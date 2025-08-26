We are participants in a philosophical and evolutionary rupture in thinking.

One of the most influential and classic books, which is read widely on Computer Science and AI courses at University and in many of the leading AI Labs is Thomas Kuhn’s The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. It is possible that Google DeepMind’s CEO Sir Demis Hassabis was thinking about this influential book when he called for more philosopher’s to deal with the advent of AGI.

Kuhn’s book is not simply a book about science, it is a book about rupture, about the periodic earthquakes that reorder the intellectual landscapes we live in. It is also, though Kuhn could not have foreseen it, an uncanny guidebook for understanding the age of artificial intelligence.

Anomalies

Reading Kuhn today, one cannot escape the sense that AI is living out a script he drafted decades ago: normal puzzles, growing anomalies, creeping crises, and the hyped promises, or threat, of a technological and societal revolution.

Kuhn began with the deceptively modest claim that

“History, if viewed as a repository for more than anecdote or chronology, could produce a decisive transformation in the image of science by which we are now possessed.”

That transformation was his gift, and his warning. He stripped away the comforting illusion of science as a steady, cumulative march towards truth. Instead, he gave us a cycle: normal science, where communities busy themselves solving puzzles within a reigning paradigm; the anomalies that accumulate like hairline cracks in a dam; the crises that force scientists into desperate improvisations; and finally the revolution, a new paradigm that reorganizes reality itself. It was not truth that emerged, but progress “away from less adequate conceptions” of the world.

Artificial intelligence has installed itself, quite suddenly, into this cycle. We may think we are still in the phase of normal science: researchers fine-tuning transformer architectures, expanding datasets, and squeezing incremental gains from benchmarks. Kuhn would remind us that this activity is puzzle-solving, important but derivative, bound by the commitments of a paradigm. The reigning paradigm in AI is statistical pattern recognition at scale, a community-wide bet that prediction is intelligence. Like Newtonian mechanics in its prime, it seems invincible. And yet, Kuhn shows, anomalies are already piling up.

What are these anomalies? They are hallucinations in language models, brittleness in vision systems, inexplicable failures in the face of minor perturbations, the stubborn opacity of neural weights when meaning is demanded. They are the AI systems that can write a sonnet but struggle to tell you how many r’s there are in strawberry, that can ace the bar exam but flounder at grounding words in the real world. Kuhn wrote that

“novelty emerges only with difficulty, manifested by resistance, against a background provided by expectation.”

Each AI anomaly is precisely that: a stubborn, inexplicable deviation from the expectation that scaling up prediction machines should yield something like human thought.

The Age of Epicycles

Here Kuhn’s analogy to Ptolemy’s astronomy feels eerily apt. In the centuries before Copernicus, astronomers multiplied epicycles, circles upon circles, trying to preserve a geocentric system whose complexity grew “far more rapidly than its accuracy.” Today’s AI labs add parameters, layers, fine-tunings, and reinforcement tweaks, each adjustment keeping the paradigm alive while also revealing its fragility. The models grow in size, just as Ptolemaic tables did, but the cracks are harder to hide.

Kuhn also taught that anomalies alone do not topple paradigms. Communities are stubborn; they double down. As he would write in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, a mature scientific community is,

“like the typical character of Orwell’s 1984, the victim of a history rewritten by the powers that be.”

They explain away anomalies, quarantine them as technical bugs or edge cases. Only when anomalies metastasize into crisis, when the reigning paradigm begins to look like a bad investment of attention, does a community look elsewhere. If one listens closely, one can already hear in the AI community the notes of crisis: the calls for new architectures beyond transformers, for symbolic reasoning to return, for energy efficiency rather than brute-force scaling, for “alignment” techniques that seem more like philosophical bandages than engineering solutions.

Kuhn described such times as “extraordinary research,” when the field loses its unifying consensus and a proliferation of wild theories blooms. AI may not be there yet, but the ground is loosening.

Kuhn’s account of Priestley and Lavoisier is a good example. For Priestley, the discovery of oxygen was a curious new fact, one to be explained within the old phlogiston framework. For Lavoisier, it was the pivot of a new chemistry, redefining the ontology of matter. So too with AI’s hallucinations: for the present paradigm, they are bugs to be squashed. But in a future framework, they may be reinterpreted as evidence of a different kind of associative reasoning, something that requires a new vocabulary altogether. What is dismissed as failure today could, in another paradigm, be the foundation of a new science of intelligence.

A New Cosmos

This is where incommensurability bites. Kuhn insisted that successive paradigms cannot be compared on a single scale of truth; they redefine the very standards by which truth is judged. After Copernicus, astronomers did not just see the same sun differently; they lived in a different cosmos. After Lavoisier, chemists inhabited a different world of matter. And so, when a post-deep-learning paradigm emerges, it will not simply add new tools to the kit. It will redefine what “intelligence” means.

Today, intelligence is operationalized as benchmark performance, prediction accuracy, or task completion. Tomorrow, it may be defined in terms of embodied cognition, causal reasoning, or forms of symbolic comprehension. When critics argue that LLMs lack “true” intelligence while proponents point to benchmark triumphs, they are not disagreeing about facts. They are speaking different conceptual languages, much like Newtonians and Einsteinians debating “mass” or “space.”

The unsettling power of Kuhn’s framework is that it denies us the comfort of thinking that we know where the arc bends. He asked,

“Does it really help to imagine that there is some one full, objective, true account of nature and that the proper measure of scientific achievement is the extent to which it brings us closer to that ultimate goal?”

AI tempts us with just such fantasies, that if we just scale further, we will arrive at understanding intelligence. Kuhn would smirk: this is what every paradigm tells its believers, right until the day it collapses.

There is, however, one further twist. Kuhn’s revolutions were always internal to the scientific community. But AI is not confined to the lab. It is used in classrooms, courtrooms, battlefields, and bedrooms. Its anomalies are not just technical but social, ethical, even civilizational. When a model spreads misinformation, bank loans are denied, or biases are amplified in hiring decisions, these are not puzzles to be solved by tweaking a loss function. They are cracks in the very legitimacy of the paradigm, visible to the wider world.

This Time Is Different

This broadens Kuhn’s framework in a way that is historically novel. For Copernicus or Lavoisier, the debates and anomalies unfolded within communities of specialists. With AI, the anomalies are immediately public, debated not only by engineers and theorists but by policymakers, ethicists, and citizens who experience the technology in daily life. In effect, the “community” that confronts a Kuhnian crisis now includes society at large. That shift alters the very dynamics of revolution: legitimacy is tested in public, and the pressure for paradigm change comes not only from within a profession but from the outside world demanding accountability. The coming AI revolution, if Kuhn is right, will not just transform a science; it will reorder a society.

Which leaves us with a choice more urgent than foreboding. Are we witnessing the climax of normal AI science, the beginning of its crisis, or the first stirrings of a revolution that will make today’s paradigm incomprehensible in retrospect?

Kuhn never promised clarity. He offered only a framework: to see that the structures we mistake for permanence are temporary, fragile, awaiting their next rupture. And he reminded us that in times of crisis, scientists:

“turn to philosophical analysis as a device for unlocking the riddles of their field.”

The furious debates over AI safety, alignment, and consciousness are not distractions but symptoms of a paradigm under stress. They are, in Kuhn’s sense, philosophy functioning as extraordinary research, a signal that the field is groping toward new foundations.

Darwin provides the final clue. Kuhn compared scientific revolutions not to progress toward a goal but to evolution:

“a process whose successive stages are characterized by an increasingly detailed and refined understanding of nature… but nothing that has been or will be said makes it a process of evolution toward anything.”

AI’s future is not the teleological march to AGI that its prophets imagine, but a branching, unpredictable evolutionary process, full of dead ends and surprising survivals. The search for a single “true” intelligence is a pre-Darwinian fantasy, a relic of the idea that history marches toward a predetermined end. The reality will be more unsettling: diverse, specialized, and contingent forms of machine intelligence, coexisting and competing, reshaping both science and society in ways we cannot foresee, a process that, as Kuhn and Darwin alike insisted, has no ultimate, predetermined goal.

Generative AI may be the next Copernican moment, or it may be the Ptolemaic system desperately epicycling its way to irrelevance. Either way, we are not simply building machines. We are participants in a philosophical and evolutionary rupture in thought, one whose trajectory is still open, and whose resolution will depend as much on our debates and decisions as on our algorithms.

Stay curious

Colin

Note on the use of paradigm: Before The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, “paradigm” was primarily used in a more limited, technical sense, often in fields like philosophy and even grammar to refer to a standard example or model for conjugation.

Kuhn's innovation was in applying the term to describe the entire intellectual framework of a scientific community. In his view, a paradigm is not just a single theory or law, but a “constellation of beliefs, values, techniques, and so on” that are shared by a group of scientists. This framework dictates what problems are considered valid, what methods are legitimate, and even how observations are interpreted.

Kuhn later clarified that he used the term in two main ways:

As a global framework : The shared set of commitments that defines an entire scientific community.

As a specific exemplar: The concrete, universally recognized puzzle-solutions (like Newton's laws or Galileo's work) that students learn and use as models for their own research.

This dual meaning, and the power of his argument that science progresses through discontinuous shifts in these frameworks, is what made his use of “paradigm” so influential and why it became a common term far beyond the academic world.