The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
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I'm reminded of two great Russian writers: Tolstoy and Pasternak.

In War and Peace, Tolstoy painted rather graphic descriptions of the horrors of grapeshot. In the second epilogue, he wrote something that really stuck with me: "The goal of war is murder". Wow. The very essence of eloquence.

In Dr. Zhivago, Pasternak was quite graphic describing the horrors of the revolution - hence it being banned in the former CCCP. The movie it inspired, starring Omar Sharif as Zhivago really brought it to life. Every scene was >exactly< as I remembered from the book! Huge props to Pasternak and to director David Lean and screenwriter Robert Bolt. Amazing cinematography, and Sharif really became Zhivago.

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"The syntax has improved, but the graveyard remains legible". Although in the past year the syntax has degraded quite a bit: "lethality", "manliness". Swigseth is the very essence of "toxic masculinity" in every way imaginable. Including and especially his drinking habit. And his racism. And his misogyny. And his sheer stupidity. And...

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"She spent her life telling men that the world they had arranged in the name of honor was a killing machine with excellent uniforms". She was ahead of her time!

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