The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
16h

The mind is given a surfeit of ads to comply or deny actionable information and this attention to the mind’s eye is not surprising. It cannot be ignored and this focus on cognitive warfare is essential. The tidal waves of information coming so fast within international exchanges need signals of trust versus skepticism. Building belief is fragile and destroying belief is difficult to overcome with truth.

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Paula's avatar
Paula
18h

Excellent article Collin.

At the core, the most simplest form, survival of fittest, free thinkers and the feeble minded.

See you around ;)

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