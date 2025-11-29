While the public focuses on current releases, internal teams are already pre training the next generation

Asymmetry of Control

I always have a distinctive form of vertigo after a few hours with the people currently building the next order of AI, or an “artificial mind”. Outside the labs, the world is busy conducting a noisy litigation between doomers and optimists about what might happen “someday.” But inside, that future tense dissolves. To the engineers, the public discourse sounds like a heated argument over the structural integrity of a building design, while they sit quietly inside the finished building. The future that journalists and ethicists are debating is the present tense of the lab; the “what if” has already become the “what is.”

Two of those leading engineers are: Julian Schrittwieser who helped teach AlphaGo how to play Go at a level never witnessed in human history and is now a lead researcher at Anthropic. And Łukasz Kaiser, who whilst at Google Brain, co‑authored the paper that launched the architecture now driving every major released model on “Attention is all you need”.

What they reveal is that the public conversation has mistaken the real state of play within the AI Labs.

Over The Curve

Schrittwieser speaks about the first curve the way an epidemiologist speaks about a virus that is already out of containment. He says that the line is not flattening. The line is doing exactly what an exponential does while people with social media microphones keep saying it is ‘perhaps’ merely hype. Public discourse keeps observing dates, pointing to a vertical climb with no ceiling in sight.

Kaiser, for his part, corrects time horizons. The category of work that still belongs unquestioned to humans is shrinking. He states, with a deep belief, that these AI systems will be able to do any labor task currently performed on a computer within a timeframe of five years!

The first paradigm has already been treated as completed work by the people who built it. A generation of policymakers is only now drafting language to contain a stage of progress the engineers have already filed under “completed,” while they labour on the original transformer model’s successor. That temporal misalignment, the human world legislating something past, while the next organism is growing, is the central asymmetry one feels listening to them.

The Second Curve

The more jarring discovery lies not in the first paradigm but in what the engineers already consider its replacement. The pivot to the second curve of LLMs is underway. It is Kaiser, a man who co-authored the ars magna of the first paradigm, who states the fact:

“The transformer paradigm is coming to a close.”

The very instrument that reordered the technological world has simply, and completely, reached its apex. They regard the transformer approach as a completed phase with nothing left to extract from the available data. It is an observation, not a eulogy; the intonation is one of clinical finality.

Then comes the sentence that redraws the timeline.

“The new paradigm,” he states, “is so young that it is on a very steep path up.”

… and likely to bend sharply in the coming one to two years.

He is clearly outlining the work going on in the labs, using the language of a builder who has already seen the first derivative outrun his intuitions. The future tense has been replaced by the present progressive. The change is not arriving. It is accelerating. And he admits, almost reluctantly,

“That is something to be a little scared of.”

He believes that automated AI machines will be able to perform most economic tasks where a computer is required, within the next five years.

The Rehearsal

A system that only predicts words can astonish, but it cannot overtake. The moment reinforcement enters the loop the machine ceases to be a frozen artefact and becomes something that learns through its own attempts. Schrittwieser reaches for animal life to make the point comprehensible: pre‑training gives a creature with encyclopedic instincts but no memory of consequences. Reinforcement gives it the right to make mistakes without dying. That is the point of departure.

Once a model can act, observe the outcome of its own action, and revise its policy without a human in the loop, the direction of its learning ceases to be intuitively traceable. The question is no longer whether such a system can do something clever. The question is whether we will even notice when it begins doing something we did not anticipate. Schrittwieser treats this not as a conjecture but as a process already underway.

It is this recursive correction, the machine recovering from its own errors faster than we can enumerate them, that introduces the first genuine asymmetry of control. A system that improves by thinking is legible. A system that improves by trying is not.

Not A Parrot

The output of this illegible process is already confounding the public debate. It is striking how little patience Schrittwieser has for the trope that large models merely recycle what they have seen. He does not rebut it with theory but with data. AlphaCode, AlphaTensor, the published cases are not thought experiments, they are already instances of machines producing working artefacts not present in their training data. The stochastic parrot thesis belongs to an earlier phase of the conversation, the way arguments about heavier‑than‑air flight belonged to the years after Kitty Hawk.

What matters to him is not whether the models can invent, but how quickly the domain of invention is widening. He does not speak in decades. He speaks in months, thirty six at most. He predicts that within the next cycle the output will cross a visibility threshold, not merely impressive to specialists but undeniable to the public, and he raises the plausibility of a Nobel‑scale contribution by the end of the decade.

The moment the model ceases to be a text generator and becomes a labor substitute, the debate will dissolve. The debate, in other words, is lagging the evidence. The arguments being rehearsed in the public square are refutations of a world that has already ceased to exist inside the AI labs.

Constraints

Neither man thinks the ceiling will be set by imagination. The governing constraint is physical: compute, energy, procurement, fabrication, throughput. Kaiser states it clearly; the frontier is now a resource industry. The limiting reagent in the evolution of mind is not genius but infrastructure.

This is the part of the story least compatible with the way the public still talks about AI. People search for moral brakes, legal brakes, epistemic brakes. The engineers point to none of those. They point to silicon yields and grid load. History has seen this pattern before: once an invention exits the realm of theory and begins to scale, the dominating variable is no longer insight but supply.

What follows from that is not speculative. Industrial constraints do not slow linearly. They slow differently in different jurisdictions, they slow unevenly, and they slow too late to prevent the overshoot. That is the tempo into which these systems are now maturing.

The Dissonance

What makes their testimony potent is not the magnitude of the claims, but the clinical manner of their surety. The people closest to the phenomenon do not sound like prophets. They sound like engineers reporting a change of state. They are candid on one point: the work is already producing outcomes the public conversation has not yet granted as possible. This “recognition lag” is now the true source of risk.

The question is not whether machines will pass some imagined threshold in the future, but what it means that they have already crossed thresholds we still debate as hypothetical. A society reacts to what it believes is true, not to what is true. When the prevailing public understanding is delayed by years, institutions are, by definition, operating in a prior decade.

This is the dissonance that remains. The builders are describing a boundary that has already been moved. The rest of the world continues to debate where that boundary might one day be. The gap between the event and its recognition is no longer a philosophical curiosity. It is the condition under which decisions of irreversible consequence are now being made.

Asymmetry

This pattern, of a world operating on a delayed cognitive map, is a structural constant of industrial change. When Faraday first demonstrated electromagnetic induction, the governing mind of the era failed to grasp that the substrate of power had been reordered. The lag was cognitive, not technical. The new order had arrived before the mental picture of its arrival matured.

So too with the transistor. When Bell Labs published its work, the imagination of policymakers remained fixated on vacuum tubes. The decisive move happened in silence; the public argument about its meaning began only afterward.

What distinguishes the present case is not the scale of consequence but its tempo. Electricity took decades to saturate grids. Semiconductors took generations to globalize supply. The curve described in these interviews is running at a speed for which there are no historical precedents. The fundamental asymmetry of this moment, if the AI scientists are to be believed, is not one of philosophy or power. It is one of time.

Stay curious

Colin

The two interviews in question are:

Are We Misreading the AI Exponential? Julian Schrittwieser on Move 37 & Scaling RL

Łukasz Kaiser, Lead Researcher at OpenAI

