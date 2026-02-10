“If anything, social science suggests that citizens are culturally polarized because they are, in fact, too rational—at filtering out information that would drive a wedge between themselves and their peers.”

As part of my work on AI systems I regularly re-read the work of Keith Stanovich, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, especially his book The Rationality Quotient, where he and his long-term research colleagues develop a test for rationality. Several years ago I conducted a research survey with a colleague on the definition of A.I. Our theory was if you can not define something you can not build it. One of the definitions was based on the work of Stanovich:

“Machine Intelligence is the ability of an agent to provide rational, unbiased guidance and service to humans so as to help them achieve optimal outcomes in a range of circumstances.”

It suggests that while we are trying to build rational A.I., we are simultaneously struggling with the “myside bias” architecture of our own biological reasoning.

Recently I returned to another of Keith’s books The Bias That Divides Us with an uneasy sense of recognition. And yet, as the unease settled, something else followed. A cautious optimism. I think this is Stanovich’s deeper achievement. He does not write as a prophet of decline. He writes as a diagnostician who believes the patient can recover.

Stanovich’s central claim is deceptively modest. We are not living in a society that has abandoned truth. We are living in a society that practices veracity selectively. He writes, with characteristic restraint, that “we do value facts, but only when they support our views.” If people still care about facts, even conditionally, then the civic machinery of correction has not vanished. It has merely been misused.

I believe this distinction rescues the argument from the sentimental lament that we once lived in a golden age of shared reality. Stanovich is too serious a scientist for nostalgia. The danger he identifies is narrower and therefore more tractable. The problem is not ignorance. It is allegiance. Evidence is welcomed when it flatters a conviction and interrogated mercilessly when it threatens one. The same mind performs both acts, often within minutes.

For a long stretch of the book, Stanovich does something unfashionable. He slows down. He walks the reader through decades of experiments that, taken individually, might seem narrow, even pedestrian, but together form a cumulative moral pressure. Students watch the same football game and see different infractions. Subjects read the same numerical table and reach opposite conclusions. “They saw a game,” the original study was titled, and later, with grim wit, “They saw a protest.” I think the power of these studies lies in their ordinariness. No manipulation is required. No propaganda. The same film. The same numbers. The same facts. What changes is who the observer thinks they are.

One line from the preface kept returning to me:

“Our political peril stems from our inability to converge on commonly accepted facts and truth, not from our inability to value or respect facts and truth.”

That is a hopeful sentence disguised as a warning. Convergence is a social achievement. It depends on rules, norms, and institutions. And if it can fail, it can also be rebuilt.

Myside Bias

Stanovich insists on an inward turn that I find bracing rather than accusatory. He refuses to let intelligence off the hook. Again and again, the data show that higher cognitive ability does not protect against myside thinking. In some cases, it intensifies it. The better reasoner simply becomes a better advocate for prior beliefs. He notes, almost ruefully, that myside bias is “the outlier bias,” the one bias where cognitive elites most often believe themselves exempt when they are not. This is not an attack on expertise. It is an invitation to humility.

I think this is where the book moves from diagnosis to possibility. If education alone cannot save us, that does not mean nothing can. It means the solution is institutional rather than individual. We have built systems that reward rhetorical victory and punish epistemic restraint. Stanovich shows, with empirical patience, that human reasoning did not evolve to sit alone with evidence and serenely update beliefs. It evolved to debate.

Drawing on work in evolutionary psychology, he writes that “reasoning evolved for the social function of persuading others through argument.” Daniel Dennett’s formulation appears in support: “Our skills were honed for taking sides, persuading others in debate, not necessarily getting things right.” Read pessimistically, this sounds like a death sentence for democracy. Read differently, it sounds like a design constraint. If reasoning is social, then better social structures can elicit better reasoning.

At the center of the book, Stanovich pauses to state the case as plainly as he ever does, and I think this passage deserves to be read slowly:

“We are not living in a post-truth society. We are living in a myside society…. We do value truth and facts—but only when they support our views. Neither side thinks that everything is fake news. What each side believes is that the other side is fake.”

Professional Ego

This reminded me of Ignaz Semmelweis.

In the mid-nineteenth century, Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that the terrifying mortality rates from puerperal (childbed) fever could be drastically reduced if doctors simply washed their hands in a chlorinated lime solution. While working at the Vienna General Hospital, he observed that women in wards attended by doctors and medical students, who often moved directly from performing autopsies to delivering babies, died at much higher rates than those attended by midwives. By introducing a strict hand-washing protocol, Semmelweis brought the mortality rate down from nearly 18 percent to less than 2 percent, providing empirical proof of a life-saving breakthrough.

Despite this clear evidence, the medical establishment of the time rejected Semmelweis’s findings with visceral hostility. His fellow doctors were blinded by a form of myside bias and professional ego; the prevailing medical theory held that diseases were caused by “miasma” (bad air) or an imbalance of humors, and the idea that physicians were actually the ones carrying death to their patients was socially and professionally offensive. Because Semmelweis’s discovery lacked a theoretical framework that fit the existing worldview, germ theory had not yet been established, his peers interrogated his data with a level of skepticism they never applied to their own traditional practices.

The rejection of Semmelweis illustrates what is now often called the “Semmelweis Reflex”, the reflexive tendency to reject new evidence because it contradicts established norms or beliefs. His colleagues did not lack intelligence, but their cognitive abilities were recruited to defend their professional identity and the status quo rather than to objectively evaluate the lives being saved. This historical episode serves as a grim reminder that even in the sciences, facts alone are often insufficient to achieve convergence if they threaten the “distal beliefs” and social allegiances of the experts in charge.

Community

Stanovich shows a degree of optimism that religion provides a functional benefit that justifies the epistemic cost of myside bias. He suggests that religious beliefs, which he calls “functional memes” often facilitate a successful life. These beliefs offer significant instrumental benefits, particularly by providing social connectivity through functional communications that bind individuals to valued groups. Furthermore, religion offers critical identity support, as these beliefs serve motivational functions that help maintain a person’s self-image. Ultimately, Stanovich argues that the practical advantages of religious group membership, such as increased group cohesion, frequently outweigh the epistemic costs of the “myside bias” inaccuracies that such convictions may introduce into an individual's belief network.

This echoes Robert Putnam’s work in Bowling Alone, where he identifies the decline in religious engagement as a major contributor to the loss of social capital, as churches have historically served as a primary source of community connection. Putnam’s work offers hope to counter growing divides and create stronger, more resilient societies.

Everything that follows orbits this claim. It explains why outrage feels principled, why debate feels futile, and why exposure to more information so often deepens division instead of resolving it. But it also explains why repair is possible. A society that still values truth, even selectively, has not lost the capacity for correction. It has lost the habits that make correction routine.

Communication

Stanovich sharpens this diagnosis with what he calls the tragedy of the communications commons. When each participant processes information in a myside manner, individual reasoning can feel locally rational while the collective outcome is disastrous. Everyone believes they are defending truth; no one is positioned to secure convergence. The commons fails not because people stop caring, but because they care in incompatible ways.

This is where my optimism stems from, but also where caution is required. Stanovich does not argue that humans are incapable of objectivity. He argues that objectivity is not automatic. It is procedural. And procedures fail when the institutions that enforce them succumb to the same bias blind spots they are meant to correct. Universities and media organizations, once trusted to host disciplined disagreement, now often function as accelerants of myside cognition rather than restraints upon it. In science, we learned this lesson long ago. We did not rely on the virtue of scientists. We built practices that forced disagreement into productive channels. Peer review. Replication. Shared definitions. Public methods. The lesson of myside bias is not that these norms failed. It is that we never extended them far enough.

Beliefs

Stanovich’s careful distinction between testable beliefs and distal beliefs clarifies why our politics feels permanently inflamed. Myside bias, as he defines it, attaches to convictions: beliefs held with emotional commitment and identity investment. It is not the same as belief bias, where background knowledge interferes with logical evaluation, nor confirmation bias in its neutral sense of testing a focal hypothesis. Precision here matters, because remedies that work for one fail utterly for the other. Testable beliefs can be settled. Distal beliefs draw their force from values and identity. Evidence enters late and rarely alone. But this does not mean evidence is useless. It means it must be staged. It must be embedded in forums that require reciprocity and patience. I think universities once played this role better than they do now.

Stanovich is careful but firm. He describes a growing mistrust of universities as neutral arbiters, a mistrust driven in part by the inability of cognitive elites to see their own susceptibility to myside bias. This bias blind spot is especially corrosive because it appears where confidence is highest. When institutions that once stabilized disagreement begin to act as partisan filters for ideas, the communications commons degrades further. Cognitive elites, accustomed to being right about many things, are especially vulnerable here. Because myside bias does not diminish with intelligence, it creates what Stanovich calls a blind spot. Experts come to believe that disagreement with them must reflect bad faith or ignorance. Once that assumption takes hold, trust collapses.

And yet, the book never slides into anti-intellectualism. On the contrary, it places a heavier burden on those with training and authority. If expertise no longer commands trust automatically, then it must earn it procedurally. Transparency. Adversarial testing. A visible willingness to lose arguments. These are not gestures. They are practices.

Remedies

Stanovich’s optimism is clearest when he turns to remedies. He does not preach moral reform. He proposes structural friction. He argues for environments that force people to engage opposing evidence under conditions where dismissal is costly. He reminds us that “sincerity is not a marker of accuracy.”

I was struck by how often, in the later chapters, Stanovich returns to convergence as an achievable goal. Not consensus. Convergence. Agreement on procedures even when values diverge. Agreement on what counts as evidence even when conclusions differ. This is not a utopian vision. It is a civic one.

To test this optimism, I found myself thinking about recent political episodes where disagreement hardened into mutual incomprehension. Again and again, what failed was not intelligence, but format. People argued past one another using different standards of relevance. One side cited rates. The other cited absolutes. One focused on long-term trends. The other on immediate harms. Stanovich’s work makes clear why these arguments go nowhere. They are not wrong. They are mismatched.

What his book offers is the idea that democracy is less a marketplace of ideas than a set of shared constraints. Without those constraints, ideas do not compete. They collide. With them, even deep disagreement can remain productive.

When I closed the book, the unease I felt at the beginning had changed shape. The danger of myside bias is not that it makes us irrational. It is that it makes us confident in the wrong places. Stanovich shows that this confidence is not a moral failing. It is a human one. And that, paradoxically, is what makes correction possible.

I finished the book thinking that the future of democratic reasoning does not depend on smarter citizens. It depends on wiser institutions. Ones that assume bias, expect it, and design around it.

Peer Review

If I had to name one reform that feels both achievable and consequential, it would be this: publicly funded adversarial review panels for high-stakes policy claims, modeled explicitly on scientific peer review. This would not be an invention from whole cloth. During the Second World War, the United States and Britain relied on tightly structured scientific review committees, from radar development groups to the advisory panels that governed early nuclear research, where disagreement was formalized rather than suppressed. Later, in the postwar period, institutions such as the Council of Economic Advisers were designed to embed competing economic models inside a shared evidentiary process, precisely to prevent ideology from hardening unchecked.

What mattered in those settings was not unanimity, but discipline. Arguments were required to confront the strongest counterarguments available. Methods had to be declared in advance. Revisions were expected, not treated as capitulation. The legitimacy of the outcome flowed from the process, not from the prestige of the participants. I will expand on this in future posts, as clearly sometimes it goes wrong!

A modern version would have to confront this failure directly. Panels that merely reproduce the biases of universities or media would worsen the tragedy of the commons rather than repair it. To work, they would need explicit mechanisms to counter the bias blind spot: rotating membership drawn across institutions, mandatory disclosure of prior public commitments, and formal penalties for ignoring disconfirming evidence. But the most important mechanism would be structural rather than ethical.

Stanovich is clear that the core of myside bias is not dishonesty, but constrained search. People fail not because they cannot evaluate evidence, but because they never seriously look for alternatives. The reform I am proposing is therefore best understood as a system of enforced search constraints. What individuals systematically fail to do, institutions can require.

Social Cohesion

Each panel would be designed so that the search for counterevidence is not optional, heroic, or dependent on personal virtue. It is outsourced. Teams are rewarded not for defending positions they already hold, but for uncovering the strongest rival explanations available. In this way, the individual cognitive limitation is corrected by a social feature. Bias is not eliminated. It is harnessed and redirected.

A modern version would avoid both expert monologue and media spectacle. Paired teams would be required to critique the strongest version of their own position before responding to the opposing one. Evidence standards would be fixed in advance. Claims would be scored for responsiveness, not victory. Participation would rotate, reputations would attach to procedural integrity as much as to persuasion, and conclusions would remain provisional.

This is not a call for civility. It is a call for structure. Stanovich’s work suggests that myside bias is not a bug we can remove, but a force we can harness. When argument is disciplined, disagreement becomes informative. When it is not, it becomes corrosive.

Stanovich does not promise harmony. He promises something better. The chance that disagreement, properly structured, can once again lead somewhere.

One final element strengthens this hope. Stanovich’s discussion of beliefs as cultural replicators, ideas that spread not because they are true but because they are well suited to human psychology, reframes responsibility without dissolving it. We often did not reason our way into our deepest convictions. We inherited them, absorbed them, or adopted them because they resonated with identity, fear, or belonging. Seeing beliefs in this way does not excuse myside bias, but it loosens its grip. It reminds us that some of what we defend most fiercely did not originate in deliberation, and therefore need not be preserved unchanged.

As A.I. plays a more prominent role in institutions we need the human in the loop and we need to ensure that social well-being is paramount. Optimism, in Stanovich’s frame, is not the belief that we will transcend bias. It is the belief that we can build institutions that expect it, constrain it, and use it productively. That is a demanding hope. It is also a realistic one.

Stay curious

Colin