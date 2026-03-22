The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Alex Randall Kittredge's avatar
Alex Randall Kittredge
5h

Compelling argument about governance being the bottleneck, but I wonder if you're being too generous to the pre-AI status quo. You described organizations as "historical settlements" full of legacy chaos... but isn't that precisely the environment where human judgment was already failing quietly?

If the named human being who is supposed to sign for the decision was already hiding behind procedure and fog before AI arrived, why should we trust that same institutional culture to suddenly produce courageous, accountable people just because the stakes are clearer now?

Isn't it possible that AI doesn't just reveal the absence of governance? It reveals that real governance was always rarer than we pretended, and that the "theater of effort" described was itself a form of institutional self-deception we were all silently complicit in?

I wonder what would it actually take to build that culture of ownership from scratch, rather than assuming it exists somewhere waiting to be activated?

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Marek Mudrik's avatar
Marek Mudrik
3h

My favorite quotation is: "The important fact about AI is not that it can write. The important fact is that it cannot answer for what it writes." Human agency supplies the part that Ai doesn't have and never will have - the spirit. A human being is more than a body. Ai, IMHO – no matter how advanced it gets in time – will never be more than a tool, a machine. It may get smart enough to start misbehaving and causing trouble, but it will remain a machine. I may be seriously wrong, but I don't believe people were endowed with the ability to "breathe a spirit" into a machine and make it a living being. Which, I realize, may not be the point of your essay. I am just reflecting.

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