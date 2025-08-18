The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Marginal Gains
Aug 18

Another excellent post!

Let me offer a counterpoint. I’m not saying Faggin is wrong, but it’s too early to dismiss alternatives—consciousness is still poorly defined and understood. I always believe that if we can’t define something clearly, we can’t reliably build it; at best, it might emerge or be discovered by accident.

I started Lisa Feldman Barrett’s Seven and a Half Lessons last night (only on page 4). Fascinating takeaway so far: “ONCE UPON A TIME, the Earth was ruled by creatures without brains… one was the amphioxus—basically a stomach on a stick. Brains didn’t evolve ‘for thinking.’ In the Cambrian, hunting appears—purposeful sensing and eating, which didn’t require a brain but was a big step toward developing one.”

This raises the question of whether amphioxus were conscious without a brain or whether awareness emerges only later. As brains developed, did animals gradually become aware, with “full” consciousness arriving once specific integrative capacities crossed a threshold? Perhaps consciousness was always “there,” but early animals lacked the neural interface to access it. I’ve previously mentioned that I believe there’s a spectrum of consciousness across the animal kingdom.

On AI: Could richer sensors and self‑models make systems more aware and eventually conscious? Practically, yes for behavioral awareness. Embodiment, multimodal sensing, predictive control, global integration, and metacognition can yield increasingly self‑ and world‑aware behavior. Whether this becomes phenomenal consciousness is unsettled and may not be settled for a while. Still, following Barrett’s evolutionary arc, it’s plausible that artificial systems could cross key thresholds over time and with sufficient sensors, needs, and even self‑replication and self‑enhancement. As far as I know, no known physical laws forbid it.

The bottom line is that we can engineer steadily richer behavioral “awareness.” Whether it crosses the bridge to consciousness remains open, denied by Faggin’s irreducibility but plausible under emergentist theories and not ruled out by current physics.

Source: Lisa Feldman Barrett — https://www.amazon.com/Seven-Half-Lessons-About-Brain-ebook/dp/B081TT1V8M/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=c6EAW&content-id=amzn1.sym.9f654aa3-75f1-42ea-bb2c-1136f91b121f&pf_rd_p=9f654aa3-75f1-42ea-bb2c-1136f91b121f&pf_rd_r=146-1496914-1440046&pd_rd_wg=pbr0t&pd_rd_r=e79a570e-680f-45ef-899b-ee8b3f4ffc84&ref_=aufs_ap_sc_dsk

Aug 18

“Fagin’s Wager” as you categorize his pushback is fascinatingly described in your post. Penrose and the “non-computable ‘collapse of the wave function’ in quantum mechanics” is also interesting. Have keen interest in reading more about Federico Faggin.

What drives human curiosity beyond the mundane to have the “Ahah!” moments of flashing illumination?

