“I used to like to go to work, but they shut it down. I've got a right to go to work, but there's no work here to be found.”

Is it time to pause AI and get used to what it can do today? Less than 1% of the population have any idea about its capabilities!

Through my work, and connections, I have access to advanced AI. I also have conversations with people who know how to use it and its full capabilities. The LLM’s most people ‘play’ with are shallow compared to what is already built. Maybe, given the latest Mythos model we will see some pause in new releases. I hope so. People need to build skills with the current models, build competence and get used to the incredible capabilities. I think of AI like the Telegraph Road!

I have written before about the best song and its connection to my life. Another all time favorite by Dire Straits is Telegraph Road, I grew up witnessing the building of community and the closure of factories, which the AI Labs now predict.

Let’s think about it. A long time ago came a man on a track. First there is the solitary figure, then the clearing, then the cabin, then the winter store, then the ploughed ground by the lake shore. Then come the other travellers. Then the churches, the schools, the lawyers, the rules. Then the trains and the trucks with their loads. Then the road itself, widened and hardened and named. The old path becomes an artery. The artery becomes a system. The system becomes a world. And somewhere inside that world, so gradually that no one notices the exact day of the betrayal, the promise curdles.

For me “Telegraph Road” has always felt larger than a song about one American road or one industrial city. It is a song about the long bargain of modernity. Build, move, connect, scale, expand. Trust the next layer of organization. Trust the line on the map, the cable on the pole, the factory whistle, the payroll, the traffic, the schedule, the screens. Trust, above all, that more coordination means more life. The song understands something colder. It understands that every system begins as a convenience and ends as an environment. By the time people realize they are living inside it, it is already deciding what can be built, what can be said, how work is measured, and who will be told, with administrative politeness, sorry, but we’re closed.

Digital Road

It is difficult to listen to that song now, in the age of artificial intelligence, without hearing not nostalgia but continuation. We have not left Telegraph Road behind. We have digitized it.

The old road carried ore, steel, components, wages, commuters, and exhausted men driving home from factories. The new road carries prompts, predictions, risk scores, optimization targets, productivity dashboards, synthetic voices, compliance summaries, automated decisions, and the permanent managerial fantasy that judgment can be scaled like freight. We still tell ourselves the same consoling story. A new system is arriving. It will remove friction. It will eliminate waste. It will connect everything to everything else. It will not replace the human being, only assist him. And then, with the stealth that belongs to every successful infrastructure, it stops being a tool and becomes the place where the terms of life are set.

Closed Doors

The depth of the song is not merely that factories close. It is that an entire moral vocabulary closes with them. “I used to like to go to work, but they shut it down.” That line is devastating because it is so clear. No theory. No slogan. Just the disappearance of the ordinary dignity of showing up, doing something difficult, earning one’s place in the day. There are few things the modern expert class has misunderstood more badly than this. They speak easily of transition, reskilling, mobility, adaptation, as though the human being were a sort of Swiss Army soul, detachable from place, memory, pride, neighborhood, rhythm, trade, and inherited self-respect. They call this flexibility. The person on the receiving end often calls it dismemberment.

The Jarrow men understood this long before our consultants learned to convert it into PowerPoint. In 1936, two hundred unemployed men marched from Jarrow to London because the closure of the shipyard had not merely reduced local income. It had broken the line between a man and the world that recognized his use. They marched roughly 282 miles to present a petition, and the cruelty of the episode lies partly in its bureaucratic smallness. They were not asking for the moon. They were asking for work. Asking, in effect, not to be stranded beside the road of modern Britain while commerce, finance, and political language moved on without them. One can still feel, across the decades, the humiliation hidden inside the respectability of the march. Men had to become a procession to prove they were not refuse. I know that town well.

Detroit supplied the American version of the same parable on a scale so vast it became almost mythological. Here was the city where industrial modernity appeared to have solved the riddle of abundance. The assembly line, the wage packet, the machine shop, the promise that a man might come from somewhere poorer and become someone sturdier through work. Then came the long undoing. Plants moved. Lines went silent. Neighborhoods absorbed the knowledge before the newspapers did. A city can hear its own abandonment. It hears it first in the changed traffic. Then in the shorter lunch counters. Then in the houses that no longer sell. Then in the way a generation begins speaking of leaving as though it were weather.

Community

This is why the road in the song counts. Telegraph Road is not just pavement. It is an entire civilizational sentence. It says that growth is linear, that development has a direction, that all the trucks with their loads are headed somewhere sensible, that the wires above us hum with coordination rather than with command. It says that history is a process of widening. Yet the song keeps returning to what widening does not heal. Six lanes of traffic. Three lanes moving slow. A population in motion and a social contract standing still. It is one of the bleakest images in popular music because the road is full, but the future is empty.

Here Enters AI

Artificial intelligence enters this history not as a break with the old pattern but as its latest and most ambitious extension. It promises to do for cognition what industrial systems did for muscle and logistics. It will sort, draft, classify, recommend, infer, summarize, monitor, translate, optimize. It will make institutions faster and supposedly smarter. It will turn the delays of thought into the smoothness of procedure. It will take the old telegraph dream, that information could be transmitted cleanly across distance, and inflate it into the newer fantasy that judgment itself can be automated across scale.

That is the fantasy. The reality is stranger and, in a way, more insulting. Industrial capitalism at least had the decency to need your body before it discarded your town. AI systems often do not even grant that dignity. They ingest your language, your documents, your gestures, your corrections, your private hesitations, and your accumulated work, then present the result as frictionless assistance. What used to be called skill begins to reappear as supervision. What used to be called training becomes prompt refinement. What used to be called experience becomes an edge case. The labor is not always removed. Very often it is concealed, fragmented, downgraded, and returned to the worker in a more subordinate form. One of the funniest and ugliest tricks of our age is that a system can deskill you while thanking you for your feedback.

This is where the continuation of the song becomes unmistakable. The factories in Detroit were closed in visible ways. Gates locked. Sirens silenced. Windows dirtied. The AI economy often closes its factories invisibly, inside the occupation rather than outside it. The office remains open. The laptop still glows. The calendar still fills. The worker is told he has been empowered. Yet the center of gravity has shifted. Judgment migrates upward into the system. Responsibility drifts downward onto the human being who must sign off on what he did not fully decide.

The injury here is not only economic. It is inward. A person can survive a hard job more easily than a hollow one. What wears people down is not simply pressure, but the sickly knowledge that their name remains attached to outcomes they no longer shape in full, that their expertise is being thinned into supervision, that their presence has been retained chiefly to absorb blame, reassure the client, or satisfy the ritual need for a human somewhere in the loop. One begins to feel less like an actor than like a trim detail on the edge of an institutional verdict. Present at the ceremony. Absent from the power.

Idiotic?

It is fashionable to say that technology always creates new jobs. This is one of those statements which remains technically true right up to the point where it becomes morally idiotic. Yes, new tasks appear. So did new tasks when the old industrial order cracked apart. Someone always ends up maintaining the ruins. But the serious question is not whether activity continues. The serious question is what kind of human being the new order permits one to become. A civilization should be judged not only by its output, but by the quality of agency it distributes among its members. Does it give them real responsibility, real mastery, real competence, real room for judgment, real reasons to believe they are participating in the making of the world? Or does it merely keep them busy within systems whose important decisions have already been made elsewhere?

That is why the sentimental optimism around AI strikes me as so thin. It assumes that because a task can be accelerated, a life has been improved. This is the same error that stalked so much twentieth-century industrial thinking. Faster throughput was mistaken for human advance. More volume was mistaken for more civilization. But a society is not redeemed by the speed of its processes. If anything, speed often serves as the preferred disguise of moral evasion. The faster the system moves, the less anyone is expected to stand still and ask what sort of dependence is being built.

The Jarrow marchers asked that question with their feet. Detroit asked it with abandoned plants and neighborhoods that became unwilling museums of economic doctrine. Our version is quieter, because digital systems tend to produce forms of dispossession that are cleaner, better lit, and wrapped in the smiling language of innovation. The closure sign has become more sophisticated. It no longer always says the factory is shut. Sometimes it says your role is evolving. Sometimes it says your productivity is being augmented. Sometimes it says the decision was generated automatically but reviewed by a human, which is a magnificent sentence if your ambition has always been to become the decorative border around an institutional verdict.

Memory Is All We Have

And yet the song also contains, buried in its rain and exhaustion, a clue about what survives. It survives in the insistence that memory is not inefficiency. “I’d sooner forget, but I remember those nights.” Modern systems are forever asking us to forget. Forget the old skills, the old solidarities, the old neighborhoods, the old meaning of work, the old expectation that institutions owe human beings more than clever interfaces and optimized exits. Forget, in short, the moral claims that earlier forms of ruin taught with unnecessary clarity. Memory is inconvenient because it notices repetition. It hears in the language of disruption the old accents of abandonment.

This is why the Jarrow walk belongs beside the closed factories of Detroit and beside the sleek vocabulary of AI transformation. They are chapters in the same political story, the story of what happens when the systems built to organize life begin to treat whole populations as residual. First the road opens the territory. Then the market deepens it. Then the institution standardizes it. Then the logic of efficiency strips away whatever cannot justify itself in the language of output. At each stage the process is described as necessity. At each stage its victims are told, with varying degrees of elegance, to be realistic. And at each stage someone has to live among the consequences after the planners have gone home.

What makes AI different is not that it breaks with this history, but that it reaches more deeply into the human interior. The old factory organized time, movement, wage, fatigue. It took the body first. It marked the hands, the back, the lungs, the sleep. It exhausted the worker in ways that were brutal, visible, and measurable. The new system aims at language, attention, interpretation, preference, even companionship. It does not merely want to coordinate the road. It wants to inhabit the driver.

That is a profound change in the texture of power. Industrial labor could leave a man spent, but there were still places where he remained unformatted: the inward running commentary of his own mind, the words he chose in private, the pace at which he made sense of his experience, the small delay between feeling and expression in which judgment took shape. AI systems increasingly press into that delay. They do not simply ask what task can be automated. They ask whether drafting, sorting, answering, consoling, evaluating, and even deciding can be precomposed before the person has fully arrived in his own thought.

This is why the road feels more total than the ones that came before. Earlier systems extracted labor and disciplined routine. This one also leans toward mediating perception itself. It offers to complete the sentence, suggest the tone, rank the priority, summarize the meeting, infer the intention, and supply the reply before reflection has had time to gather its strength. The danger is not only dependence. It is the gradual atrophy of the inner motions by which a person becomes answerable for what he says and does.

That is why the stakes reach beyond employment statistics, though those count. We are dealing with a machinery that aspires to become the medium through which institutions speak, evaluate, remember, and decide. Once that happens, the danger is not simply job loss. It is a subtler civic erosion in which fewer and fewer people are entrusted with the burden of thinking in full.

Slow Down

And thinking in full is what democratic life requires. Not endless speed. Not synthetic fluency. Not the euphoric chatter of products that promise to remove every ounce of friction from work and judgment alike. A healthy society needs people who can deliberate, hesitate, refuse, interpret, and answer for what they have done. It needs institutions that do not hide behind the systems they purchase. It needs leaders willing to say that not every gain in efficiency is a gain in civilization. Most of all, it needs to remember that when people say they want work, they are usually asking for something larger. They are asking not to be made incidental.

The great ache in “Telegraph Road” is that by the time the signs say sorry, but we’re closed, an entire landscape of expectation has already collapsed. The lights are still there. The lanes are still there. The road is still there. But the covenant has gone. That is the note I hear in the AI age. Not apocalypse. Not some theatrical war between man and machine. Something more banal and therefore more dangerous: the steady transfer of agency from persons to systems, accompanied by the cheerful claim that nothing essential has been lost.

Something essential has been lost before. Jarrow knew it. Detroit knew it. The song knew it. The question is whether we intend to learn from those earlier roads, or merely build a cleaner, faster, more total version of them and call it progress.

A long time ago came a man on a track. He made a home in the wilderness. Then came the roads, the rules, the loads, the hard times, the war, the freezing nights, the factories, the closures. Now come the models and the dashboards and the automated judgments, gliding toward us with the old music of inevitability. The road is still deep and wide. The wires still hum above us. The birds, as ever, can fly away.

The rest of us have to decide what kind of world this road is making before it tells us, too, that there is no work here to be found.

Stay curious

Colin