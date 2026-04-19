The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Syd Malaxos's avatar
Syd Malaxos
2dEdited

Colin — this one hit me.

The distinction between human tacit knowledge and machine opacity is the line most AI writing won’t draw. You drew it. And the Kasparov point lands because it names what augmentation actually looks like when both sides bring something the other can’t.

But I keep coming back to one assumption underneath the whole argument. Every example — the radiologist, the judge, the pilot, the historian — is someone who already built their cognitive architecture. They spent decades developing the tacit knowledge, the judgment, the intuitive reasoning you’re describing. The question your article asks is how to augment that intelligence without severing responsibility. It’s the right question.

Here’s the one I’d add: what happens when the architecture was never built?

I teach high school chemistry and physics. I’ve been in classrooms for over 20 years. I watch students encounter AI before they’ve developed independent reasoning, before they have any tacit knowledge to augment. What I see isn’t augmentation — it’s substitution wearing augmentation’s clothes. The student produces. The grade confirms. The cognitive architecture never forms. They look augmented. They’re hollow.

Your test — “does the system leave the human more able to understand, contest, redirect, and own the result?” — is exactly the right test. I built an assessment around that question. The answer, for most students I measure, is no. Not because the tools failed. Because the prerequisite was never built.

You named the destination. I’m trying to build the on-ramp.

Would love your take on what that prerequisite layer looks like at the institutional level — because right now, nobody in education policy is asking the question before they hand out the tools.

https://smalaxos.substack.com

https://a.co/d/0adownwx

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
2d

The goal of a trusted partnership with powerful AI is an existential one for human potential to thrive alongside AI in this exciting era.

This article is a template of hope for what can arise beyond an unforeseen demise of contractual trust.

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