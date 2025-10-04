“The quantum self is a self of relationships, not boundaries.” “Our thought patterns, and beyond that our relationships to ourselves, to others, and to the world at large might in some ways be explained by, and in other ways mirror, the same laws and behaviour patterns that govern the world of electrons and photons.”

Part of my series on consciousness.

I was once told that nothing is stranger than quantum mechanics. But anyone who has ever held their child for the first time, looked into their aging parent’s eyes, or sat alone with the heavy quiet of their own regrets knows that consciousness gives it a run for its money.

Danah Zohar’s The Quantum Self is not a speculative foray into metaphysics, nor a romantic mishmash of physics and poetry. It is an attempt, at times daring, at times desperate, to wrench modern physics back from the void of abstraction and use it to confront the human condition. Zohar dares to ask a question that few contemporary physicists are willing to entertain, let alone take seriously: what if the strange behavior of subatomic particles isn’t an alien landscape divorced from our own, but a model of being that might help us understand who we are?

This book is not about physics per se. It is about how physics might matter.

The Ghost of Newton

Zohar begins by confronting a philosophical inheritance. The alienation that pervades modern life, the sense that we are accidents of evolution, flickering briefly in a meaningless cosmos, has a genealogy. It is not simply existential; it is philosophical. And it is rooted, she argues, in Newtonian physics.

Newton’s universe was one of certainties: objective space, linear time, immutable laws, and discrete particles bouncing around in the void like billiard balls. In this world, mind and matter are separate. Consciousness is epiphenomenal, a by-product of electrochemical shuffling, of no real consequence. The cosmos ticks on, indifferent.

This view, Zohar suggests, was not merely bad metaphysics; it became bad psychology. It fed the modern cult of the autonomous, bounded self, the ego carved away from the world, the individual at war with nature, the Cartesian “I” orphaned from any deeper relational field. The result was a century of fractured selves, social alienation, ecological desecration, and a scientific worldview that rendered meaning a superfluous luxury. In this, it became the philosophical armature of neoliberalism: the self imagined as both consumer and commodity, severed from collective obligation, reduced to individual optimization.

And yet, for all its supposed triumph, Newtonian physics no longer rules the roost.

Enter the Quantum

Zohar turns to the quantum world not as a physicist chasing elegance, but as a human being chasing reconciliation.

In quantum theory, particles are not billiard balls. They are disturbances in a field, waves of probability, entities that exist in superposition, both here and there, both this and that. They do not move in continuous trajectories, but leap. They are relational, entangled, context-sensitive.

“Being,” she writes, “is both wave-like and particle-like, simultaneously.” This duality, this refusal of the classical either/or, is the beginning of a new ontology. A model of being that is inherently in-between.

If this sounds mystical, it should. But Zohar is careful. She doesn’t simply use quantum theory as a metaphor for spirituality. She argues that the formal structure of quantum theory can inform a theory of consciousness that is neither mechanistic nor mystical, but participatory.

Schrödinger’s Responsibility

“We are part of the universe’s self-expression. The observer is not detached, but implicated.” “The quantum self is a self of relationships, not boundaries.”

Zohar lingers with Schrödinger’s infamous cat: both alive and dead, a creature suspended in indeterminacy until an observer appears. This is not a party trick. It is a philosophical earthquake.

In the classical world, things are what they are. In the quantum world, things become what they are when observed. That is, reality itself is not a passive backdrop, it is participatory.

This forces a new conception of the self, one that is not outside the system, peering in, but inside it, co-creating.

“Meaning arises when consciousness collapses potentiality into particularity—when the mind participates in the world’s unfolding.”

Zohar stops short of solipsism. She does not argue that consciousness conjures the world into being like some metaphysical magician. Instead, she positions consciousness as that which collapses possibility into particularity. The self does not manufacture the world; it anchors it.

This is not New Age wishcraft. It is an argument for moral responsibility. If our minds participate in shaping reality, even if only in the microstructure of events, then we cannot retreat into the Newtonian fantasy of detachment. We are implicated. We are authors.

This also positions Zohar as a quiet counterweight to the rising dogmas of our time. As physicist and consciousness researcher Alex Gómez-Marín recently warned, we are living through a hidden war on consciousness. Its weapons are metaphors, algorithms, and narratives; its casualties include our very capacity to speak meaningfully of awe, grief, or spirit. The transhumanist dream, of humans as code, modifiable and disposable, emerges not from engineering alone, but from a worldview that sees consciousness as incidental. Zohar’s refusal to reduce the self to computational output is therefore political. It stands as a powerful critique of what Marín also fears: “species erasure”, the quiet replacement of the human with the machinic under the banner of progress.

A Theory of the Quantum Self

Zohar’s central proposal is deceptively simple: what if the human self is not a bounded entity, but a quantum system? In Chapter 6, she proposes a specific physical mechanism to support this idea: the brain may host a Bose-Einstein condensate, a quantum state of matter typically found at near-zero temperatures. Drawing on Herbert Fröhlich’s theories, she argues that biological systems may maintain such coherence at body temperature, allowing for large-scale quantum effects in neural processes. This, she suggests, could account for the unity and continuity of conscious experience. What if our identities are not fixed but superposed, entangled, responsive? What if consciousness itself emerges from the same quantum substrate that gives rise to matter?

This leads her to a rethinking of intimacy, empathy, and identity. In Chapter 8 (Quantum Identity), she frames the ‘particle aspect’ of self as our individual autonomy, while Chapter 9 (Quantum Intimacy) explores the ‘wave aspect’, our relational, entangled nature. The modern tension between radical individualism and collectivism is, in her reading, not a binary but a quantum duality: we are both, and neither, depending on the context of observation. Quantum relationships are not about collision and separation but entanglement, states that, once joined, remain linked across space and time. Zohar invokes Bohm and Bell, but also Krishnamurti. Her Oxford is not only a place of physics labs and lectures, but a landscape of bells and meadows, of conversation and motherhood. She specifically quotes David Bohm:

“We may well now ask whether the close analogy between quantum processes and our inner experiences and thought processes is mere coincidence ... the remarkable point-by-point analogy between thought processes and quantum processes would suggest that a hypothesis relating these two may well turn out to be fruitful. If such an hypothesis could ever be verified, it would explain in a natural way a great many features of our thinking.”

To understand Zohar’s vision of quantum personhood, it helps to know her journey. Born in the United States, she studied physics and philosophy at MIT, a crucible of analytical rigor. From there, she went on to Harvard for postgraduate work in philosophy and religion, a dialectic of reason and transcendence. But it was Oxford, and her life with psychiatrist Dr. I.N. Marshall, that forged the intellectual alloy from which this book emerges. Their conversations, rooted in psychotherapy, physics, and a shared spiritual curiosity, are the hidden framework of her arguments. This is not merely a personal detail; it is the methodological heart of her work. Zohar thinks in dialogue.

In a quantum self, there is no hard boundary between self and other. There is differentiation, not division. And in this, she finds the roots of a new ethic: one that moves beyond narcissism, beyond the alienated ego, toward a relational consciousness attuned to the whole.

Her ideas everberate across centuries. One hears faint echoes of Alfred North Whitehead, who insisted that reality consists of processes, not things. One hears Goethe, whose “delicate empiricism” sought to intuit nature’s form through participatory perception. And Coleridge, with his insistence that imagination is not fantasy, but a mode of knowing deeper than reason.

The God Within

The final chapters are the most audacious. Zohar suggests that the quantum vacuum itself, that seething sea of virtual particles from which all matter emerges, might be understood as a kind of ground of being. A generative emptiness. Not God in the traditional sense, but a cosmic potentiality in which we participate.

Here, she echoes Spinoza and Vedanta. But she remains tethered to physics. Her aim is not to smuggle theology into science, but to reanimate science with philosophical courage.

This is where her path crosses again with Marín’s. The attempt to reduce mind to mechanics, to program spirit into silicon, is not only conceptually flawed; it is morally dangerous. Marín sees in the transhumanist creed not liberation, but a eugenic fantasy dressed in digital robes, a religion of progress whose god is immortality, whose sacrament is control, and whose victims are the vulnerable. Zohar, in subtler tones, offers a spiritual antidote: not escape from the human, but a deepening of it. Not transcendence through circuitry, but participation through relationship.

Zohar’s vision was prescient. Though written in 1990, her central idea, that consciousness is a macroscopic quantum phenomenon, continues to reverberate in the work of prominent thinkers today. Especially that of Nobel Prize winner Sir Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff. Evidence in favor of their theory is mounting thanks to incredible new findings by Director of the Arizona Astrobiology Center, Dante Lauretta, who also captained NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. That mission collected pristine samples from an asteroid that dates to the dawn of the solar system, and inside they found clues that the quantum nature of consciousness might have preceded the formation of life on Earth. Lauretta thinks that further study could solve another great scientific mystery: the origin of life. Zohar’s work, therefore, isn’t just a historical curiosity; it’s part of an ongoing scientific and philosophical quest.

A Reconciled Universe

The Quantum Self is not a textbook. It is an affront in the oldest philosophical sense, a challenge to dominant cosmologies and an invitation to reimagine what it means to be human in a universe that no longer obeys classical logic. It dares to imagine that the most counterintuitive theory of the twentieth century might offer us a way out of our cultural dismemberment.

Zohar does not give us answers. She gives us a field of possibilities. She refuses the mechanical metaphors that have so long defined both science and self. Instead, she offers a vision in which the self is dynamic, relational, and fundamentally participatory.

This is not mysticism. It is the beginning of a new metaphysics. One in which, to paraphrase Michael Serres, man is not a stranger to the world, but its echo, its counterpart, its kin.

And in an age of fragmentation and despair, when the techno-utopians build cathedrals of code and the materialists deny the very soul that seeks meaning, Zohar’s vision stands as a quiet, unyielding affirmation: we are more than neurons, more than code, more than accidents. We are participants in reality. And if quantum theory is right, we are not alone in the shaping, we are participants in its unfolding, bearers of a responsibility and privilege the modern world has trained us to forget.

Stay curious

Colin