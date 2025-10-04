The One Percent Rule

Max Kern
7h

Well, I hesitated for a while before attempting to comment on your latest posts. There were so many layers of thought I needed to straighten out, but I think I’ve now reached a response that reflects my own perspective.

Let me begin by saying that I deeply appreciate the dynamic stance you bring forward here — first in your text on Marín and now in your reflections on Zohar. I naturally value pluralism over dogma, and the openness of mind that follows from it. But in our attempts to trespass the boundaries of (strict) science, we also have to be careful with the words we use.

And we should be equally careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater — not to forget that the scientific paradigm, together with logical positivism, did sweep away a host of old notions that proved to be utterly misguided: ideas humanity had been fed under the dogmatic dominance of earlier ages.

What I’d like to point to, then, is the reciprocity through which different approaches contribute to the development of our thinking, our research, our knowledge.

A metaphor I recently used in an essay on the Sophists was that of the DNA helix: our intellectual development can be seen as two intertwined strands of opposites. It is precisely the tension between these opposites that constitutes the very core of evolution — as both our friends Heraclitus and William Blake emphasized.

That said, I remain somewhat hesitant about Marín’s “spiritual stance” and his antenna metaphor (only lightly touched on in your text). Taken literally — as if the brain were merely receiving signals from some external field — they raise more questions than they answer: what exactly is the signal, where does it come from, and why does our consciousness then change so predictably under the influence of injury, drugs, or surgery?

And when it comes to Zohar, we have to take into account, as many scientists have suggested, that her reasoning blends different levels (ontological categories): the quantum microworld cannot simply be transposed onto the macroscopic, neurobiological reality. At least not without creating a new kind of metaphysics with words whose meanings we do not actually understand.

What I’m aiming at, in the end, is that we should always remain sceptical of claims arising from a single source or perspective. Yet at the same time, we must remain open enough to let different perspectives take part in the ongoing development of what we call knowledge.

Marginal Gains
7h

I thought AI would save us. 😄

I’ve learned a little more about consciousness over the last few months. However, I struggled with siloed approaches in science and academia, which might hold us back from understanding consciousness. Each field looks at the problem of consciousness through its own lens—neuroscience, quantum physics, philosophy, etc.—but this fragmented perspective may never take us to the end. Nature, or evolution, doesn’t operate in silos the way we humans do. Our specialization has helped us understand the world in incredible detail and limited us when addressing larger, interconnected problems. Consciousness is one of those problems that demands a holistic, multidisciplinary approach.

The issue isn’t just the lack of integration—it’s also that we don’t have a common vocabulary or framework to unite these fields. Each discipline has its own terminology, methods, and often its belief that it holds the key to solving the problem. This makes collaboration difficult because each field feels it has the "right" answer. To move forward, we need bridges between disciplines, a shared language, and a team-oriented mindset focused on the problem, rather than defending the boundaries of our fields. Easier said than done, of course.

This challenge is not unique to consciousness—it applies to many of the most significant problems we face today, like intelligence, climate change, and even the structure of modern science itself. These problems are deeply interconnected, and solving them requires systems thinking: the ability to see the whole, not just the parts. Evolution, after all, doesn’t separate biology, physics, and chemistry—it integrates them seamlessly. If we’re to emulate this approach, we need to stop working in isolation and start tackling these issues in a way that brings together diverse perspectives.

Imagine if our institutions were organized around problems rather than disciplines. Research centers could be designed to tackle consciousness, for example, by bringing together neuroscientists, philosophers, quantum physicists, artists, and systems theorists to develop a shared understanding. This would require shifts in academic incentives, away from siloed achievements like publishing in specialized journals, toward rewarding genuinely collaborative and interdisciplinary breakthroughs.

Consciousness is perhaps the ultimate test case for this kind of approach. It’s not just a scientific question—it’s deeply personal, philosophical, and spiritual. As you stated in your posts, some suggest that quantum physics might be the key to understanding consciousness. In contrast, others argue it’s an emergent phenomenon arising from the complexity of neural networks. Both perspectives might have pieces of the truth, but we’ll need a framework synthesizing these insights to see the whole picture.

The real questions are: How do we get there? How do we shift from our current siloed systems to problem-focused collaboration?

Again, I end with a quote from Feynman: “Nature uses only the longest threads to weave her patterns, so each small piece of her fabric reveals the organization of the entire tapestry."

This highlights that nature doesn’t care about our artificial divisions between fields—physics, biology, chemistry, or philosophy. It operates as a unified whole, and understanding it requires seeing the connections across the "threads" of knowledge.

