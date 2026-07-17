The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
Jul 17

Congratulations! Colin. I look forward to reading it.

You want to come back here to discuss once we have read it, or would you start another thread in the future?

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P.A. Kulik's avatar
P.A. Kulik
Jul 17

Congrats, Colin!!! This sounds great! I especially like the focus on making AI risk specific enough to manage, rather than hiding behind vague ethics language. Looking forward to reading it and getting your autograph :-)

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