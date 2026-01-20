A Society of Thought

We like to reassure ourselves that Large Language Models, such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude are doing something simple. They are just predicting the next word. No understanding. No judgment. No argument. That story has been comforting, especially to those of us who build these systems and would prefer them not to resemble us too closely.

But a new paper by researchers at Google, Sante Fe Institute and the University of Chicago makes that story hard to maintain.

When researchers examined how advanced language models solve difficult problems, they did not find a smooth cascade of predictions. They found hesitation. Objection. Reversal. In the middle of a reasoning process, the model stops and effectively asks itself whether it is wrong. Not as a metaphor. As behavior.

I find that detail difficult to shake. We built these systems to be engines of objective rationality, stripped of mood and temperament, and they repay us by recreating the most human of cognitive necessities: the presence of someone who is willing to be disagreeable. A machine that cannot argue with itself, it turns out, is a machine that gets things wrong.

Here is what one of the researchers says:

These models don't simply compute longer. They spontaneously generate internal debates among simulated agents with distinct personalities and expertise—what we call "societies of thought." Perspectives clash, questions get posed and answered, conflicts emerge and resolve, and self-references shift to the collective "we"—at rates hundreds to thousands of percent higher than chain-of-thought reasoning. There's high variance in Big 5 personality traits like neuroticism and openness, plus specialized expertise spanning physics to creative writing. The structure mirrors collective intelligence in human groups. Moreover, toggling conversational features causally toggles this capacity—beneficial cognitive behaviors like verification become more likely when they can "inhabit" different personas.

This is the quiet discovery, mindbogglingly so.

The Internal Bureaucrat

On the surface, the work in the report is about how large language models solve difficult tasks. The models are trained with reinforcement learning to produce extended chains of thought. But when the authors look closely at what these chains contain, they find something stranger than length or depth. They find structure.

The successful models do not reason smoothly. They ask themselves questions and answer them. They abandon one line of attack and try another. They stage conflicts between incompatible proposals and then reconcile them. In especially difficult cases, they stop speaking in the singular altogether. The trace shifts, unselfconsciously, into a collective voice. We might try this. Maybe we are missing something.

The authors call this phenomenon a society of thought. It is not a metaphor. It is a description of observable behavior. These models simulate internal dialogues populated by distinct perspectives with different temperaments and areas of expertise. Some are cautious and methodical. Others are exploratory and impulsive. When the reasoning succeeds, it is not because one voice dominates, but because disagreement is allowed to run its course.

The Mechanical “Aha!”

For decades, artificial intelligence chased the image of solitary logic: the isolated intellect, perfectly consistent, immune to doubt. Yet when these systems are rewarded for nothing more than producing correct answers, they converge on a different solution. They populate themselves. They invent committees.

One chemistry problem in the paper makes this visible. Faced with a multi‑step synthesis, one internal perspective proposes an associative shortcut. The Critical Verifier intervenes, skeptical, insistent on checking assumptions. The exchange looks less like calculation than like a tense internal meeting. A bad idea is challenged. A better one survives. The answer improves.

The data are unambiguous. Compared to instruction‑tuned models, DeepSeek‑R1 and QwQ‑32B exhibit far more of these social behaviors. They show question‑answering sequences, perspective shifts, open conflict, and reconciliation. They also exhibit what the authors describe as socio‑emotional roles: asking for opinions, expressing tension when an approach fails, and occasionally acknowledging collective effort.

The researchers go further. Using mechanistic interpretability, they identify specific internal features associated with conversation. One of them corresponds to surprise or realization, a marker of perspective shift. When they increase the strength of this feature, the model’s accuracy on arithmetic tasks nearly doubles. The model does not simply compute harder. It hesitates more productively.

The Argumentative Future

I believe this forces a reappraisal of what reasoning is. Long before machines entered the picture, Hugo Mercier and Dan Sperber argued that human reason evolved not to discover truth in isolation, but to justify ourselves to others. Reason, on this view, is social by design. What this paper suggests is that even artificial systems rediscover that fact. To become intelligent, they must become plural.

There is something both unsettling and clarifying in that conclusion. If higher reasoning emerges from internal societies rather than solitary depth, then the future of artificial intelligence will not be quiet or monastic. It will be argumentative. Messy. Crowded with invented voices whose only purpose is to tell each other when they are wrong.

