Convictions for how to live, now

Someone recently asked me about the most important lessons I have learned in my life. The answer is not a tidy list of skills, but a single, gut-punch of a realization: the decades are short.

Live Life Fully and Love Deeply

Life does not pause to accommodate a rethink or extend grace to the ambivalent. There is no dress rehearsal, no test run. Just life, and whatever we choose to do with it.

I sent these to my friend and have since polished them a little. Let’s call these convictions for how to live, now.

Protect Your Mind Like It's an Ecosystem

The human mind is not designed for continuous input. If you let the internet dictate your thoughts, it will reduce your days to cycles of outrage and distraction.

Read books. Walk alone. Delete apps. Meditate even if it feels stupid. Make time for slow thinking. Your mental state is the foundation of every decision you will make.

Don’t let your attention become someone else’s business model.

Health Is Success

Sleep like your life depends on it, because it does. Move your body. Touch grass. Eat food that didn’t come in a wrapper. These are not luxury behaviors. These are the conditions for any kind of meaningful ambition.

Burnout is not a badge of honor. It’s a tax on your future.

Be Grateful. Not in Theory, In Practice

Gratitude is not a mood. It’s an action. It's showing up. It's saying thank you. It's noticing what didn't go wrong.

Complain less. Love your parents while they're here. Smile at someone who doesn’t expect it. Remember how much worse it could be, and sometimes was.

Perspective is everything, and gratitude is how you build it.

Time Is the Only Scarcity That Matters

You can’t compound time. You can’t store it. You only ever spend it. And most people bleed it out in quiet increments, scrolls, loops, obligations that feel like someone else’s to-do list.

Work on what matters to you. That’s the base layer. And then: don’t waste time. Not on meetings that don’t need to happen, not on relationships that drain you, not on guilt masquerading as duty.

If you’re going to pour your life into something, be sure it’s your actual life, not a performance of someone else’s expectations.

Money Buys Freedom, Not Meaning

Money can reduce stress. It can extend choices. It can even grant a certain kind of dignity. But it cannot, no matter how sophisticated your purchases, build a life you’re proud of.

The trick is to keep your personal spending low. Not because frugality is a virtue, but because it’s a lever. When you don’t need much, you can walk away. From bad jobs. From toxic people. From short-term fixes masquerading as long-term growth.

Make money. Save money. But above all, use money to protect your time and your mind. Use it to buy back a Friday afternoon. Use it to say “no” to a project that feels wrong.

Work Is Where the Soul Either Grows or Starves

You will spend more of your waking adult hours working than doing almost anything else. So work somewhere your soul is welcome.

This does not mean ease. It means investment. Ambition is good, even beautiful, when attached to purpose. Just don’t let the gears grind you into a stranger.

Build your own system for how you work best. Protect your best hours. Learn how to say no to time-wasting obligations.

Be willing to take smart career risks, especially early. The safest path is often the riskiest in disguise.

Friendship is Strategy

We’ve professionalized everything except the things that actually keep us alive. Friendship, real friendship, the kind that survives job changes, cross-continental moves, and midlife reinventions, isn’t ornamental. It’s structural.

In an age that mistakes “networking” for human connection, it’s radical to make space for a friend’s breakdown at 2 a.m., or to show up for someone’s third birthday dinner in two years, or to host a party that doesn’t have a business angle.

Prefer a handful of real friends to a hundred polite ghosts. Text them. Travel to see them. Let conversations stretch past midnight.

Love Is Not Efficient. Love Deeply

Remember the teenage version of love? How reckless and stupid and wildly sincere it was? That wasn’t immaturity. That was honesty.

We have optimized love out of existence. Transactional partnerships, strategic dating, five-year compatibility plans. And yet: the most important parts of life refuse to be efficient.

So: love intensely. Choose slowly. Stay longer. Say more. Not because it guarantees safety. Because it honors the risk of being human.

Regret Is a Worse Enemy Than Failure

Most things are reversible. Most decisions, unmade, don’t come back. Risk is real. But regret ages like acid.

So: say it. Try it. Move there. Quit things. Ask them. Start now. The things you think you’ll regret not doing? You will. You will remember the un-booked flight to Lisbon far longer than the money you saved.

When in doubt: kiss the girl. Take the flight. Send the message. Regret feeds on hesitation. Starve it.

Don’t Be Afraid to Be Slightly Reckless

Opportunity does not wait for optimal conditions. And in the long run, caution kills more dreams than chaos ever did.

If something feels right but irrational, it might be exactly right. Sometimes the only way to find out if you're alive is to do something that terrifies your bank account.

Jump early. Learn fast. Don’t apologize for wanting more.

Do Something Big and New Every Year

The fastest way to slow down time is to stretch yourself. Do something that frightens you. That embarrasses you. That demands a version of yourself you haven’t met yet.

Every year, at least one big, new, slightly unhinged thing. That’s the discipline. That’s the pulse.

Be Kind, Especially When It Costs You Something Small

Everyone is performing. Everyone is carrying something. You cannot see the whole of anyone else’s story.

So be kind, not just when it’s convenient, not just when it earns you something. Be kind especially when it costs you something small, a minute of your time, a bit of your patience. Say thank you. Forgive fast. Help strangers. Tip well.

These are the small deposits that turn into a life.

The Days Are Long. The Decades Are Not.

You will not get a warning when your twenties end, or your thirties change shape, or your best friend moves across the world. You’ll just notice, one day, that a version of your life is gone. The act has changed, the set is different, and you are left holding an old script.

So say the thing. Start the project. Walk into the unknown. Not because it’s safe, or smart, or easy. But because this is it. This is the show. The curtain will fall on this decade sooner than you think.

Make it count.

Live

Colin

Image - “Love is letting go of fear” from All About Love by Bell Hooks