“Our vigilance mechanisms evolved to deal with face-to-face communication, and are ill-suited to the modern informational environment.”

The Unbending Mind

There are many conflicting stories around “the truth about human nature.” One of the more revealing played out in a Budapest prison cell. In 1949, American businessman Robert Vogeler was arrested in Hungary and accused of espionage. Over months of interrogation, his captors deployed the full Cold War arsenal of psychological pressure: isolation, false confessions, show trials. Eventually, Vogeler confessed. But years later, he described the experience not as a brainwashing success story, but as a surreal drama in which he was always conscious of the absurdity. He signed what he had to sign, said what he had to say, but inwardly, the coherence never snapped. His mind remained stubbornly his own. The episode is less about ideological victory than the limits of coercion. It is a case study in what Hugo Mercier calls our evolved resistance to manipulation, not heroic, perhaps, but deeply human.

Whilst Feynman may have said: “The first principle is that you must not fool yourself and you are the easiest person to fool.” Mercier’s argument is not that people are hopelessly gullible. It’s that we’re surprisingly hard to fool.

For a book that reads like a counterpunch to every political philosopher since Plato, Not Born Yesterday: The Science of Who We Trust and What We Believe, is deceptively calm. Its thesis is razor-sharp: Humans are not the naïve receptacles of propaganda, religion, or advertising. We are not, despite what social psychologists might claim, wired to believe anything we're told. Quite the opposite. We are equipped with what Mercier calls “open vigilance mechanisms,” evolved tools that balance openness to new information with an acute sensitivity to deception. The result? We are not credulous. We are combative.

The Myth of the Gullible Masses

Mercier is not content to merely challenge the myths of mass compliance, he dissects them. Take the Xhosa cattle-killing. Conventional wisdom paints this as tragic gullibility: a people deluded by prophecy. But Mercier adds the missing context, a lung disease had already ravaged their herds. Killing the remaining cattle, however desperate, was not irrational; it was a last-ditch attempt to survive under British colonial duress. Gullibility had little to do with it.

Or consider Nazi propaganda. Mercier draws on historian Sir Ian Kershaw to show that it was most effective when it confirmed beliefs people already held, antisemitism, nationalism, fear of Bolshevism. Where consensus didn’t already exist, propaganda failed. It didn’t create allegiance; it retrofitted it.

Even Milgram’s obedience experiments, long cited as evidence of blind deference to authority, are recast. Mercier notes that participants obeyed not because they were drones, but because they trusted the authority of Yale. When the experiment was repeated in a nondescript office building, compliance plummeted. The issue wasn’t obedience; it was a misjudgment of credibility.

This is, as Mercier knows, heresy. The canonical view, from Thucydides to Twitter/X, is that people are gullible and easily led. Athens fell to Sparta, the argument goes, because the mob followed demagogues. The Xhosa slaughtered their cattle in pursuit of ghost armies. Milgram's subjects electrocuted screaming strangers just because a man in a lab coat told them to. These moments have become folk legends of mass compliance, routinely summoned to explain everything from QAnon to climate denial.

But what if these stories misdiagnose the problem? What if the puzzle isn’t why people believe absurdities, but why it's so hard to convince them of anything at all?

Mercier argues that most attempts at mass persuasion fail, at least for the majority of us. Political flyers, robocalls, and social media blitzes barely budge voters. We accept absurdities not because we are passive consumers of information, but because absurdity can serve other purposes: identity, affiliation, provocation. The belief, in other words, is often not the point.

Why Belief Isn’t (Always) About Truth

This is one of Mercier’s deeper moves, he shifts the frame. To ask why people believe false things is already to beg the question that belief is primarily about accuracy. But belief, like dress or dialect, also signals group belonging. To profess that the Earth is flat, or that COVID vaccines contain microchips, is often not a failed epistemic act, it's a successful performative one.

Mercier draws a distinction between acceptance and profession. I may say I believe something, for status, tribal loyalty, or to irritate you, without internalizing it in a way that guides my actions. The same flat-earther who posts memes about Antarctica’s ice wall is still unlikely to refuse a free round-trip flight. Action is the only truth.

This bifurcation, between what we say and what we actually use to navigate the world, explains how absurd beliefs can spread without infecting our behavior. The human mind, it turns out, is not a sponge. It’s a customs agent: every claim gets inspected. And like any well-staffed checkpoint, this one has departments. One evaluates plausibility: does the claim align with background knowledge? Another investigates source credibility: is the speaker reliable, competent, well-intentioned? A third assesses argument strength: are the reasons sound, the logic coherent? This multilayered apparatus is what Mercier calls our mechanism of open vigilance, a cognitive immune system trained not just to detect lies, but to balance the cost of trust with the risk of skepticism.

Evolution’s Most Paranoid Gift

At the core of this customs office is what Mercier, drawing on work with Dan Sperber, calls epistemic vigilance. It's not infallible, no evolved mechanism is, but it is systematic.

“Far from being credulous, we are equipped with mechanisms of epistemic vigilance that allow us to evaluate communicated information.”

We assess whether the source is credible, whether the claim matches our background beliefs, and whether we can hold the speaker accountable. Even babies, Mercier notes, exhibit forms of this scrutiny. They prefer to learn from speakers who have previously proven reliable. Four-year-olds can spot deception and infer motive.

“From a young age, children pay close attention to the reliability of the people who inform them.”

This isn’t blind skepticism. It’s conditional trust, and it cuts both ways. Herein lies the paradox at the heart of Mercier’s argument: the very cognitive immune system that is our best defense against tyranny and manipulation is also the source of our most stubborn resistance to collective progress. Our minds are built to detect cheating neighbors, not melting ice caps. We listen, but we don’t surrender. The evolutionary logic is clear: In a world full of self-interested agents, blind acceptance would be suicidal. Vigilance is the cost of communication.

And yet our cognitive toolkit evolved in face-to-face communities. Today, we’re expected to form beliefs about distant strangers, statistical abstractions, and long causal chains. What was once an effective filter, trusting those close to us, becomes, in the digital era, a vulnerability. It’s not that epistemic vigilance has failed. It’s that it’s being asked to work in an environment it never evolved for. This part of his message could be expanded upon, as I have done through the series of posts on Cognitive Warfare:

“Our vigilance mechanisms evolved to deal with face-to-face communication, and are ill-suited to the modern informational environment.”

Nevertheless, he does offer hope and a counterargument to how we consume information.

The Supply-Side Mirage

One of Mercier’s most important, and subversive, ideas is that the problem is not with the supply of misinformation but with the demand for belief-congruent content. Demagogues and advertisers don’t so much create our beliefs as cater to them. We’re not blank slates. We’re choosy consumers. And our preferences shape the informational ecosystem more than any single manipulator.

This reframes the disinformation crisis. If false beliefs persist, it may not be because people are duped by persuasive charlatans. It may be because those beliefs fit preexisting intuitions, goals, or group identities. The demand is endogenous. And the market obliges. People don’t just seek accuracy, they seek belonging, identity affirmation, moral coherence. Belief becomes a social act, a badge. And sometimes, the more outrageous the claim, the more powerful the signal. As Mercier notes, professions of extreme belief can act as costly signals, 'burning bridges' with the mainstream and demonstrating loyalty to an in-group in ways that tepid agreement never could.

This insight resonates with Hannah Arendt’s warning that “the ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction… no longer exists.” Mercier, like Arendt, diagnoses the collapse of trustworthy epistemic institutions as the more dangerous pathology, not blind faith, but corrosive disorientation. Arendt saw this as a precondition for mass manipulation. Mercier adds: even in that condition, persuasion is harder than we think.

Marshall McLuhan, meanwhile, anticipated our current informational vertigo with prophetic acuity: "The medium is the message." Mercier would update this: The medium shapes not just the message, but our judgment of the message. A TikTok video from a stranger triggers a different epistemic filter than a conversation with a neighbor. The architecture of the medium modulates our vigilance.

A Theory of Mistrust

There’s a dark optimism to all this. If humans were truly gullible, totalitarianism would be easy. But history shows that even the most repressive regimes struggle to mold minds. People resist. They misinterpret, subvert, or ignore. The Soviet Union had its samizdat. Modern China has its VPNs. Propaganda, far from brainwashing the masses, often fails even to move the needle. But here we must add a caveat, modern cognitive warfare doesn’t need to sway the masses. It only needs to shift the margins. In an electorate of 160 million, even 12,000 voters can swing a national election.

“In politics, persuading a small percentage of voters can be enough to tip the scales.”

The bar for consequential manipulation is much lower than the bar for mass persuasion. Vigilance may be our evolved default, but it must be actively maintained in a world where asymmetric influence operations can exploit tiny cracks in the democratic edifice.

But this same vigilance that protects us from lies also blocks inconvenient truths. Climate change is hard to grasp not because it’s complicated, but because it lacks intuitive cues. Our evolved priors resist slow, impersonal threats. Likewise, vaccine skepticism can arise not from ignorance, but from over-reliance on personal experience over statistical abstraction.

Mercier’s model explains not just the failure of propaganda, but the frustrating tenacity of bad ideas. People don’t believe absurd things because they’re sheep. They do it because, from their vantage point, it makes sense.

Beyond the Gullibility Frame

What Not Born Yesterday offers is not just a new model of belief formation, it’s a political argument disguised as cognitive science. It asks us to drop the paternalism. To stop treating citizens as dupes. To acknowledge that persuasion is hard not because the people are dumb, but because they’re selectively smart.

That doesn’t make democracy easy. But it makes it possible.

At some point we are all gullible and succumb to some form of manipulation. But the deeper lesson Mercier offers is this: most of us, most of the time, don’t. That may be the most hopeful thing a cognitive scientist has said in years.

Stay curious

Colin