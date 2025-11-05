Learn To Write

Jordan Peterson certainly has his fair share of criticism, and I certainly do not agree, or indeed, watch, listen, or read much of his most recent soliloquies on politics and climate, but his talk to students in Holland was right there at the top of talks. He sought to inspire them to write, to write every day, and to write, they must read widely. He also outlined that when he wrote his first book, Maps of Meaning, it took him fifteen years, three hours per day, and he would write sentences over and over again, honing his words.

In that same talk, he offered a line that has stayed with me: ‘Write, and through writing, learn to think.’ It was both advice and confession, the distilled ethic of his long ordeal with meaning.

So what is this work, is it a masterpiece?

It depends what kind of mastery we mean. Maps of Meaning is not elegant. It does not seduce with clarity or economy. It is dense, erratic, sometimes messianic, and impossible to read without breaks. But perhaps that is its point. It refuses fluency. It demands that the reader work for comprehension, as if the very struggle were its method. Meaning, for Peterson, is not a state one reaches; it is the labor of making sense under pressure. It is a craft, not a revelation.

At its core, Maps of Meaning is a manual for surviving the collapse of frameworks, psychological, social, epistemic. The book lays out a cognitive architecture built on three pillars: the Known, the Unknown, and the Knower. The Known is order, the stable lattice of routines, roles, and categories that allow life to function. The Unknown is chaos, the domain of anomaly, where predictions fail, rules break, and identity dissolves. The Knower is the fragile agent caught between them, tasked with updating the map when the territory shifts.

The Metaxy

The healthy psyche, Peterson argues, does not reside in either pole but at their conjunction, the “exploratory middle.” That middle zone, where order brushes against chaos, is where life actually happens. The moment we retreat into the Known to avoid threat, we stagnate; when we are swallowed by the Unknown, we disintegrate. Meaning emerges precisely at the frontier where those two forces negotiate.

This triad is psychological, but it is also civilizational. We are living in an era that has perfected the Known. Every institution, from universities to corporations to the machinery of government, is designed to suppress anomaly in the name of optimization. The exploratory faculty, once the essence of learning, is now treated as inefficiency. The goal is not discovery but consistency; not transformation but throughput. And the cost is spiritual anesthesia.

Peterson’s framework can be read as a defense against this flattening.

“We perceive meaningful phenomena, not the objective world,” he writes.

Meaning that perception itself is an act of valuation, of selective attention informed by purpose. When purpose withers, perception collapses into noise. The result is the psychological and cultural exhaustion we call the “meaning crisis.” We live surrounded by data, yet starved for relevance.

Outsourcing Thinking

It is here that the sterile corporate meeting in The Weight of Meaning finds its larger stage. The modern intellect is disembodied. It has outsourced its courage. Its maps are algorithmic. Its anomalies are outsourced to machines.

And now those machines have begun to talk back.

A Large Language Model is, in a perverse sense, the apotheosis of the Known. It is the total archive of explored territory rendered into fluent probability. It does not think; it predicts. It is the cognitive embodiment of what Peterson calls the “Great Father”, the ancient archetype of order that protects, regulates, and eventually tyrannizes. This is the shadow of rationality: the belief that what is known is sufficient, that chaos can be pre-emptively tamed by computation.

The irony is exquisite. Peterson, the psychologist of meaning, wrote a 550-page treatise on the necessity of voluntary encounter with anomaly, a doctrine of the Knower’s embodied courage. Meanwhile, we have built a civilization bent on the elimination of anomaly altogether, crowned now by a technology that literally cannot currently encounter it. The algorithm is a structure without exposure. It lives, if that is the word, entirely inside the Known.

To an AI, there is no chaos, only unindexed data. There is no fear, no bodily registration of threat, no pulse quickening at the edge of comprehension. The Unknown, for Peterson, is not informational but phenomenological: the shiver of awe and terror Rudolf Otto once called the mysterium tremendum et fascinans (awe-inspiring and fascinating mystery). It is the pre-cognitive moment when the world ceases to fit, when the organism must risk transformation or perish. The Knower’s response to anomaly is not a choice of logic but of life.

Weightless

A machine cannot face that moment, because it has no life to risk. Or as Kenneth Cukier from The Economist magazine says: “it fundamentally lacks the spiritual dimension (mythos) that makes us human.” It cannot sacrifice itself to update its frame; it has no self to lose. Its errors are costless. Its knowledge, weightless. It simulates exploration, but nothing is at stake. The “voluntary descent into chaos”, the hero’s necessary ordeal, requires a body, a history, a mortality. It requires fear, failure, and the capacity to change not only one’s model but one’s being. An AI can refine its parameters; it cannot suffer the humiliation of error. Although this is an area that DeepMind are working on. For them AGI means learning new concepts, learning from failure, and improving itself on unseen tasks. It should ask, “what do i need to learn?” and internalize it, then go beyond it.

With the current narrow AI, LLM’s that absence of risk is what makes algorithmic cognition so intoxicating, and so dangerous. It promises order without pain, understanding without failure, productivity without peril. It is the perfect instrument of the Known. And in its very perfection, it enacts the psychological death Peterson warned of: the loss of the exploratory middle.

In Three Kinds of Meaning, Peterson writes that the highest form, Class 3, arises only in “voluntary engagement in exploratory activity” at the border of the determinate and indeterminate worlds. That border, in mythic terms, is the hero’s threshold: the place where one meets the dragon of chaos. Meaning is born in the encounter, not in the cataloguing of outcomes.

Our age, by contrast, is one of “Class 1” and “Class 2” meanings, efficiency and predictability, hypertrophied to the point of pathology. We no longer live at the frontier; we simulate it. We run experiments without risk, debates without cost, explorations without exposure. The AI becomes the perfect scapegoat and surrogate: it performs the cognitive motion of discovery while shielding us from its existential demands.

The tragedy is that meaning does not survive simulation. To remove the anomaly is to remove the future. “The anomaly,” Peterson wrote, “is the mother of determinate being itself.” A system that perfectly predicts the next token may master syntax, but it abolishes creation. The frame problem is not solved; it is ignored. What emerges is a civilization that has mistaken fluency for understanding, a culture that speaks brilliantly and says nothing alive.

Peterson’s emphasis on the bodily origin of meaning, the orienting complex, the subtle prodding of affect that directs attention, feels almost prophetic now. It reminds us that cognition is not an abstract process but a metabolic one. The act of making sense is inseparable from the organism’s need to survive. Maps of Meaning, for all its eccentricity, is a rebuke to the dream of disembodied intellect. It insists that thought has a cost.

Dedicated

Fifteen years, three hours a day, the sheer physicality of that discipline, becomes symbolic. The writing itself is the descent, the microcosm of the human encounter with chaos. Each rewritten sentence is an adaptive act. Each failure, a recalibration of the map. That is what I meant by The Weight of Meaning: it is not a metaphorical weight but a biological one. The brain, the body, and the psyche strain under the work of integrating anomaly into order. The writer’s exhaustion is the mind’s proof of contact with reality.

By contrast, the algorithmic intellect is weightless. It generates endless coherence without contact. It predicts meaning without ever inhabiting it. It is a virtuoso of the first two kinds of meaning, pattern recognition and pragmatic association, but it cannot touch the third, because it cannot risk being wrong in a way that hurts.

This might be the final and uncomfortable value of Maps of Meaning. It is not a masterpiece of prose, but in its obsessive, fifteen-year craft, it stands as a massive, prophetic counter-argument to the age it preceded. It is a testament to embodied thought. Peterson’s “endless failure” was not the flaw; it was the feature, the metabolic cost of the Knower confronting the Unknown.

The algorithmic alternative is cheaper, faster, and perfectly coherent. It spares us the “endless deadly failure” Peterson identified as the price of life’s persistence. But in doing so, it also spares us the very thing that makes meaning possible: the voluntary engagement with what we do not yet understand.

His book is a profound defense of the human, not because we are perfect, but precisely because we are not. It reminds us that to be a “Knower” is not to have the right answers, but to have the courage to endure the wrong ones.

Stay curious

Colin

Image from The Peterson Academy