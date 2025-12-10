The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Marginal Gains
15h

The modern workplace is definitely hostile to our ability to focus or do deep work. A topic close to my heart, and my struggle to be able to focus on accomplishing a few significant things daily, despite the constant hum of distractions. I've been reflecting on this for a while, and here is what I have observed and learned (some of these may overlap with what you have said in your post):

a) The Multitasking Myth & "Performative Visibility."

Many people believe they can multitask successfully—such as attending meetings while clearing their inbox—a habit that skyrocketed when work shifted to MS Teams and Slack during the COVID pandemic. It is increasingly challenging to get people to focus on a single task. While face-to-face meetings are helpful, they aren't a cure-all; people still bring laptops and phones, often driven by a culture of "performative work"—the need to appear busy and responsive at all times. Banning devices is a temporary fix, but the real solution lies in building a culture where people feel safe declining meetings they don't need to attend, rather than attending and tuning out.

b) The "Think to Talk" vs. "Talk to Think" Divide

I used to get frustrated when people arrived at meetings without fully formed solutions, expecting to solve problems on the fly. However, I've learned to recognize that different brains work differently. While I prefer to come prepared with thoughts, many colleagues are "verbal processors" (often labeled extroverts) who actually think by talking. The friction occurs when we fail to define the meeting's purpose. If we need to brainstorm, let's call it a workshop. If we need to make a decision, let's do the necessary pre-work. Recognizing that these are just different valid working styles, rather than laziness, has changed how I view collaboration.

c) The Loss of "Peripheral Vision."

Remote work has replaced the natural "tap on the shoulder" with a digital barrage. In the office, you could see if I was heads-down in focus mode. Now, we rely on status lights. The problem is that a "Green" status is often interpreted as "Available for immediate interruption," leading to long chat threads or scheduled calls for things that used to be a quick 30-second exchange. We have lost the non-verbal context that used to regulate our interruptions.

Strategies that help me cope:

Defensive Calendaring: Blocking my calendar and setting it to 'Do Not Disturb' is essential. It signals that I am doing deep work, not just "free."

The Friday Reset: I try to keep Friday afternoons meeting-free. This is my time to clear the backlog from the week and, crucially, plan the next week so I can hit the ground running on Monday.

The Clarity Walk: A daily walk during lunch, mostly alone, helps me step away from the screen and actually think through complex problems without the distraction of digital noise.

Task Chunking: Finally, splitting work/projects into small, manageable chunks has been a lifesaver. It allows me to make progress even in short bursts between interruptions, matching my work to my current energy level.

We need to ask if AI will serve as a cognitive accelerator, not just a productivity tool. By providing instant access to information, AI allows us to skip the 'gathering' phase and move immediately to the 'deciding' phase. While this doesn't eliminate the need for deep thinking, it radically compresses the time required to solve complex problems by ensuring our focus is spent on analysis rather than search.

Cathie Campbell
18h

Amazing article so grateful to read and worth sharing and discussing. “The research simply tells us how brutal nonlinearity is.” Thinking in depth has its demands and focused time is essential. The creatively worded “something yanks, your brain limps, and minimum block size” resonated as terminology of terminological humor ie what “terminates” our thought process to take us off track? Your description of “Interruption load and context drag” well stated.

Solution: “set parameters”

Thank you for this advice on reclaiming priority time over punctuated time. It should help productivity purposefully produced!

