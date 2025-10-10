The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

First, an excellent post!

I want to offer a different perspective on the issues and remind myself more than anyone else that I should not judge others for their actions, as I do not live in their shoes. If someone thinks that nudges and suggestions are good enough for them and give them meaning and/or relaxation, then they are good enough for them. However, everyone should critically evaluate where these nudges are leading us.

Let's start with two statements:

"The same Helix model that folded towels and sorted packages can now load a dishwasher."

and

"I want AI to do my laundry and dishes so that I can do art and writing, not for AI to do my art and writing so that I can do my laundry and dishes."

The second statement suggests that, as AI surpasses humans in creative tasks like art and writing —tasks that many people aspire to do —we will be left with only mundane chores, such as laundry and dishes. The first statement highlights that robots are gradually becoming proficient in some mundane tasks, such as loading a dishwasher. Taken together, they raise an important question: what happens as machines gradually take over both repetitive tasks and creative work? Will we have more time for meaningful pursuits, and what would those meaningful pursuits be if they do not involve some amount of creativity or things that we are passionate about? Or will we lose our opportunities to slow down, reflect, and connect with the physical world, instead spending time on social media or doomscrolling?

I've written about this before, so that I won't repeat myself, but here's where I stand: while automation can be liberating, it risks erasing the small, grounding moments many of us find in everyday tasks. Personally, it's my responsibility to take care of laundry, ironing, dishes, trash, and the leaves in my yard (thanks to 20+ big trees). I could easily outsource most of this work or use tools like a leaf blower, but I choose to use a rake. Why? These chores give me a peaceful break from my screens and reading.

This "me time," whether I'm raking leaves or commuting to the office (which I still do four to five days a week, even though I'm only required to go once every two weeks), is essential for me. During these moments, I reflect on my day, listen to audiobooks, or think. For me, these tasks are not chores; they are opportunities to slow down and reconnect with myself.

Of course, everyone is different. What feels calming to me might feel tedious to someone else. For some, art or writing might be their way of finding peace. For others, it could be walking, driving, or even scrolling social media. If that's the case, then buying a robot to handle chores makes perfect sense. The key is figuring out what gives you the time and space to reflect, recharge, and distract yourself from the constant noise of life.

What I've learned over the past two decades is this:

a) The importance of slowing down. Our culture often glorifies productivity, but taking time to reflect is crucial for our mental and emotional health.

b) Thinking about why I'm doing something. Am I acting out of habit, or is there a deeper purpose? Where will this action ultimately lead me?

c) Questioning authority and assumptions. Am I accepting something just because it came from someone I respect, a system I trust, or because it feels familiar?

d) Seeking counterarguments. Challenging my own ideas has often led to new insights and even changes in my beliefs.

This doesn't mean I succeed all the time, but the act of questioning itself is transformative. It helps me avoid passively accepting whatever nudges or suggestions come my way—whether they're from algorithms, authority figures, or societal norms.

And this is where we need to be careful. Automation and AI are nudging us toward a future where machines handle many of our tasks. But we must ask: Is this future serving us? If we aren't careful, we might become passive receivers of information and action, shaped more by external forces than our own choices.

The rise of AI and automation presents an opportunity to reimagine how we use our time and energy. But it also challenges us to hold onto the activities that give our lives meaning, whether that's creating art, raking leaves, or simply thinking.

I will end with a quote from Ayn Rand:

"Do not let the hero in your soul perish, in lonely frustration for the life you deserved and have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists. It is real. It is possible. It is yours."

It emphasizes self-reliance, purpose, and the possibility of achieving one's desired life, serving as a call to action against despair and apathy.

This entire article is full of memorable quotes to keep in mind for interpreting our current synthesis with AI. As with the weather apps, sometimes what we see onscreen is not what we see outside. It could be a few miles distant. And that imposed “friction” of Bayesian calculus can inform accurately and personally. The same goes for societal discourse. What we see online may not reflect the genuine relationships of community that still exist even among those with strong and differing opinions. To verify AI is as important as to verify the “I”. This is what “I” perceive uniquely, not borrowed, but agentic.

And a ray of hope with your last rope to pull humans into the boat of building agency: “Yet the human will, stubborn, wayward, magnificently inefficient, has a way of surviving its obituaries.”

