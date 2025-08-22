The risk is no longer a fireball in the sky, but the destabilization of society or the creation of a misaligned superintelligence.

I have just finished re-reading Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff, which raises strong comparisons to today’s pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff is not, as one might imagine, a hymn to rocket engineering or the careful dissection of Newton’s laws under the stresses of escape velocity. It is, rather, an anatomy of a culture, a reminder that America’s first spacefaring steps were less a triumph of physics than of psychology, ritual, and political theater. Reading Wolfe today reveals not just a lost chapter of American audacity, but a recurring pattern of human behavior, a pattern of risk, ritual, and public relations that finds its clearest modern echo in the fiercely competitive labs racing to build artificial general intelligence (AGI). Wolfe’s “fraternity of risk” provides a timeless lens for understanding both the Mercury astronauts and the AI engineers of our present moment.

The key is Wolfe’s opening question: what makes a man climb atop a “Roman candle” and wait for the fuse to be lit? He finds no technical manual to answer it, no equation buried in the textbooks. Instead, he uncovers the quasi-mystical economy of the “right stuff”, an invisible currency that divided men into those who had it, and those who, by some fatal error, proved they did not.

“No, herein the world was divided into those who had it and those who did not,” Wolfe writes. “This quality, this it, was never named, however, nor was it talked about in any way.”

It hovered unacknowledged, a presence so obvious it required no name. A man who flinched, who hesitated, who declared an emergency, was marked. One could die in a fireball and still be remembered with a shake of the head, he failed, but I would not have. That faith in one’s own exception was the oxygen of the fraternity. Swap the cockpit for the server rack, and one hears the same silence in AI labs: hesitation is weakness; doubt is to be buried beneath another scaling run.

Wolfe sets these men against the backdrop of a society that had already soured on the old stories of martial heroism. In the wake of All Quiet on the Western Front and Céline’s brilliant Journey to the End of the Night, the officer was supposed to be a brute, the soldier an Everyman victim. Wolfe reclaims the officer corps as something stranger: young men for whom mortality rates, “a 23 percent probability that he would die in an aircraft accident”, were not deterrents but almost rites of passage.

“Gentlemen, we’re having this little problem with chronic violent death,” Wolfe notes dryly, capturing the way statistics gave way to funerals and the bridge coats brought out yet again. The wives, left to hallucinate sergeants or ministers walking up the drive, knew the odds with a visceral clarity the men denied.

And yet the paradox: this was not nihilism. It was a pyramid, a ziggurat, each rung testing whether one still possessed the stuff to ascend. At the top sat the astronauts, national symbols, plucked from the fraternity of test pilots and rebranded as America’s newest breed of hero. Wolfe is caustic about the NASA press machine, the way the astronauts were recast as clean-cut Protestant family men, their deaths-in-waiting transmuted into Life magazine spreads of beaming wives and scrubbed children. Beneath that fiction, however, lay the same fraternity logic.

“Believers in the right stuff would rather crash and burn,” Wolfe observes, than declare an emergency. The astronauts bristled at being reduced to “spam in a can,” passive passengers atop modified missiles. They longed to reassert their test pilot identity: to fly, not ride. In our own time, AGI researchers face a similar bind: their work is laundered through press releases about curing disease and educating the poor, while internally the fraternity knows the true contest is who will push furthest, fastest, before the economic and societal crash.

Seen from today’s vantage, Wolfe’s chronicle feels almost alien. The 1960s were an era when the U.S. military detonated a 1.45-megaton bomb in the Van Allen belt, Starfish Prime, not out of necessity, but because the opportunity presented itself. When scramjets were tested at Mach 5 with the blithe confidence that the laws of aerodynamics would, under pressure, be persuaded to cooperate. When Project Orion proposed nuclear propulsion by setting off atomic bombs behind a ship, and serious men considered it. The precautionary principle, had it been invoked, would have earned only laughter. As Wolfe puts it, the pilots

“were like believing Presbyterians of a century before who used to probe their own experience to see if they were truly among the elect.”

There was, in that moment, a cultural permission to gamble catastrophically, and to learn from the fireball. The rhetoric of AI “alignment” today is similar: an admission of hazard, followed by the tacit assumption that only through reckless experimentation can the problem ever be solved.

And here is the loss, and the unsettling return, that Wolfe’s book makes palpable. Today, we debate for decades whether electromagnetic radiation in a microwave oven is safe for warming leftovers, or whether a new crop strain should be loosed upon the fields. We are cautious where they were reckless. Yet the fraternity of risk has not vanished. It has simply migrated from the high desert to the server farm. For all the rhetoric of “safety” and “alignment,” the atmosphere in AI research bears a stunning resemblance to the culture Wolfe describes. Researchers speak in coded terms not of courage, but of “scaling laws” and “capabilities”, the new, unspoken metrics of the “right stuff.” The risk is no longer a fireball in the sky, but the destabilization of society or the creation of a misaligned superintelligence. Still, the core logic remains chillingly familiar: to pull back, to declare an emergency, is to cede the race and be left behind.

The men of the Mercury era accepted funerals as routine; the leaders of today’s AI labs accept “existential risk” as a hypothetical worth tolerating to keep climbing the ziggurat. “Believers in the right stuff would rather crash and burn,” Wolfe observed of the pilots. The modern equivalent seems to be a willingness to ship a system that might hallucinate, destabilize, or escape, because the imperative is to push the outside of the envelope. And just as NASA’s press machine scrubbed the astronauts into an image of wholesome patriotism for Life magazine, today’s labs launder their high-stakes competition in the language of beneficence, AI for medicine, for education, for all humanity, while the underlying fraternity remains locked in its private contest.

Wolfe’s chronicle is not just a portrait of a bygone era. It is a warning. The astronauts’ peril was visible: rockets exploding on the pad, pilots augering into swamps, wives staring at doors. The peril of AGI is subtler but vastly more consequential.

The question Wolfe leaves us with is not just whether we are capable of such audacity again, but whether we have stumbled into a new age of it, this time in a domain where the wreckage, if it comes, will not be a localized scar on the desert floor, but a global, systemic, and irreversible tear in the fabric of civilization.

Stay curious

Colin