Curiosity may be the seed, but it only grows in ground that doesn’t shift under it.

What you’re describing here — seeing the world with steadiness instead of certainty — is the same place the Faust Baseline operates from. Not prediction, not control, but a structure that keeps a person (or an AI) from tilting when the moment changes.

Improvisation without grounding becomes chaos.

Grounding without openness becomes rigidity.

The Baseline sits in the middle:

clear thinking, calm tone, and consistency that lets curiosity move without getting lost.

Beautiful piece, Colin — different lane, same direction.

Rigid conformity masquerading as learning. This does indeed reflect my own experience growing up - or trying to. Endless exhortations by "the adults" "you must grow up, but it must be on our terms".

.

"...what if the workplace meeting, the academic conference, the civil hearing, the family dinner, all of it, is theatre?"

All the world's a stage. Shakespeare was on to something.

.

"Everyone is too busy playing safe". To be ridiculed is devastating.

.

"... sins that modern meritocracy punishes far more severely than dishonesty or cruelty".

A result of being ruled by psychopaths?

.

This is most pertinent in these most uncertain, trying times.

