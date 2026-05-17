The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
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"...but the founder can appear in a black T-shirt, or a fleece vest, or some other garment of secular priesthood..." The CEO rockstar. And people keep falling for the ruse.

"It is that people under uncertainty are vulnerable, especially when fear and hope arrive together". A reality well exploited by the likes of Steve Bannon, Alex Jones and Faux Newspeak.

"And then the future starts obeying". That's scary. Something happens >because< somebody said it would.

"It can become prescriptive". Or just as bad, proscriptive.

"A labor market that screens out the apprentice because the apprentice lacks the profile of someone already formed is not meritocracy". I've seen so many job ads for internships requiring a litany of experience.

"It was often a shabby arrangement of prejudice, paperwork, and lunch". 😂

"It will require citizens who do not hand over their biographies simply because the interface is smooth". InYourFaceBook thinks I hold the world record for longevity. My "feed" is packed with ads for life insurance, CPAP machines and cemetery plots. 😂

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