“Creativity, ethics, free will, and joyful love can only come from consciouness.” “The immense mechanical intelligence, beyond the reach of the human brain, that comes from the machines we have invented will then add tremendous strength to our wisdom.” ~ Federico Faggin

Consciousness cannot be reduced to computation

The story of Federico Faggin is, at first glance, a familiar Silicon Valley tale: the immigrant engineer who arrives with little more than conviction and a bag of tools, and who ends up altering the technological destiny of the world. Born in Vicenza, Italy, in 1941, Faggin was shaped by the shadows of war and by a father steeped in philosophy. He still recalls the bombed-out streets of his childhood, the moans of war echoing through the walls, and the peculiar intimacy of family life in Isola Vicentina, where evenings were warmed by the chatter of women spinning yarn in the stable while children drifted off to sleep. Those memories, both tender and terrifying, gave him an early sense of fragility and resilience, a recognition that meaning could be found even in the darkest conditions.

By the time he moved to California in 1968, he was armed with a Laurea in physics and a restless determination to invent. At Fairchild Semiconductor, he created the MOS silicon-gate technology, a breakthrough that revolutionized semiconductor design and enabled the creation of memory chips, sensors, and ultimately the microprocessor. Within two years, he had designed the Intel 4004, the world’s first microprocessor, and with it, the template for the digital age. That achievement would have satisfied most engineers for a lifetime, but Faggin was never one to linger.

In 1974, he co-founded Zilog, plunging into the brutal world of start-up capitalism. He fought boardroom battles as fierce as any fought in laboratories, discovering that innovation was as much about surviving the maneuvers of investors and competitors as it was about circuits and code. He went on to invent components for touch pads and touch screens. His Z80 chip became a bestseller, powering home computers and game consoles across the world, but the scars of those battles stayed with him. In time, the bruising pursuit of market victories revealed a hollowness: material success did not translate into inner fulfillment.

That disillusionment became the seedbed for his eventual turn away from mere achievement toward the deeper mystery of consciousness.

Four Phases

In his memoir Silicon, he writes of his “four lives”: the Italian boy enchanted by airplanes; the physicist-engineer conjuring new architectures of logic; the entrepreneur navigating the storms of Silicon Valley capitalism; and finally, the seeker who abandoned material success to probe the foundations of awareness. Each phase of his story flowed into the next, and with every transition the center of gravity shifted, from engineering matter to probing the mysteries of mind.

The turning point came one night in December 1990, during a family holiday at Lake Tahoe. Restless, he wandered downstairs for a glass of water after midnight, worn down by years of striving and by a gnawing sense of quiet desperation that achievement alone could not silence. That night, without warning, he was engulfed by an energy he describes as pure, incandescent love bursting from his chest. The experience, fleeting yet overwhelming, convinced him that consciousness was not an illusion but the fundamental substance of reality. No laboratory or formula could account for it. From that moment, the man who had once believed in building conscious computers began to insist on the irreducibility of awareness.

This trajectory was not merely personal. It anticipated one of the central questions of our age: can intelligence, and even consciousness, be replicated by machines? Faggin is uniquely placed to address this, having both built the engines of artificial intelligence and wrestled with the enigma of natural intelligence. His answer is sharp: no computer, however powerful, can ever generate consciousness, because consciousness is not a by-product of symbols or algorithms, it is the ground of reality.

In Irreducible, Faggin develops what he calls the CIP framework: Consciousness, Information, and Physical reality as complementary and irreducible aspects of existence. Here he makes a crucial distinction between symbolic “knowledge” (sapere), the rote, algorithmic information processing of computers, and lived “knowing” (conoscere), the direct, experiential comprehension unique to conscious beings. Computers may accumulate knowledge, but they cannot know. This distinction, simple yet profound, crystallizes his critique of AI and clarifies why consciousness cannot be reduced to computation.

Such views place him in conversation with other thinkers who challenge computational orthodoxy, like Roger Penrose, who argue that understanding is non-algorithmic, rooted in processes beyond computation. True intelligence requires “understanding,” which in turn necessitates “awareness” or “consciousness”. While machines can perform exceptionally complex calculations, they remain computational devices based on rules and algorithms. Penrose illustrates this by showing how a top-tier chess program can make a “completely stupid move” in a strategically simple but unusual position because it calculates material advantage without genuinely understanding the game's context. This suggests that human comprehension operates beyond mere computation, a quality Penrose links to the non-computable “collapse of the wave function” in quantum mechanics, a physical process that cannot be simulated by any algorithm.

Ultimately, the chasm between human and artificial intelligence is rooted in the “hard problem of consciousness”, the subjective, inner experience and felt aspects of conscious experience. According to Federico Faggin and Giacomo Mauro D'Ariano, consciousness is the capacity to feel, and this experience is a private, quantum phenomenon that cannot be shared or reproduced. Because classical computers and their software lack this inner, subjective reality, they can only manipulate symbols without comprehending their meaning. Therefore, true intelligence, which is inseparable from lived experience and comprehension, is a quality machines do not have and (hopefully) will never have.

Faggin pushes further: if consciousness is irreducible, then our entire materialist worldview is impoverished. Computers may simulate thought, but they cannot know; they may recognize patterns, but they cannot ‘feel’ the scent of a rose, the taste of asparagus, or the anguish of love.

The Scent of a Rose

His argument is not a Luddite rejection of technology, after all, he helped create the very devices on which artificial intelligence now runs. Rather, it is a caution against hubris. Just as he once believed, with the fervor of a young engineer, that conscious computers could be built, he came to see this as a category error. The electrical signals of silicon will never transmute into qualia. Consciousness is not an emergent property of circuits; it is the precondition of experience.

The drama of Faggin’s life lies in this double identity: the engineer of the microprocessor and the philosopher of irreducible consciousness. He embodies the paradox of the age, that the very tools of artificial intelligence were designed by a man who insists that intelligence cannot be artificial. His story challenges both the triumphalism of Silicon Valley and the reductionism of modern science.

“More cannot come out of less,” he writes. “Unconscious matter cannot produce consciousness”.

This is not merely a metaphysical quibble. It is a political and cultural argument. If we continue to treat humans as machines, we risk constructing societies that flatten meaning into data and reduce freedom to computation. If, however, we accept Faggin’s wager, that consciousness is primary, then we must rethink not only AI but economics, education, and the very purpose of science, because once consciousness is understood as fundamental, our institutions can no longer treat people as mechanistic units but must recognize them as agents of meaning and experience.

Federico Faggin’s legacy is thus twofold. He gave us the silicon heart of the digital revolution, and he warns us against mistaking it for a soul.

His journey from wartime courtyards to boardroom battles to the Lake Tahoe awakening is not a retreat from rigor but an expansion of it. For he insists, with the stubborn clarity of both inventor and mystic, that the real frontier is not faster chips or larger datasets, but the fathomless depth of human awareness.

Stay curious

Colin