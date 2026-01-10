In March this year I will run an Ultramarathon.

Any Ultramarathon is a brutal challenge. But this one especially so. 108 miles. 60 hours. 5,500m of ascent. -10° temperatures. Yet it will never compare to the daily challenge of life for girls and young women in conflict zones.

I am in the process of giving back, if you would like to support me, consider helping me raise funds for the girls and young women in conflict zones, I will make sure all funds raised go directly to these girls and young women.

Giving them a chance for freedom, to create change for themselves and the world around them.

All subscriptions will go directly to the young women I meet on my journey.

This is a snapshot of some of the treks - https://www.youtube.com/@montaneofficial/videos