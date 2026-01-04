The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
15h

Amen! You can spell neither eudaimonia nor anxiety without AI. Whether it leads us to the former or the latter depends entirely on how we make use of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Nikolas Bayuk's avatar
Nikolas Bayuk
16h

I think AI is the same story we have seen before. Just a new chapter.

People are stuck arguing about whether AI is “just ChatGPT.” That argument alone tells you who is going to struggle. This feels exactly like the late 90s when people said they did not need the internet because they already had a fax machine.

AI is not ChatGPT. ChatGPT is just one tool you can see and touch. AI is the engine underneath. It is already helping businesses move faster, make better decisions, and save time. Most of it is boring and behind the scenes, which is why people miss it.

Here is the good news. AI is coming no matter what, and that is a massive opportunity. You do not have to be perfect. You just have to start. Try things. Use the tools. Make mistakes. Learn faster than the person next to you.

The people who win are not the smartest. They are the ones who lean in early, stay curious, and keep moving forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Colin WP Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture