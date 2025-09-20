The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
6m

Outstanding! “attention is not just mental focus. It is a moral act.” And on scrolling “It trains you to value what gains traction, not what builds character.” Also, really like your term “monotasking”

that helps focus the moment.

Really important advice shared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture