Image: Me in the Dolomites

Fifteen years ago I spent nine months in a monastery retreat. I didn’t shave my head or chant in the mornings; I rented a cabin for solitude, to write my thesis, and, though I didn’t know it then, to test my tolerance for silence. At first, it was unbearable. No traffic hum, no late-night voices, no background television leaking from another room, self-restricted technology use. Just the creak of the floorboards, the distant knock of wind through pine, and my own thoughts, unmediated and relentless. By the third month, though, I began to notice something: the longer I stayed without noise, the clearer I became. The solitude stripped me down to myself. It’s rare, now, to hear yourself breathe in public.

Plugged-In

Walk across any university campus and you’ll notice it immediately: a strange choreography of human bodies moving through curated soundscapes, increasingly insulated from the raw texture of the world around them. Each student walks briskly, earbuds soldered in, headphones on, even when speaking with each other, streaming curated soundscapes designed to drown out their own thoughts. While some may be enriching themselves, listening to lectures, language lessons, or music they love, a majority seem to be just filling a void. On early trams and buses, the same ritual unfolds: condensation gathers on the glass, brakes squeal, someone coughs, but beneath it all is a private pulse of headphones streaming bass-lines and movie scripts no one else can hear. Inside cars the patterns persist: podcasts, playlists, audiobooks, talk radio. A select few are enriching themselves; the majority are just terrified of silence.

“The mass of men,” Thoreau once wrote, “lead lives of quiet desperation.”

He wasn’t describing distraction but conformity, a life dictated by unexamined routines and borrowed values. Today, our curated soundscapes offer a new layer to that desperation: we outsource even the quiet that once revealed it.

It’s worth asking why. The easy explanation is technological determinism: headphones exist, so we use them. But that’s lazy. Sherry Turkle, in her unsettling phrase, called it being “alone together”, the spectacle of people physically proximate but psychically elsewhere, bonded less by human proximity than by their escape routes into private, digital worlds. But perhaps the problem isn’t that the technology exists, but that we are so eager to use it to escape. As Alan Watts once suggested and I paraphrase:

Trying to manage things, trying to control them, becomes the very thing which is creating the problem.

Our constant need for stimulation becomes an act of control, an attempt to manage the chaos within our own minds, which paradoxically breeds more anxiety and less awareness.

Fear of Ourselves

This fear of ourselves isn't just an internal problem; it's amplified by a culture that relentlessly demands performance. Of course the loneliness epidemic should be taken seriously, but also the cause, Noted by The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory and according to this Harvard report:

What are some of the leading causes of loneliness in America, according to the reports?

Technology: 73% of those surveyed selected technology as contributing to loneliness in the country

Insufficient time with family: 66% chose this issue as a reason for loneliness in America

People are overworked or too busy or tired: 62% surveyed picked this concern

Mental health challenges that harm relationships with others: 60% of people rated this as a significant problem

Living in a society that is too individualistic: 58% named this as a cause of America’s loneliness problem

No religious or spiritual life, too much focus on one’s own feelings, and the changing nature of work: with more remote and hybrid schedules: were perceived causes of loneliness selected by around 50% of people who participated in the survey

We don’t necessarily fear loneliness, we fear ourselves. Part of this fear isn’t just about inner confrontation; it’s about our culture’s relentless demand for performance. Without external input, the podcast, the playlist, the curated noise, we feel unproductive, as though silence itself accuses us of wasting time.

Jordan Peterson, in a lecture oddly at odds with his firebrand persona, frames it differently:

“Learn to be alone,” he urges. “Stand on your own, confront yourself. You may not like what you find, but you’ll respect who walks out.”

His insistence aligns with a broader cultural unease: solitude is stigmatized, even pathologized, in an age where constant engagement is treated as proof of relevance. In this sense, Peterson is less an outlier and more a countercurrent against a culture allergic to quiet. Solitude is no longer aspirational; it’s suspect. Spend too much time by yourself, and you invite diagnosis. But here’s the paradox: our capacity to be with others depends entirely on our ability to be with ourselves. Without that, we’re condemned to a noisy exile.

Silence, historically, was never passive. Blaise Pascal warned that:

“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.”

He meant not idleness but confrontation, with mortality, with longing, with responsibility. To be alone was to cultivate interiority, to build a moral spine. Solitude was where Lincoln drafted the Emancipation Proclamation, where Darwin stared endlessly at barnacles before reshaping the story of life, where Beethoven, deaf, alienated, raging against God, wrote symphonies that still calm the world.

Overstimulated

But now, any empty moment is filled. Commuting, we drown ourselves in infotainment. Walking, we scroll. Waiting in line, we inject a syringe’s worth of TikTok into the vein of consciousness. It is no longer enough to be; we must be stimulated. And stimulation, unlike solitude, is frictionless. It demands nothing but submission.

What’s lost in this bargain is harder to measure but impossible to ignore: the deep, uncomfortable conversations with the self that form the backbone of agency. To be silent is to hear your contradictions. To sit without noise is to feel the gravitational pull of your unlived life. That discomfort is precisely why we resist it. As Nietzsche wrote, “One must still have chaos in oneself to give birth to a dancing star.” Alan Watts, from another tradition, offered a counterpoint: “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” Both insist, in their own ways, that our resistance to silence is also resistance to life itself. Today, we prefer curated playlists over chaos, and so the stars remain unborn.

There’s a kind of existential cowardice embedded in our headphones. Not always, not for everyone, but often enough. We dress it up as productivity, as self-care, as staying “informed.” But the consequence is a steady erosion of self-recognition. If you never walk alone with your thoughts, whose life are you actually living?

Nature’s Blessing

And yet, there’s a quiet remedy that waits outside our algorithmic enclosures: a simple walk in nature. Without headphones, without notifications, without agenda. To walk beneath the canopy of trees or along the edge of a river is to be reminded that the world is older, wider, and more patient than our curated soundscapes allow us to imagine. Neuroscientists now confirm what poets have always known: unstructured time in nature resets the mind. William Wordsworth wandered “lonely as a cloud,” finding in solitude a vastness that mended the spirit. The slow rhythm of footsteps on earth, the chatter of unseen birds, the scent of damp moss, these are the original soundscapes, uncurated, uncompromised. In silence among living things, we are drawn back to ourselves without force. Nature, unlike technology, does not demand; it invites.

The refusal of solitude is not a private choice; it has public consequences. A society that cannot tolerate silence breeds citizens incapable of reflection. Democracies require people who can step outside the stream, assess competing claims, weigh values, and make choices rooted in something deeper than dopamine. Without that, we get, well, precisely what we have: endless performative outrage, algorithmic tribalism, a culture that scrolls itself into oblivion, quiet desperation.

The irony, of course, is that the benefits of solitude were always double-edged. To be truly alone is to confront finitude. The Stoics knew this. Marcus Aurelius, writing in the dim glow of his military tent, reminded himself daily:

“Nowhere can man find a quieter or more untroubled retreat than in his own soul.”

But this retreat isn’t escape. It’s work, the hardest kind there is.

Engineered Lives

The tragedy is that silence cannot compete with Netflix, “Watch Next” or Spotify’s “Recommended for You.” Solitude asks more than most of us are willing to give. It demands we face ourselves, and in doing so, accept that much of modern life is engineered precisely to prevent that. We are “alone together,” yes. But worse, we are becoming strangers to ourselves.

Perhaps the answer is embarrassingly simple: to resist, deliberately, in small ways. Alan Watts once wrote, “The art of living… is to balance between the inner and outer, between being and doing, between existence and action.” That balance, not withdrawal, is what solitude restores. To take the tram tomorrow without headphones. To sit in a café and leave the phone dark. To rediscover what uncurated consciousness feels like. It will not be comfortable. It should not be. But somewhere in the discomfort lies a thread back to something we’ve misplaced, a solitude that makes us whole rather than hollow.

Because without it, we risk becoming what Pascal feared most: a civilization so terrified of its own thoughts that it deafens itself into extinction. Perhaps tomorrow, on some fogged-up tram window, you’ll notice your reflection, no headphones, no curated soundscape, and hear the sound of your own breathing, the quiet weight of your own presence and that’s beautiful.

