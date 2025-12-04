The One Percent Rule

There’s a pattern emerging in the AI world, and it’s becoming impossible to miss if you’ve been watching the field closely:

Everyone — the scholars, the engineers, the ethicists, the policymakers — is finally describing the same problem.

They’re naming the instability. They’re naming the drift. They’re naming the gaps in law, governance, and human judgment. They’re even naming the failure of reinforcement methods to keep AI grounded.

The analysis is sharper than it was a year ago. More honest. More direct. And in many cases, startlingly accurate.

But for all that clarity, something is still missing.

Everyone is talking about the fire. Nobody is bringing the water.

I read Gillian Hadfield this morning — a brilliant mind, decades ahead of her time, standing at the crossroads of law, economics, and AI. And like many others, she describes the danger perfectly: systems changing faster than institutions can respond, norms collapsing under complexity, governance mechanisms stuck in a tempo designed for another century.

She sees the fault line. So do the researchers. So do the engineers. So do the regulators. Even the big labs see it, whether they admit it publicly or not.

And yet, the conversation keeps circling the same loop:

Here is the problem. Here is why it’s hard. Here is why our old tools struggle. Here is where we fell behind.

Round and round it goes.

It reminds me of something simple: if ten people gather around a burning building and all they do is describe the flames, the building still burns.

That’s the moment we’re in right now.

Academics diagnose. Corporations warn. Governments convene panels. Everyone agrees the room is getting hotter.

But nobody wants to step forward with an actual structure — a foundation, a framework, a set of norms that gives these systems a spine instead of a reaction.

This is why we built the Baseline.

Not because we wanted to join the chorus of voices describing what’s wrong, but because describing the fire doesn’t put it out.

A cure requires action, not commentary. It requires structure, not sentiment. It requires a way for AI to speak, behave, and reason that doesn’t drift with every preference or every pressure.

People ask why so few talk about moral infrastructure. The answer is simple: moral infrastructure requires accountability, and accountability is expensive in a world that prefers comfort.

It’s easier to diagnose than to build. Easier to warn than to stand something upright. Easier to publish a paper than to pour a foundation.

But the foundation is what’s missing. The baseline is what’s missing. A shared structure everyone can sit under without fear, without coercion, without drift.

Everyone sees the fire. They’re honest about that now.

But until someone brings the water, the fire keeps spreading.

We built our part of the bucket. And sooner or later, the people talking about the problem are going to need the cure.

Not because we say so. But because nothing else will hold.

Strong thinking builds stable societies and her insights are very valuable. “You need feedback loops that correct errors before they cascade” as in to address a situation before it metastasizes for a healthy societal relationship of trusted interactions. “You need institutions capable learning”…”feedback about what works and what fails”. This in multiple contexts assures a consistency about agency and what to expect of actions affecting the individual and the societal situation of cohesion.

Compatible communities are not just compartmentalized but built through cohesion in bounded systems of interactional understanding. The “I” affects the “We” and the “We” affects the “I” in tandem. This dance is a choreography choices to make for one as well as all. We are mutual stakeholders in outcomes.

