one hand, it’s a portrait of a remarkable human, a chess prodigy, a Nobel laureate, a polymathic thinker. On the other hand, it tells the story of his quest to build remarkable machines: systems that are intuitive, creative, and even original. At some point in the not-so-distant future, artificial intelligence will beat human intelligence at almost every mental task, and to say this marks a watershed would be a parody of understatement.

The book supplies dates, origins, motives, institutions, and direct statements of purpose. It records Hassabis’s claim that intelligence is fundamental, his borrowing from Kant and Feynman, and his insistence that the goal of AI was not merely commercial but cognitive: to understand the mind and, through that, reality itself. Mallaby also records the darker line from Geoffrey Hinton, who said the prospect of discovery was “too sweet,” and he places that confession beside Oppenheimer’s remark that scientists pursue technical success first and argue about consequences later.

“Hinton was echoing J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atom bomb. “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it,” Oppenheimer said. “You argue about what to do about it only after you have had your technical success.”

This point establishes the governing logic of the artifact. A small number of actors state openly that they are building systems of vast public consequence; they also state that the work proceeds because discovery exerts a pull stronger than caution. That admission is central. It frames everything that follows.

Exemption

This is why I do not read The Infinity Machine chiefly as a book about intelligence. I read it as a book about exemption.

Exemption from ordinary democratic pacing. Exemption from the burden of prior consent. Exemption, too, from the moral discipline of asking whether one’s private appetite for knowledge should command public destiny.

The old defense of scientific ambition has always contained a noble clause. Human beings inquire. Human beings invent. Human beings do not advance by sitting on their hands and waiting for perfect certainty. All true. All respectable. But the creed shifts when invention moves from toolmaking into sovereignty. The issue is no longer whether a laboratory has the right to publish a paper or test an AI model; the issue is who gets to set the tempo for civilization when the consequences spill far beyond the lab, the firm, or the founder’s own life.

Mallaby’s real subject, whether he means it or not, is the production of a new governing class that refuses to call itself one.

“Hassabis wanted nothing less than to build an omniscient machine: a machine through which we could better understand ourselves; a machine that would unravel the infinite mysteries of physics; a machine that would occupy, effectively, that position in the cosmos that religious believers once ascribed to an all-powerful divinity.”

That class prefers other names. Scientist. Builder. Founder. Researcher. Visionary. It also prefers a flattering psychology. It is not greedy, merely driven. Not domineering, merely responsible. Not intoxicated by power, merely unable to ignore a profound technical horizon. In this story, the actor remains morally elevated because the stated aim is knowledge rather than cash. Hassabis says his goal is to understand nature; he speaks of reading the mind of God; he asks why bits of sand and copper should combine into a system that defeats a Go master; he says reality is practically screaming at him at two in the morning. I do not doubt the force of that feeling. I doubt the political innocence of it.

A person can be sincere and still be dangerous. In fact, sincerity often improves the machinery.

Relentless

The most revealing section in the early part of the book is not the material on AlphaGo, protein folding, or product strategy. It is the material on childhood and mission. Hassabis absorbs from chess an ethic of total expenditure. Shane Legg says there is no 50 percent mode in him; not even a 99 percent mode; only 100 percent. Hassabis himself explains the lesson with alarming precision: you know you have done your best only when you have pushed yourself to the point just before collapse; ideally hospitalized, but not dead. That is an extreme statement, but it also reveals a broader pattern. A child trained under relentless pressure, total effort, and mission can grow into an adult who is comfortable building organizations with those same traits: intensity, total commitment, no real stopping point, and very high tolerance for strain.

This is not psychoanalytic gossip. It is the constitutional history of a type.

The type is now familiar across technology: the gifted boy who turns intensity into identity; who treats ordinary balance as softness; who reads burden as proof of appointment; who can scarcely imagine “just living”; who comes to experience exhaustion not as a warning but as evidence of seriousness. When such a figure reaches industry scale, private temperament acquires public force. His work ethic becomes a company ethic; the company ethic becomes a capital allocation pattern; the capital allocation pattern becomes an international race; and soon the rest of us are told that this outcome is not chosen but inevitable. I always mistrust inevitability when it arrives with investor backing.

There is a scene in the book that ought to have been read less as color than as problematic. Hassabis identifies with Ender Wiggin, the child commander in Ender’s Game, the gifted boy manipulated into saving humanity through organized destruction. His wife reads the same novel and pities the child; Hassabis identifies with him. That difference is not incidental. It is the whole political problem compressed into one domestic exchange. One reader sees exploitation; the other sees calling. That is how ruling ideologies survive. They recruit suffering into grandeur.

Hassabis identified powerfully with Ender. He, too, had been a diminutive boy genius, socially isolated by his own prodigious talent. He, too, had undergone extreme mental testing, and was consumed by a desire to make his mark on the universe; one of his ambitions was to surpass his scientific heroes, Newton and Einstein, and “understand the fabric of reality itself.”

The painful discipline of the chosen child becomes retroactive evidence that the mission is worthy. The damage becomes certification. The loneliness becomes office. The overworked founder, like the overworked statesman, begins to treat the burden he carries as a warrant for the powers he claims. After all, who else has paid this price? Who else has stared into the system this long? Who else has earned the right to decide?

Motives

We are told, in effect, that the people building systems of historic consequence are the very people least able to imagine stopping. Hinton says the prospect of discovery is too sweet. Oppenheimer says technical success comes first and argument later. Hassabis says he wants to understand before he dies and is then content to shuffle off. Mallaby tells us the man is decent, public-spirited, not chiefly motivated by money or power. I am willing to grant every generous adjective. I simply do not find that reassuring. Decency is not a governing structure. Public spirit is not a brake. Purity of motive is not an institutional design.

Indeed, one of the strangest habits of elite discourse is the belief that the absence of vulgar motives somehow neutralizes the presence of civilizational power. If the founder does not want a yacht, perhaps we are meant to relax while he rearranges education, labor, media, military capability, biological research, and the cognitive habits of half the planet. I find myself recoiling at this exchange rate. Money is not the only thing from which power can be made. Mission is a highly efficient raw input.

The book tries, now and then, to restore balance. Regulators may fail; geopolitics is unstable; the United States is politically chaotic; AI could carry terrifying risks. Fine. True. Yet these warnings arrive inside a narrative chassis built to admire scale, velocity, genius, and resolve. This is not a flaw unique to Mallaby. It is the standard operating style of our age. We narrate concentrated power through the life story of the person who wields it, then mistake intimacy for oversight. We get the café conversation, the childhood memory, the park bench, the confession of doubt, the mystical aside. We feel informed. Meanwhile the central fact stays where it was: a tiny, unelected, transnational cadre is setting the timetable for systems that elected governments barely grasp.

That is not entrepreneurship in the old sense. It is para-constitutional activity.

The book supplies an especially revealing piece of evidence here. Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman once tried to negotiate governance arrangements inside Google that were meant to be, in Hassabis’s own word, “trustless.” The point was to build structures that would not rely on the virtue of any one executive. Those negotiations failed. Worse, in their retrospective judgment, they were futile and even harmful. Mallaby records the conclusion with startling bluntness:

“With their faith in governance mechanisms shattered, Hassabis and Suleyman had come to see salvation, paradoxically, in their own personal power. They believed in their capacity to shape AI for the good. Their new safety agenda therefore involved securing personal influence within their companies.”

They believed that what would protect the public was not an enforceable structure standing above them, but their capacity to shape events from inside the command room. That is an extraordinary admission. It means that one of the central governance lessons drawn by major AI actors was not that stronger impersonal safeguards were needed, but that personal influence was more realistic than formal restraint.

The phrase sounds grand; reality is plainer. Who decides what can be built, when it is released, under what safeguards, at what capability level, into which markets, under which military and commercial pressures, with whose data, on whose infrastructure, and with which fallback when things go wrong? Those are governing questions. The men asking them may wear trainers and speak in the dialect of research, but they are governing questions all the same.

Who Is In Control?

Mallaby wants to separate Hassabis from the noisier species of tech vanity. He may well be better than many of them, in fact I do consider Demis is one of the good guys. But this is where biography becomes a sedative. Once power reaches a certain density, the character of the operator remains important yet ceases to be the decisive issue. I would rather be ruled by a conscientious person than a reckless one; that is obvious. I would also rather not confuse conscientious private rule with accountable public order.

This is the uncomfortable truth hidden in the book’s elegance: the contemporary AI story is not, at bottom, about whether a few exceptional engineers are good men. It is about whether goodness, in the personal sense, has become the last flimsy credential standing between society and systems nobody voted for.

I do not write “flimsy” lightly. Mallaby’s own evidence keeps pressing in from the sides. DeepMind is described in Manhattan Project language. Los Alamos hovers nearby. Oppenheimer hovers nearby. The race with rival labs hovers nearby. China hovers nearby. And when that race accelerated after ChatGPT, Hassabis did not describe the moment in the language of measured stewardship. Mallaby asks him in April 2023 how he is feeling; the answer is terse: “This is wartime.” Once that mentality takes hold, almost any procedural drag begins to look like sabotage. Ordinary caution is redescribed as delay. Public debate is redescribed as softness. The tempo of deployment starts to borrow its legitimacy from emergency. National regulation appears weak; global regulation weaker. Add capital, prestige, military interest, and the old scientific appetite for first discovery, and the outcome ceases to resemble thoughtful stewardship. It starts to look like the familiar human pattern in which rival elites pursue an advantage and call the resulting compulsion destiny.

Then comes the spiritual vocabulary, which I confess I read with mixed feelings. Part of me is moved by it. Another part sits up straight. Whenever a technologist says science is his religion, that understanding nature is his purpose, that he seeks the deepest structure of reality before death, I hear genuine longing. I also hear a jurisdictional claim. The point becomes sharper when the book turns to AlphaFold. A technical success in protein folding does not remain merely a technical success for long; it is folded back into Hassabis’s larger language about “understand[ing] nature” and “reading the mind of God.” That is not casual rhetoric. It translates an achievement in computational biology into a claim about access to the deepest order of things. The speaker is no longer merely building products or even pursuing knowledge. He is assigning sacred value to his own line of advance. That does not make him fraudulent; it makes him harder to interrupt.

Sacralized projects do not like procedural friction. They certainly do not like citizens asking whether the builders have mistaken intensity for entitlement.

There is, buried in all this, a grim joke worthy of our century: after three hundred years of secular modernity, we may end by handing enormous practical authority not to bishops, generals, or hereditary aristocrats, but to exhausted polymaths who speak of God in conference rooms and describe collapse as evidence of commitment. The old robe is gone; the old hunger remains.

Hassabis may be one of the best available custodians of the technology he helped summon. That is exactly why the problem is larger than him. When a society starts hoping that a decent founder will save it from founder power, the society has already conceded too much. Although there is hope. The author asks Demis about his friendly approachability:

“I’ve always tried to live that,” Hassabis told me. “It’s a very deep, personal philosophy.” “Where did it come from?” I asked. “Probably my mom,” Hassabis said. “The religious upbringing she gave me. “She’s Christian, very religious. That got her out of the hard situation in her childhood, when she was basically an orphan. When I was growing up, she was always helping poor or lonely people through her church.”

So I put the book down with a conclusion harsher than the one it invites. The Infinity Machine is not finally the chronicle of a machine. It is the chronicle of a permission slip. It records, in polished prose, the cultural process by which ambition acquires innocence, speed acquires prestige, and private obsession acquires public license. The sweetness at the center of the story is not discovery alone. It is impunity with excellent manners.

That, I think, is the artifact’s real gift. It shows me a civilization so dazzled by intelligence that it has begun to treat self-description as self-limitation. The builders tell us they are thoughtful; therefore thought has occurred. They tell us they are responsible; therefore responsibility has been handled. They tell us they are worried; therefore worry has become governance. This is comic for about three seconds. Then the feeling changes.

A hat diagram in a newspaper can teach a nation something about authority. So can a polished biography of a man who wants to understand the universe before he dies. The lesson is not that genius is false. The lesson is that genius, once attached to infrastructure, capital, and strategic rivalry, stops being a personal trait and becomes a constitutional event. The author writes:

As I finish this book a new kind of intelligence is being willed into the world by a remarkably small number of people. Each of them is driven by a particular mix of curiosity and hubris, vanity and avarice, idealism and craving, and the sobering reality is that, for better or worse, the quality of their characters will affect society.

We are living through that event now. The builders still speak as though they are chasing knowledge. They are. They are also setting terms for everyone else. The sweet part, for them, is discovery.

The expensive part, for the rest of us, comes later. A wide number of people should read this book and understand exactly what the opportunities and risks are.

Stay curious

Colin