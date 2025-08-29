The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
2d

I love this apocryphal quote from Descartes: "You just keep pushing. You just keep pushing. I made every mistake that could be made. But I just kept pushing."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
Curiosity Sparks Learning's avatar
Curiosity Sparks Learning
1dEdited

Wonderful and well done post, Colin.

Heinlein's books were a favourite in my mid-teens, and I was blessed to revisit them afresh when one of my little rascals read them in his teens. It is pure joy to re-experience a loved book with one’s children.

I think the longer one lives, the more we realize that life IS paradoxes, and navigating them is life. Through all experiences of navigating those paradoxes, we create our individuality.

“Talent is the lottery ticket; persistence is the compound interest” is an apt metaphor. Just as many lottery winners end up with little to show for that windfall, so too do those with talent often squander it. I’ve noted time and again it is those who leverage even their smallest bit of talent with an abundance of persistence who become most successful. When engaged with younger people, I ask them to focus on their potential, whatever that is, and stress that through persistently reaching for it with diligence and full effort, it will take them beyond even their own expectations.

I’ve always disliked routines, except morning meditation, and while discipline to one’s aspirations is essential, how to achieve that is individual. We are not , “Machine men, with machine minds and machine hearts”, and finding our own flow is what makes the difference in both success, and personal contentment.

While concurrently feeling the burden of challenges, I do not feel vibrantly alive without them. Alas, there is no shortcut to push through the challenges in learning, even though the swamp of repetition can be rather boring!

Your metaphor on theory as a time- released capsule is brilliant, and becomes more evident later in life. It does indeed “expand in ways unforeseeable at the moment of study”. I like your phrasing here, that “the future has a way of raiding the attic of abstract thought and finding tools no one realized were stored there.” It is one reason that the gathering of knowledge is essential early in life and remains necessary. In time, one’s attic is packed with retrievable thoughts, concepts and experiences unique to an individual's life. As more gathers, we are able to intersect them in unforeseen ways, although, occasionally our attic requires decluttering, and a few discards;).

Persistence is a character quality that supports our navigation of living well through a human life splashed with paradoxes; persistence is foundational to them all. Cultivating and supporting persistence is thus foundational to education and parenting.

So, how often does your little rascal checkmate you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture