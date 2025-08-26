The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Marginal Gains
5d

This book has been on my reading list for over two decades, not because I’m not interested in reading it, but because my attention keeps getting pulled elsewhere. Thank you for reminding me to pick it up finally.

It’s hard to identify how far a “new paradigm” will go in real time, even if it feels like the beginning of one. Once enough people sense a shift, time and money pour in—now at unprecedented scales across companies and nations. Most waves accelerate progress; only a few become revolutions. In the moment, the distinction is unclear. Hindsight draws clean boundaries, but transitions are messy—full of false starts, detours, and resets.

Where does AI fit today? It’s not a revolution yet. While it seems to deliver broad productivity gains in several domains, it still relies heavily on humans for grounding, context, and accountability. Biases, hallucinations, brittle generalization, and shallow context modeling continue to limit its autonomy and reliability.

Will AI mirror electricity—initially underestimated but eventually foundational—or plateau as a powerful tool? It’s too early to say. Progress will become clearer through real-world indicators, not hype cycles.

How fast can it improve? That’s unknown. While funding accelerates progress, breakthroughs depend on conceptual advances, better data curation, rigorous evaluation, and institutional integration. This could take decades—or longer.

Adoption dynamics are also critical. If AI is framed as a complement to human work, adoption will be faster. But if it’s perceived as a job threat, adoption will slow, shifting the focus to change management, ethics, and the equitable distribution of benefits.

I’ll end with a quote:

"Disruption is a process, not an event, and innovations can only be disruptive relative to something else."

—Clayton M. Christensen

Cathie Campbell
5d

“the structures we mistake for permanence are temporary, fragile, awaiting their next rupture” And to me, this is life itself, just now at a significantly higher speed of transitions. And the saying comes to mind, “Life is interruptions interrupted by interruptions”

