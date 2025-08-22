The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Aug 22

Another excellent post!

Please read the following with the knowledge that I am not saying AGI is imminent or will be built anytime soon, but the seed we are planting today may eventually lead us there. With limited or no regulations around AI right now, at least in the US, I am not expecting anyone to slow the development down or to pause for even a week to think that we should build it.

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) development represents one of human history's most significant technological advancements. However, how this pursuit is handled raises profound ethical and existential concerns. Unlike the Mercury era, where individuals accepted personal risks for exploration, today’s AI leaders are gambling with risks that could affect the entire species. Worse, they seem to assume these risks as inevitable or necessary, while society remains excluded from these decisions.

Many leaders of AI laboratories are making three claims that, when combined, are deeply troubling (I have to find the post where I found the following):

1. AGI is achievable and could be developed within a few years.

2. AGI could reasonably lead to human extinction.

3. More funding and favorable legislation are required to accelerate its development.

These three points form a startling contradiction. How can one simultaneously acknowledge the potential for catastrophic, even existential, consequences while insisting that the work must continue and proceed more quickly? This mindset suggests a lack of accountability, moral recklessness, or a dangerous overestimation of their ability to control the forces they are unleashing.

This paradox mirrors the Frankenstein Problem—the relentless pursuit of creation without fully understanding or preparing for the consequences. The ethical question is not just whether AGI can be built but should be built at all, especially when so little is being done to mitigate the associated risks.

The dialogue from Jurassic Park perfectly encapsulates the current state of AGI development. Ian Malcolm’s critique of genetic engineering in the movie applies equally to AI research:

- “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

This iconic line underscores how innovation often leads to unforeseen dangers when pursued without ethical reflection.

- “You wield it like a kid that’s found his dad’s gun.”

AI researchers are harnessing unprecedented power but are often racing ahead without the discipline, foresight, or accountability required to wield it responsibly.

- Profit-driven motives: Much like Jurassic Park’s genetic technology commercialization, AI development today is often driven by profit and prestige, with innovation packaged and sold before its broader implications are understood.

The lesson is clear: unchecked ambition and a lack of ethical responsibility can unleash uncontrollable forces.

An anecdote from OpenAI reveals a deeply unsettling mindset among some AI leaders. Reportedly, OpenAI’s co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, suggested building a bunker for their core scientists to protect them from the geopolitical chaos or violent competition that might arise after AGI is released.

This "bunker plan" exposes two critical assumptions:

- Acknowledgment of catastrophic risk: The very fact that such a plan exists is an admission that AGI could destabilize society on a massive scale.

- An escape for the privileged few: The idea that a small group of scientists could hide safely while the rest of humanity faces the consequences is both elitist and naive.

This isn’t a video game where humanity gets a "reset" button. If AGI leads to societal collapse or extinction, survival in a bunker is not a realistic solution. The arrogance of believing they could rebuild society—or somehow outsmart an entity smarter than humans—is staggering. Who protects the rest of humanity while they hide?

Even if AGI doesn’t lead to extinction in the near term, our trajectory could still fundamentally undermine humanity. The seeds being planted today could grow into a dystopian future, including:

- A zombie society: Over-reliance on AI could erode humanity’s ability to think critically, reducing us to passive participants in a world run by machines.

- Authoritarian control: AI could be weaponized to consolidate power, leading to oppressive regimes at a scale never before possible.

- Existential threats: Misaligned AGI or unforeseen consequences could destabilize civilization in ways we cannot yet predict.

The novelty of AGI lies in its unprecedented potential. While AI leaders understand these risks, they seem to believe the potential rewards outweigh them. But “how can a small group of individuals be allowed to gamble with the future of humanity without broader societal consent?”

The history of technological innovation is filled with examples of catastrophic unintended consequences. From nuclear weapons to climate change, humanity has repeatedly unleashed powerful forces without fully considering the long-term consequences. AGI represents the next chapter in this story, but with unimaginably higher stakes.

As Ian Malcolm warned, “You didn’t earn the knowledge for yourselves, so you don’t take any responsibility for it.” Today’s AI leaders stand on the shoulders of past innovators, rushing forward without pausing to reflect on their work's ethical, societal, and existential implications.

Pursuing AGI is a technological challenge and a test of our collective wisdom, humility, and responsibility. As Malcolm said in Jurassic Park, “Don’t you see the danger inherent in what you’re doing?”The answer lies not in accelerating AGI development but in carefully considering whether we should pursue it.

The race for AGI is not a sprint to the finish line. It is a delicate balancing act between innovation and responsibility. If we fail to pause and reflect, we risk sowing the seeds of our own destruction. This is not just about the present generation but about preserving the future for generations to come.

The novelty of the AGI era is that we already know the risks. If we continue on this path and reach a point where humanity is undermined—or even destroyed—future generations will look back and say: “They knew it could end this way, and they pursued it anyway.”

This is not a video game. There are no do-overs if we fail. I will end with J. Robert Oppenheimer's quote, who later reflected on the moral consequences of his work on the atomic bomb:

“In some sort of crude sense which no vulgarity, no humor, no overstatement can quite extinguish, the physicists have known sin; and this is a knowledge which they cannot lose.”

This quote speaks to the burden of responsibility of creating powerful, world-altering technologies. Like the scientists of the Manhattan Project, today’s AI leaders are grappling with forces they may not fully control—and the consequences of their actions may haunt humanity for generations.

Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
Aug 22

Pursuing AGI reminds me more of the Manhattan Project and the Trinity test. Nobody was sure it wouldn't set the entire atmosphere on fire, but they pursued it doggedly anyway. Talk about risk!

One aspect of AI research that the astronauts didn't have is the potential to rake in millions - if not billions - for themselves. Certainly the purveyors/profiteers in charge stand to rake in billions. Vulture capitalism at it's finest.

