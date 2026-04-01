The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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The One Percent Rule
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From the emails with permission- Dear Colin,

The ultimate story of the exercise of creative power is of course … Genesis.

It takes place in six days---seven if we count the Sabbath, when God Yahweh rests.

But that is not the only time God rests. At the end of each of His six working days, He looks upon his day’s work and evaluates it. In one of what must be several faulty translations … “and God saw that it was good.” In what is probably the best translation (by E.A. Speiser) … “God was pleased with what he saw.”

[Reading it again, for perhaps the umpteenth time, I noticed what I had overlooked the first umpteen minus one times: in the most trustworthy translation, the word “he” is not capitalized. Whoever wrote the ancient bible, in ancient Hebrew of course, neglected to capitalize the Hebrew word for “he”---blasphemous!]

But now I’ll ask what I shall call The Danny Question (one of the few things I am happy to name after myself): “What might I have missed?”

What I missed is … Suppose God were displeased with what he saw?

Answer: Had God been displeased with what he saw on the third day, for example, he could have corrected it before the fourth. The old guy was omnipotent, of course. But much easier to fix his mistake promptly than to wait until the seventh day, when might have to untangle what he’d done on the fourth, fifth and sixth days to fix his mistake on the third.

What a wise guy he was, to evaluate each step while it was still convenient to do so and easily correctible!

If you tell me (accurately) that God does not exist and never did, I shall nod my head in agreement but continue, “So what? Despite being fictitious, he’s a handy guy to have around, perhaps even a good role model, though he wasn’t honest with Abraham when he reneged on Abraham’s plea to save Sodom, nor kind to his ‘chosen people’ when he let them suffer under the pharaohs and Haman or Christian monarchs like Ferdinand and Isabella, nor merciful when he let demons like Hitler murder so many of them.”

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Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
5d

I plan to read this book, so I will not read your post until I finish it. If you have already written about some of the following, please ignore my comment. However, if you have not, I will leave you with a couple of paragraphs from the book Supremacy about DeepMind:

In much the same way Google had started with a “don’t be evil” motto, DeepMind’s founders had kicked off their lives under Google with good intentions. They’d left $150 million on the table with Facebook to keep an ethics board. But years later, they seemed to be prioritizing performance and prestige over ethics and safety. They didn’t have clear answers for how they would contain AGI other than hiring an all-star team of mathematicians like Terence Tao or on how they would stop that technology being used in harmful ways. All of this raised a bigger question. Could you even do meaningful work on ethical AI from inside a large corporation? The answer came from inside Google itself. It was a resounding no.

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