This is a recent invited talk I gave for incoming students, but relevant to all of us. How to find your center in the midst of noise

The Inner Chorus

Welcome. If you are feeling a bit overwhelmed right now, you are not alone. Your phone is buzzing with messages from new friends, your calendar is full of orientation events, and a dozen different clubs are vying for your attention. It feels like you are being pulled in a hundred directions at once. This feeling isn't just a symptom of starting university, it's a central challenge of modern life.

Today, I want to talk about how to find your center in the midst of this noise. We are going to talk about your attention, because where you choose to place your attention is how you build your identity. A quote attributed to Viktor Frankl reminds us:

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

The Problem: How Identity Is Fractured

One of the challenges of being alive today is that you are no longer allowed to own your own attention. The self, once shaped in quiet moments and private reflection, is now fractured across feeds, group chats, and endless alerts. In such a world, identity begins to blur. Not because we don’t have one, but because we are no longer sure which parts of it are truly ours.

Let’s talk about identity. Not as a soul, or a fixed essence, but as something more grounded: the set of values you hold, and the way you behave in light of them. Identity is what you choose to care about. It is what you stand for now, and what you intend to stand for tomorrow. It is not just who you are, but what you are becoming.

This idea is ancient. Marcus Aurelius said:

“You become what you give your attention to.”

But now, that attention is less a choice and more a battleground. Our behavior, the truest signal of what we value, is being steered by what culture rewards. Clicks, likes, outrage, virality. These are not neutral metrics. They tilt the playing field.

We are becoming what the algorithm wants: reactive, distracted, perpetually scrolling. The culture does not reward depth. It rewards immediacy. And so we find ourselves performing versions of identity for platforms that have no memory and no mercy. We are constantly updating, but never becoming. This drift away from an authentic self is what the writer James Baldwin warned against when he said,

“You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don't live the only life you have, you won't live some other life—you won't live any life at all.”

That life dims when we outsource our values to the crowd. We start with an internal compass, what matters to us, what we believe, but it gets overridden by what is visible, what is rewarded, what gets applause. The self begins to hollow.

Identity is not just internal. It is enacted. It’s what you choose to do, and what you choose not to do. And it is especially shaped by the friction between what you want and what the world wants from you.

Which is why attention is not just mental focus. It is a moral act. To pay attention to something is to say: this matters. And in a culture of infinite noise, choosing what matters becomes your identity.

Simone de Beauvoir put it simply: we are not born, we become. And what we become is shaped by what we repeatedly attend to. This is why reclaiming your attention, deciding deliberately what you read, watch, think about, is the first step in reclaiming your identity.

We talk a lot about values in theory. But your true values show up in how you spend your time. What do you make space for? What do you refuse? What do you defend? That is who you are. And if you don’t define that, someone else will.

In a world that tells you to be everything, you must choose something. In a world that wants your reaction, you must find your response. Identity is built from what you choose to value today, and what you are willing to value even when no one is watching.

The Stakes: Adolescence and the Schematization of Self

Adolescence is when this all gets real. It’s the age of sorting, of choosing what tribe to join, what labels to wear, what version of the self to present. Teenagers are not confused; they are constructing. And the culture around them offers ready-made templates.

These templates are increasingly algorithmic. Influencer aesthetics, polarizing ideologies, identity-as-aesthetic packages. You don’t explore who you are; you select from a menu. And once selected, the system rewards you for performing it, over and over, until the performance becomes indistinguishable from the person.

The danger isn’t that adolescents are online. The danger is that online life is optimized to make identity shallow. It trains you to value what gains traction, not what builds character. It makes it harder to experiment in private, harder to fail in peace.

But adolescence is where values first gain traction. The music you love, the causes you care about, the people you admire, these shape how you spend your time and how you imagine your future. If those things are mediated entirely by visibility and reward, the deeper identity never gets to form.

So if you are young, or raising someone young, the task is not to protect from all stimuli. It is to make space for slow values. Space to read something difficult. Space to fail in private. Space to change your mind. Without that, you don’t get identity. You get mimicry.

And that’s the difference between a self and a performance. But the good news is that you are now in a place designed to help you build that self. Which brings us to the most important question: How do you actually do it?

The Practice: How to Reclaim Your Attention

So, how do we resist the pull of the algorithm and the trap of simulation? It's not about deleting your accounts or rejecting technology. It's about building small, deliberate practices. Here are a few experiments to try.

My first suggestion, for just one day this week, pay close attention to where your time goes. Your phone can even track this for you. Don’t judge it, just observe. How many minutes went to TikTok versus reading a book? How much time was spent in a group chat versus a face-to-face conversation? Your true values are not in what you say you care about, they are revealed in how you spend your time.

Second, schedule silence. Our best thoughts often come when we are bored. But we are never bored anymore, we fill every empty moment with a scroll. Schedule 15 minutes a day to be without a device. Go for a walk. Stare out the window. Sit on the campus lawn. You might be amazed by the questions and ideas that surface when you are not being fed content.

Third practice Monotasking. The world tells you to multitask, but that is just a recipe for shallow engagement. Try doing one thing at a time. When you study, put your phone in another room. When you are having coffee with a friend, put your phone away. Give your full attention to one thing. As Simone Weil said,

“Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”

And finally choose Your friction. The digital world is frictionless, easy, instant, optimized. But identity is formed by doing hard things. Read a book that challenges you. Learn a craft that requires patience. These activities can't be simulated or optimized. They require commitment, and commitment builds a self that can endure.

The Work of Becoming

The world will always be full of simulations. But you are here, at this university, to build something real. You have access to libraries full of difficult books, professors who will challenge you, and peers who can share in your silence.

Your great task over the next few years is not just to get a degree, but to decide what matters to you when no one is watching, liking, or commenting. Use this time to practice paying attention to the things that can not be simulated: a challenging idea, a moment of real connection, the quiet voice inside you that knows the difference between what is merely working and what is true.

In a world that wants your reaction, find your response.

That is the beginning of your identity.

Thank you, and stay alert.

