Is short term video or constant interruption destroying our ability to work? The last truly good day of work you had probably didn’t look like “working” in the modern sense at all.

No Microsoft Teams message pings. No “quick sync?” dropped into your calendar at 10:07am. No email subject line shouting “URGENT” about something that is, at best, mildly time-sensitive and, at worst, a status update that could have been a sentence in a shared doc. Just a long, slightly boring stretch of time in which you could hold a single problem in your head and think about it until it moved.

That kind of day now feels like a vacation from your own job.

We have built a culture that treats the loss of focus as a moral failing: if only we were more disciplined, more mindful, less addicted to our phones, we would get more done. But if you zoom out from the self-help language and look at the data, something else appears. Focus at work isn’t primarily a question of character. It’s a question of constant interruptions.

The three fragments running your day

You can think of your workday as being governed by three factors:

Interruption Load: How often something yanks your attention away (interruptions per hour).

Context Drag: How long your brain limps around after each interruption before it’s fully “back” (recovery time).

Depth Threshold: How big a continuous chunk of attention your real work actually needs (your minimum block size for meaningful progress).

You do not need a differential equation to feel how they interact. You already know that ten 6-minute fragments do not equal one 60-minute block, no matter what your time-tracking software says. Somewhere between “opening the document” and “understanding the problem again,” something nonlinear happens.

The research simply tells us how brutal that nonlinearity is.

Gloria Mark and her collaborators have been logging knowledge workers’ screens for two decades. In 2004, people could stay on a screen for about two and a half minutes before switching; in recent years, that window has collapsed to roughly 47 seconds. In other words, by the time you finish reading this sentence, a typical worker has already alt-tabbed to something else.

Those switches are not rare events. A field study of information workers found that people spend about three minutes on a task before changing to another, and only about eleven minutes on a given project before being interrupted. Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index, looking at trillions of Microsoft 365 signals, now reports an average of 275 digital interruptions per person per day — roughly one interruption every two minutes during core hours.

So that’s your Interruption Load: astonishingly high.

What about Context Drag, the recovery time? In a classic study at Microsoft Research, Iqbal and Horvitz instrumented workers’ machines and tracked what happened when people dipped into email or instant messaging. On average, it took about 8–10 minutes just to return to the application they had been using, not counting the extra time to rebuild mental context and resume the actual task. Other work suggests that fully regaining deep focus after a distraction may take around 20–23 minutes.

Now line those up: an interruption every two or three minutes, a recovery curve on the order of tens of minutes, and a Depth Threshold that, for anything cognitively demanding, is at least 30–60 minutes.

You don’t need a PhD in human–computer interaction to see the problem. If Interruption Load is high and Context Drag is long, the probability of you getting a 60-minute uninterrupted stretch is not low; it’s mathematically absurd. Deep work doesn’t fail because you lack discipline. It fails because the parameters make it nearly impossible.

The residue that never clears

The literature even has a name for the cognitive hangover between tasks: attention residue. In a series of experiments, Sophie Leroy showed that when people switch from an unfinished Task A to Task B, part of their mind stays stuck on A; their performance on B drops because some of their attentional budget is still silently paying interest on the first problem.

Finishing Task A cleanly helps, but it is not enough. Under time pressure, people struggle to fully disengage; without closure, their thoughts keep looping back. Leroy later showed you can actually see this residue in the lab: people plagued by intrusive thoughts about what they were just doing are slower and more error-prone on the new task.

This is Context Drag from the inside. It is not just “getting back into the zone”; it’s the time it takes for the previous problem to let go of your working memory. Every direct message, every “got a minute?”, every Teams pop-up leaves a cognitive film behind.

We treat those interruptions as trivial because their visible duration is small. The chat only lasted 90 seconds. The knock on your door took three minutes. But if each one quietly imposes a 15–20 minute tax on your ability to think, and they arrive every few minutes, you can see how quickly a day collapses into splinters.

We do not have workdays. We have hundreds of tiny work minutes, loosely tied together by notifications.

When the system eats the worker

Once you see Interruption Load, Context Drag, and Depth Threshold clearly, you start to reinterpret a lot of what we lazily attribute to “burnout” or “laziness.”

Take Microsoft’s “triple peak day”: telemetry shows that many knowledge workers now have productivity spikes before lunch, after lunch, and then again late at night. That third peak, between 9 p.m. and midnight, emerged during the pandemic as people fled their own calendars in search of quiet time. When the workday becomes a wall of meetings and messages, real work gets pushed into the dark.

This is not a sign of decadent overachievers. It’s a sign that normal daylight hours have become inhospitable to sustained thought.

Interruption science, as a subfield, has been documenting this for years. Gloria Mark’s early work showed that workers often interrupt themselves almost as frequently as they are interrupted by others, reflexively checking email, surfacing a browser tab, hopping into a tool “just for a second.”

Crucially, this is not a flaw in your character; it’s a flaw in your conditioning. When your environment trains you to expect constant novelty and micro-rewards, you internalize the Interruption Load. The system doesn’t even need to ping you anymore; you ping yourself because your brain has adapted to the noise.

The organizational consequences are not subtle. Fragmented work correlates with higher stress, more errors, and lower reported satisfaction. At the extreme, you get what the Work Trend Index calls an “infinite workday”: boundaries dissolve, interruptions invade mornings and evenings, and people end up both busier and less effective.

Again, none of this requires assuming that the average worker has suddenly lost their willpower sometime between 2004 and 2025. It only requires acknowledging that the operating environment has changed its parameters faster than our brains can adapt.

So what does it mean to “focus at work”?

If you accept that these three variables are structural, not moral, then “focus at work” stops being a personality trait and starts looking more like an infrastructural resource.

At the individual level, there are only three levers.

First, you can try to lower Interruption Load. Some of this is external: fewer standing meetings, no-meeting mornings, turning off most notifications, checking email and chat in batches. Studies of email batching find not just higher perceived productivity, but lower stress. Even a crude intervention like “check email at 11 and 4, not continuously” reduces the number of context switches your brain has to survive.

But because a surprising share of Interruption Load is conditioned, part of the work is de-conditioning yourself. We often alt-tab when a task becomes momentarily difficult. Recognizing that impulse, and realizing it’s a reflex trained by the environment, not a personal need, is the first step to stopping it.

Second, you can try to shrink Context Drag. This is where attention residue research becomes unexpectedly practical. In a field experiment, employees who ended their work blocks by writing down exactly where they were and what came next experienced less attention residue and less exhaustion at the end of the day. A simple “ready-to-resume” note acts like a bookmark for your working memory.

Other small rituals help. Re-reading the last paragraph you wrote before checking email. Keeping all the material for a project in a single, predictable place so resumption doesn’t involve a scavenger hunt. The point is not to make Context Drag zero; the point is to shave a few minutes off each recovery curve. Over a day, those shaved minutes add up to whole extra blocks of meaningful work.

Third, you can negotiate with Depth Threshold. Some work genuinely requires ninety minutes of continuous thinking: a tricky proof, an architectural design, a major piece of report writing. If your Interruption Load is effectively 15–30, as it is for many managers and “heavy collaborators”, that kind of work will simply not happen inside your ordinary day. No amount of Pomodoro timers or shame will change that.

But a lot of knowledge work is decomposable. “Write the report” is a massive Depth Threshold task. But “draft the two key paragraphs that explain the problem,” “pull three charts,” and “sketch the argument structure” might each require a Depth Threshold of only 20–30 minutes. When you break the work into smaller, independently meaningful units, you are not dumbing it down; you are changing the formula so that useful progress can fit into the blocks your environment actually affords.

The art is portfolio management. Reserve your quietest windows for the tasks with the highest Depth Threshold. Populate the noisy parts of the day with smaller tasks: reviews, edits, responses, decisions, the kind of thinking that can tolerate being chopped into three segments without total loss.

Focus at work becomes less “monastic concentration at all times” and more “matching the grain of your tasks to the grain of your day.”

From guilt to design

None of this is especially heroic. There is no life-hack here that will overcome a calendar full of back-to-back meetings or a corporate culture that treats a five-minute response lag as dereliction of duty.

But that’s precisely the point.

The empirical literature is telling a remarkably consistent story: our days are more fragmented, our switches more frequent, and our recovery curves longer than we like to admit. Under those conditions, repeatedly blaming yourself for “not being focused enough” is like blaming your eyesight for not seeing through a concrete wall.

A more honest response is to treat focus as something you design for, the way you would design for network bandwidth or power redundancy. At the individual level, that might look like defending a single 90-minute block each morning as if it were a meeting with someone you respect. No chat, no mail, no “quick questions.” Just one problem and the old-fashioned discomfort of being alone with it.

Call it your Parameter Lab.

Run the experiment for a week and watch what happens. How much do you get done in those blocks compared to the rest of the day? How much calmer do you feel knowing that, whatever else explodes, there is one protected slot for real work? How differently do you start to treat interruptions when you see, in your own experience, that each one is not a blip but a 20-minute tax?

Once you have seen your day in those terms, not as a mysterious fog of “busy” and “distracted,” but as a system with parameters you can nudge, it is very hard to go back to thinking of focus as a character flaw.

The modern workplace is, in many ways, engineered against concentration. But the same sensitivity that makes it fragile also makes it tuneable. One less interruption per hour. A slightly shorter recovery. A task carved into pieces that fit the contours of your day. These are not grand gestures. They are small shifts in the arithmetic.

Viewed from the outside, they are just calendar tweaks and tiny habits. Viewed from the inside, they are the difference between a life of splintered minutes and the occasional, long, quietly satisfying day in which you actually get to do the work you were hired, and perhaps born, to do.

Stay curious

Colin

Image by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash