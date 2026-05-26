The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
6d

Pope Leo truly presented what is at stake beautifully. The preservation of grace between humans puts populations preferring peace and caring as a desired mutual destiny, apart from indifference, as paramount. The point you mention of social thinning suggests we need human contact beyond compressed computer connections. The joy of interaction with strangers and friends is irreplaceable in its widening of wonder at our shared humanity to celebrate, encourage, and choose to affirm. Your review here is excellent and what is at stake is quite serious. My favorite quote is “Be the change you want to see in the world.” I celebrate technology yet also reserve time each day for truly meaningful human interactions that are wonderfully fulfilling. Life itself is a treasured opportunity. May it evolve meaningfully alongside our technology.

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
6dEdited

That's what scares me. The purveyors/profiteers are training their systems to train us!

"Even the devil, one suspects, might admire the business model before declining to invest on reputational grounds". It's that bad!😂

'We have become accustomed to calling predation “engagement.” We call engineered compulsion “retention.” We call surveillance “personalization.” We call the shaping of behavior “user experience.”' And we call the demand to sign over all of our rights to dozens of pages of densely written legalese an "end user license agreement".

"The disease is older: the will to dominate without admitting domination..." That right there sums up the human condition in a single sentence.

Great piece. I'm not Catholic. I'm not even Christian, or for that matter even religious. But Pope Leo has proven to be the best Pope in my lifetime.

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