Kafka noted that “evil is that which distracts,” but I believe the inverse is equally true: goodness is that which demands our presence.

The Architecture of Attention

In 1920, Alfred Harmsworth, known as Lord Northcliffe, decided that the men of Great Britain required a new hat. He was the founder of the Daily Mail and a man of immense energy. He persuaded Winston Churchill to wear a square-topped bowler.

Northcliffe and his brother Harold recognized that the 1870 Education Act had produced millions of literate citizens. They started journals with titles like Comic Cuts and Forget-Me-Not. I believe that Northcliffe’s life provides an essential lesson about the relationship between writing and the human mind.

He saw that journalism is a category of imaginative literature. It is intuitive. It is sometimes a little bit eccentric. I find this a positive realization because it suggests that our engagement with the world is not merely a matter of data or logic. It is a matter of spirit and creative interest. When he bizarrely asked “Do Jews Ride Bicycles?” he was exploring the oddities of human behavior, irrespective of the racial nonsense he eschewed.

Writing that requires our attention is beneficial. It allows us to participate in a shared intellectual life. It gives us the opportunity to change our minds. I find this possibility to be genuinely exciting.

The Harmsworth imagination built the modern media as both playground and trap. If journalism is a branch of poetry, then every headline is a line in a sprawling, unruly epic of social life. Harold Harmsworth reportedly exclaimed, “We’ve struck a gold-mine,” and he was right, though not in the way he imagined. The real gold was not profit but participation. A population learned to share in what he once called the “absolute randomness” of a restless mind. A new hat or a strange question about bicycles could briefly unify a nation. There is joy in this absurdity, a reminder that even at our most serious, we remain susceptible to whim.

I believe the ethical distinction that matters now is our willingness to move from the “cheap and cheerful” to the “sustained and significant.” When we read writers like Brett and Kate McKay, we are not just consuming information; we are participating in a restorative act. They do not rush to meaning. They allow thought to form under pressure. This is where the positive energy of the intellectual life resides. It is the thrill of the hunt for a truth that refuses to be shallow.

The irony of Northcliffe’s career is that his “intuition” created the very tools we now use to reclaim our agency. By training a nation to read, he inadvertently prepared them for the “unsettling but concrete” questions that define a great essay. I think we should celebrate this. We are no longer just office boys or girls reading for distraction; we are thinking readers who can recognize when an author is trying to shift something deep within us. A good essay is not a lecture: it is an invitation to an insane fairground where the rides actually lead somewhere.

I find that when I grapple with these ideas, I feel a sense of profound optimism. The “gold-mine” of the human attention span is still there, waiting to be rediscovered. We simply need to choose the writers who treat our minds with respect. We should seek out the facts that look unnecessary, for they are the ones that eventually prove the most vital.

In the end, I believe that a life of deep reading is the ultimate act of rebellion against the shallow. It is a way of saying that we are capable of more than just wearing the latest hat; we are capable of understanding the head that wears it.

Stay curious

Colin