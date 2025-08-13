The One Percent Rule

Aug 13

If humans can be understood as “algorithms” that can be mapped and influenced, how much of our behavior is truly authored by us versus shaped by scripts—our own or others’? This is an interesting question, and while I have no formal background in this field, I’d like to offer some observations.

I believe we author very little of our behavior. From the moment we are born, external influences play a significant role in shaping who we are. The earliest and most profound influence typically comes from our caretakers—parents or those who assume that role. Whether present or absent, accessible or distant, their impact on our behavioral scripts is foundational and often long-lasting.

As we grow, new influences emerge. Teachers and mentors during our school years—when we are particularly impressionable—can shape our attitudes and behaviors, often becoming role models for how we approach challenges or success. Later, the workplace becomes another critical environment. During the first 5–10 years of our careers, the culture of the organization and the behavior of leaders often leave a deep mark. Some leaders inspire and uplift, while others may inadvertently encourage toxic or unethical behaviors that people follow to "go along to get along."

Another powerful influence comes from our close relationships. A spouse and a few close friends significantly shape our perspectives, values, and daily behaviors. Jim Rohn’s quote, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with,” aptly captures the idea that our social circle profoundly molds who we are.

Of course, not all influences are positive. In the workplace, for instance, many individuals conform to poor leadership or unhealthy environments to avoid conflict. However, there are always those rare individuals who show courage by speaking out, even at the risk of being sidelined. These people deserve immense respect for their integrity and bravery.

Ultimately, while all these external factors shape us, I believe our initial caretakers have the most significant and lasting influence. They set the foundation upon which other influences build, making their role in our behavioral development uniquely powerful.

Cathie Campbell
Aug 13

“Fewer than one percent can operate at the green dot level: “was I agreeing or was I programmed to agree?” Colin, is this the impetus behind your “One Percent Rule”?

Wow, how deep a review of choices, “to know the scripts we run and to ask relentlessly, “whose code are were executing?” ie “every conversation becomes both a human and a computational event”. And true that situational awareness either opens us or closes our willingness to open.

Looking forward to learning more.

