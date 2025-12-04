“AI agents are built using machine learning techniques that routinely render their goals and behavior opaque. How and why neural networks actually work is still largely mysterious.” ~ Gillian Hadfield

In the neatly partitioned world of business, academia and government, Professor Gillian Hadfield is a deliberate anomaly. She is a legal scholar who views statutes as decaying code, an economist who treats markets as fragile social agreements, and a big voice in Silicon Valley warning that the most advanced machines in history are being deployed into a regulatory vacuum. Her career is built on a fundamental paradox: she has devoted her life to the study of stability, rules, contracts, norms, precisely because she anticipates an era of unprecedented chaos.

Most thinkers in her position choose a side. The lawyers defend the precedent; the technologists defend the disruption. Hadfield has spent four decades standing uncomfortably on the fault line between them, documenting how the tectonic plates of innovation are slowly grinding the bedrock of law into dust.

Feedback Loops

This trajectory, from the rigidity of legal doctrine to the dynamic feedback loops of markets and now the vertigo of AI governance, reads less like a professional CV and more like the path of someone who keeps finding herself in the rooms where the old tools no longer function. She is one of the rare scholars who seems to recognise, early and instinctively, that the world is not a fixed structure but a moving target, and that our institutions, legal, economic, technological, are often the last to notice when the target shifts.

Her work begins with a clear observation: systems built for stability eventually calcify. In law, this calcification takes the form of rules that outlive their purpose, doctrines that remain in force long after the world that demanded them has disappeared. Hadfield has described law as the “infrastructure for cooperation,” the quiet arrangement of expectations that lets millions of strangers coordinate without chaos. She once wrote that law is not merely a collection of rules but a social technology, and like all technologies, it decays when left untouched.

This, I think, is where her career makes its sharpest turn. Instead of retreating into theory, she decided to treat law the way an engineer might treat a faltering machine: open it up, examine how it allocates authority, and ask why the gears grind when complexity rises. In her hands, legal theory became an examination of institutional behaviour, why some societies flourish, why others lock themselves into stagnation, and why incentives so often drift away from public purpose.

The turn toward the economy was a natural extension of this. Markets, too, rely on expectations. They depend on shared understandings of contracts, property, trust, and the penalties for breaking trust. But markets also demonstrate what happens when the coordination system fails. When she analysed market crashes or regulatory breakdowns, she was not simply describing mispricing; she was diagnosing a failure of the rule-making mechanism. She saw, with uncommon clarity, that law and economy are two versions of the same problem: how do you get human beings to work together at scale?

AI Governance

Today, her work on AI governance returns to that same central dilemma, but under conditions more extreme than anything the legal theorists of the last century ever imagined. In a recent talk, she is not offering a geopolitical lecture about borders or treaties. She is doing something subtler and far more disruptive. She argues that the entire field of AI alignment has taken a wrong turn by trying to tune models to individual preferences through Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), as if the goal were to poll humanity one reward signal at a time. Human beings do not coordinate this way, she insists. What keeps societies functional is not a spreadsheet of subjective desires but the shared, often tacit system of norms that groups enforce.

She calls this “normative competence”: the ability of an agent to understand what a community judges to be permissible or forbidden. Not what one person wants, but what a group would tolerate. In her framework, alignment is not a matter of satisfying preferences but of participating in the social machinery that makes preferences coherent. She uses the example of so‑called “silly rules”, arbitrary but widely observed constraints that help groups detect defectors. These apparently trivial conventions reveal something essential: our survival depends on mechanisms that allow us to read the expectations of others, not mechanisms that cater to private wishes.

What she proposes is a transition from preference‑alignment to institution‑alignment. Models should not just answer questions; they should act as participants in an evolving system of social adjudication. Her suggestion of using randomly selected human panels, “citizen juries”, to evaluate model behaviour is not a gesture toward deliberative democracy; it is a recognition that stable norms emerge through distributed judgment, not centralized control.

Human Choices

There is a moment in her talk in which she describes how different societies design their institutions. Some rely on hierarchy, some on markets, some on communal decision-making, but all of them assume a human decision-maker at the core. The unsettling part of her analysis is that AI will not wait for the human operator. It will not politely raise its hand before changing the conditions under which humans make choices. She warns that the challenge is not malevolence but unpredictability:

“We have built systems whose behaviour emerges from interactions we cannot fully specify.”

It is in this gap between rapid evolution and static oversight that the problems enter. For years, technologists and policymakers alike have congratulated themselves on their regulatory foresight, even as they rely on procedures whose tempo belongs to another century. Committee hearings, public comment cycles, task forces that require eighteen months to agree on an agenda, all of them persist while AI systems retrain themselves overnight. We are attempting to manage adaptive, high‑frequency agents with institutional machinery that evolved from village elders into constitutions drafted in quill ink. Hadfield is not mocking these systems; she is diagnosing their latency and offering replacements, not elegies.

Regulation Is Not Control

Hadfield’s work exposes this gap but does not give in to despair. This focus on micro-mechanisms, like juries, is the foundation for her broader view on global governance. She insists on something many find uncomfortable: regulation is not control. It is the design of incentives, responsibilities, and accountability structures that shape behaviour. She explains that we will need “a global system for setting standards,” one that does not rely on a central authority but on a shared commitment to rules that evolve as quickly as the systems they govern.

This approach is rooted in her earlier work on legal design. She argued then, as she argues now, that good governance is not the product of perfect foresight but of distributed experimentation. You do not need omniscience to steer a complex system; you need feedback loops that correct errors before they cascade. You need institutions capable of learning.

She has often framed law as the mechanism through which a society learns, the slow but vital accumulation of feedback about what works and what fails. In the context of AI, the idea sharpens: if law is how a society learns, then governance is how a species survives. The arrival of general-purpose autonomous systems forces us to confront the fact that our species has never had to learn this quickly before.

Her biography adds weight to this. Her early years in law taught her how slowly institutions can move; her work in economics taught her how quickly incentives can distort; her research on AI governance forces her to ask what happens when both dynamics collide. The integrity of her argument comes from having seen these failures up close. She does not romanticise the past or indulge in techno-utopian optimism. She stands in the narrow space between them, insisting that the only responsible path forward is collective rule-making that adapts to the scale of the challenge.

Overcoming Complacency

If there is a single theme that defines her career, it is the belief that cooperation is not the natural state of human affairs. It must be constructed, maintained, revised, defended. It must have institutions durable enough to withstand shocks and flexible enough to permit innovation. This balance, between stability and adaptation, has been her lifelong subject.

And so the story circles back to where it began. Hadfield’s work is a reminder that governance is not an afterthought. It is not a brake on innovation but the engine that allows innovation to serve human ends. She warns that we cannot wait for crises to improvise rules; by then the damage is already done. Governance, in her account, is not the slow domain of committees but the frontline of human survival in an age of autonomous systems.

The task is enormous. But her work also suggests that the real danger is not complexity; it is complacency. We know how to build institutions. We know how to design incentives. We know how to coordinate across borders when the stakes demand it. The question is whether we will recognise the stakes in time.

Stay curious

Colin

Headline quote from - An Economy of AI Agents Gillian K. Hadfield and Andrew Koh, September 2025