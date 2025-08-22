From the Space Race to AI
How Tom Wolfe’s "The Right Stuff" Explains the Modern Race for AGI
The risk is no longer a fireball in the sky, but the destabilization of society or the creation of a misaligned superintelligence.
I have just finished re-reading Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff, which raises strong comparisons to today’s pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).
Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff is not, as one might imagine, a hymn to rocket engineering or the careful dissection of Newton’s laws under the stresses of escape velocity. It is, rather, an anatomy of a culture, a reminder that America’s first spacefaring steps were less a triumph of physics than of psychology, ritual, and political theater. Reading Wolfe today reveals not just a lost chapter of American audacity, but a recurring pattern of human behavior, a pattern of risk, ritual, and public relations that finds its clearest modern echo in the fiercely competitive labs racing to build artificial general intelligence (AGI). Wolfe’s “fraternity of risk” provides a timeless lens for understanding both the Mercury astronauts and the AI engineers of our present moment.
The key is Wolfe’s opening question: what makes a man climb atop a “Roman candle” and wait for the fuse to be lit? He finds no technical manual to answer it, no equation buried in the textbooks. Instead, he uncovers the quasi-mystical economy of the “right stuff”, an invisible currency that divided men into those who had it, and those who, by some fatal error, proved they did not.
“No, herein the world was divided into those who had it and those who did not,” Wolfe writes. “This quality, this it, was never named, however, nor was it talked about in any way.”
It hovered unacknowledged, a presence so obvious it required no name. A man who flinched, who hesitated, who declared an emergency, was marked. One could die in a fireball and still be remembered with a shake of the head, he failed, but I would not have. That faith in one’s own exception was the oxygen of the fraternity. Swap the cockpit for the server rack, and one hears the same silence in AI labs: hesitation is weakness; doubt is to be buried beneath another scaling run.
Wolfe sets these men against the backdrop of a society that had already soured on the old stories of martial heroism. In the wake of All Quiet on the Western Front and Céline’s brilliant Journey to the End of the Night, the officer was supposed to be a brute, the soldier an Everyman victim. Wolfe reclaims the officer corps as something stranger: young men for whom mortality rates, “a 23 percent probability that he would die in an aircraft accident”, were not deterrents but almost rites of passage.
“Gentlemen, we’re having this little problem with chronic violent death,” Wolfe notes dryly, capturing the way statistics gave way to funerals and the bridge coats brought out yet again. The wives, left to hallucinate sergeants or ministers walking up the drive, knew the odds with a visceral clarity the men denied.
And yet the paradox: this was not nihilism. It was a pyramid, a ziggurat, each rung testing whether one still possessed the stuff to ascend. At the top sat the astronauts, national symbols, plucked from the fraternity of test pilots and rebranded as America’s newest breed of hero. Wolfe is caustic about the NASA press machine, the way the astronauts were recast as clean-cut Protestant family men, their deaths-in-waiting transmuted into Life magazine spreads of beaming wives and scrubbed children. Beneath that fiction, however, lay the same fraternity logic.
“Believers in the right stuff would rather crash and burn,” Wolfe observes, than declare an emergency. The astronauts bristled at being reduced to “spam in a can,” passive passengers atop modified missiles. They longed to reassert their test pilot identity: to fly, not ride. In our own time, AGI researchers face a similar bind: their work is laundered through press releases about curing disease and educating the poor, while internally the fraternity knows the true contest is who will push furthest, fastest, before the economic and societal crash.
Seen from today’s vantage, Wolfe’s chronicle feels almost alien. The 1960s were an era when the U.S. military detonated a 1.45-megaton bomb in the Van Allen belt, Starfish Prime, not out of necessity, but because the opportunity presented itself. When scramjets were tested at Mach 5 with the blithe confidence that the laws of aerodynamics would, under pressure, be persuaded to cooperate. When Project Orion proposed nuclear propulsion by setting off atomic bombs behind a ship, and serious men considered it. The precautionary principle, had it been invoked, would have earned only laughter. As Wolfe puts it, the pilots
“were like believing Presbyterians of a century before who used to probe their own experience to see if they were truly among the elect.”
There was, in that moment, a cultural permission to gamble catastrophically, and to learn from the fireball. The rhetoric of AI “alignment” today is similar: an admission of hazard, followed by the tacit assumption that only through reckless experimentation can the problem ever be solved.
And here is the loss, and the unsettling return, that Wolfe’s book makes palpable. Today, we debate for decades whether electromagnetic radiation in a microwave oven is safe for warming leftovers, or whether a new crop strain should be loosed upon the fields. We are cautious where they were reckless. Yet the fraternity of risk has not vanished. It has simply migrated from the high desert to the server farm. For all the rhetoric of “safety” and “alignment,” the atmosphere in AI research bears a stunning resemblance to the culture Wolfe describes. Researchers speak in coded terms not of courage, but of “scaling laws” and “capabilities”, the new, unspoken metrics of the “right stuff.” The risk is no longer a fireball in the sky, but the destabilization of society or the creation of a misaligned superintelligence. Still, the core logic remains chillingly familiar: to pull back, to declare an emergency, is to cede the race and be left behind.
The men of the Mercury era accepted funerals as routine; the leaders of today’s AI labs accept “existential risk” as a hypothetical worth tolerating to keep climbing the ziggurat. “Believers in the right stuff would rather crash and burn,” Wolfe observed of the pilots. The modern equivalent seems to be a willingness to ship a system that might hallucinate, destabilize, or escape, because the imperative is to push the outside of the envelope. And just as NASA’s press machine scrubbed the astronauts into an image of wholesome patriotism for Life magazine, today’s labs launder their high-stakes competition in the language of beneficence, AI for medicine, for education, for all humanity, while the underlying fraternity remains locked in its private contest.
Wolfe’s chronicle is not just a portrait of a bygone era. It is a warning. The astronauts’ peril was visible: rockets exploding on the pad, pilots augering into swamps, wives staring at doors. The peril of AGI is subtler but vastly more consequential.
The question Wolfe leaves us with is not just whether we are capable of such audacity again, but whether we have stumbled into a new age of it, this time in a domain where the wreckage, if it comes, will not be a localized scar on the desert floor, but a global, systemic, and irreversible tear in the fabric of civilization.
Another excellent post!
Please read the following with the knowledge that I am not saying AGI is imminent or will be built anytime soon, but the seed we are planting today may eventually lead us there. With limited or no regulations around AI right now, at least in the US, I am not expecting anyone to slow the development down or to pause for even a week to think that we should build it.
Artificial general intelligence (AGI) development represents one of human history's most significant technological advancements. However, how this pursuit is handled raises profound ethical and existential concerns. Unlike the Mercury era, where individuals accepted personal risks for exploration, today’s AI leaders are gambling with risks that could affect the entire species. Worse, they seem to assume these risks as inevitable or necessary, while society remains excluded from these decisions.
Many leaders of AI laboratories are making three claims that, when combined, are deeply troubling (I have to find the post where I found the following):
1. AGI is achievable and could be developed within a few years.
2. AGI could reasonably lead to human extinction.
3. More funding and favorable legislation are required to accelerate its development.
These three points form a startling contradiction. How can one simultaneously acknowledge the potential for catastrophic, even existential, consequences while insisting that the work must continue and proceed more quickly? This mindset suggests a lack of accountability, moral recklessness, or a dangerous overestimation of their ability to control the forces they are unleashing.
This paradox mirrors the Frankenstein Problem—the relentless pursuit of creation without fully understanding or preparing for the consequences. The ethical question is not just whether AGI can be built but should be built at all, especially when so little is being done to mitigate the associated risks.
The dialogue from Jurassic Park perfectly encapsulates the current state of AGI development. Ian Malcolm’s critique of genetic engineering in the movie applies equally to AI research:
- “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”
This iconic line underscores how innovation often leads to unforeseen dangers when pursued without ethical reflection.
- “You wield it like a kid that’s found his dad’s gun.”
AI researchers are harnessing unprecedented power but are often racing ahead without the discipline, foresight, or accountability required to wield it responsibly.
- Profit-driven motives: Much like Jurassic Park’s genetic technology commercialization, AI development today is often driven by profit and prestige, with innovation packaged and sold before its broader implications are understood.
The lesson is clear: unchecked ambition and a lack of ethical responsibility can unleash uncontrollable forces.
An anecdote from OpenAI reveals a deeply unsettling mindset among some AI leaders. Reportedly, OpenAI’s co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, suggested building a bunker for their core scientists to protect them from the geopolitical chaos or violent competition that might arise after AGI is released.
This "bunker plan" exposes two critical assumptions:
- Acknowledgment of catastrophic risk: The very fact that such a plan exists is an admission that AGI could destabilize society on a massive scale.
- An escape for the privileged few: The idea that a small group of scientists could hide safely while the rest of humanity faces the consequences is both elitist and naive.
This isn’t a video game where humanity gets a "reset" button. If AGI leads to societal collapse or extinction, survival in a bunker is not a realistic solution. The arrogance of believing they could rebuild society—or somehow outsmart an entity smarter than humans—is staggering. Who protects the rest of humanity while they hide?
Even if AGI doesn’t lead to extinction in the near term, our trajectory could still fundamentally undermine humanity. The seeds being planted today could grow into a dystopian future, including:
- A zombie society: Over-reliance on AI could erode humanity’s ability to think critically, reducing us to passive participants in a world run by machines.
- Authoritarian control: AI could be weaponized to consolidate power, leading to oppressive regimes at a scale never before possible.
- Existential threats: Misaligned AGI or unforeseen consequences could destabilize civilization in ways we cannot yet predict.
The novelty of AGI lies in its unprecedented potential. While AI leaders understand these risks, they seem to believe the potential rewards outweigh them. But “how can a small group of individuals be allowed to gamble with the future of humanity without broader societal consent?”
The history of technological innovation is filled with examples of catastrophic unintended consequences. From nuclear weapons to climate change, humanity has repeatedly unleashed powerful forces without fully considering the long-term consequences. AGI represents the next chapter in this story, but with unimaginably higher stakes.
As Ian Malcolm warned, “You didn’t earn the knowledge for yourselves, so you don’t take any responsibility for it.” Today’s AI leaders stand on the shoulders of past innovators, rushing forward without pausing to reflect on their work's ethical, societal, and existential implications.
Pursuing AGI is a technological challenge and a test of our collective wisdom, humility, and responsibility. As Malcolm said in Jurassic Park, “Don’t you see the danger inherent in what you’re doing?”The answer lies not in accelerating AGI development but in carefully considering whether we should pursue it.
The race for AGI is not a sprint to the finish line. It is a delicate balancing act between innovation and responsibility. If we fail to pause and reflect, we risk sowing the seeds of our own destruction. This is not just about the present generation but about preserving the future for generations to come.
The novelty of the AGI era is that we already know the risks. If we continue on this path and reach a point where humanity is undermined—or even destroyed—future generations will look back and say: “They knew it could end this way, and they pursued it anyway.”
This is not a video game. There are no do-overs if we fail. I will end with J. Robert Oppenheimer's quote, who later reflected on the moral consequences of his work on the atomic bomb:
“In some sort of crude sense which no vulgarity, no humor, no overstatement can quite extinguish, the physicists have known sin; and this is a knowledge which they cannot lose.”
This quote speaks to the burden of responsibility of creating powerful, world-altering technologies. Like the scientists of the Manhattan Project, today’s AI leaders are grappling with forces they may not fully control—and the consequences of their actions may haunt humanity for generations.
Pursuing AGI reminds me more of the Manhattan Project and the Trinity test. Nobody was sure it wouldn't set the entire atmosphere on fire, but they pursued it doggedly anyway. Talk about risk!
One aspect of AI research that the astronauts didn't have is the potential to rake in millions - if not billions - for themselves. Certainly the purveyors/profiteers in charge stand to rake in billions. Vulture capitalism at it's finest.