Full Attention

Before the feeds and shorts, there were movies that people would discuss and that stay in the memory for years. For example, Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory ends not with triumph but with reverence. A captured German farm girl is brought before a room of jeering French soldiers; she sings, haltingly at first, and then the most melancholy lullaby. The catcalls fade. One by one, the men, men who ‘hours’ earlier watched comrades executed without protest, begin to hum along, some with tears in their eyes. For a moment, the war dissolves. They are simply human again: nostalgic, broken, yearning. Stephen Spielberg loved that scene. He called it Kubrick’s hidden heart, and later borrowed its spirit for his movie A.I., another meditation on how emotion survives machinery. What lingers is not the song itself but the silence that follows, the unbearable awareness that tenderness is fleeting, that the same hands that applaud beauty also pull the trigger.

This shared, complex humanity, our ability to hold two contradictory ideas at once, is precisely what feels at risk in our new, splintered world.

So many of our modern myths begin with Babel. Jonathan Haidt, in his essay Why The Past Ten Years Of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid, imagined a people who built networks so vast they mistook connection for understanding, and whose triumph collapsed under the weight of its own noise. The parable has become diagnosis. We are not divided by ideology so much as by tempo, the human mind throttled by the acceleration it once engineered. What began as the age of sharing has ended as an age of splintering, where every voice echoes against itself.

The irony is that Babel was never destroyed; it was made infinite. Haidt’s essay charts the moment we mistook participation for coherence. The Like and the Retweet were not inventions of communication but of control. They replaced judgment with reflex. To scroll became to consent. The result, as Haidt saw, was a civilization addicted to its own moral performance, each of us endlessly curating conviction, mistaking outrage for truth, speed for clarity. And yet, Haidt does not end with despair. He offers the oldest antidote to fracture: friction. The child’s world of unsupervised play, where arguments end in laughter, where rules are negotiated in dust, teaches what algorithms unteach: the art of association, the slow apprenticeship of empathy.

A recent paper by Lan Nguyen and colleagues: Feeds, Feelings, and Focus translates this psychic malaise into data: ninety-eight thousand people, seventy-one studies, one overall result, our attention is collapsing. The very systems that promised empowerment have metabolized it into exhaustion. The mind, once a field of association, has been pruned into a feed. We are not losing intelligence; we are losing attention. The authors state:

“That higher Short Form Video (SFV) engagement was associated with poorer cognition. Specifically, SFV use showed moderate associations with poorer attention and inhibitory control; weak associations with poorer language, memory, and working memory; and no association with reasoning abilities.”

To focus and think deeply now feels almost rebellious. Nguyen’s term, habituation and sensitization, might as well describe the cultural nervous system: sedated by excess, startled by silence.

Short Slop

Then comes the next act: the era of slop. Dag Madsen and Richard Puyt are merciless in naming it. Generative AI has turned culture into waste management. What Walter Benjamin feared as mechanical reproduction has metastasized into regurgitation. The machine does not imitate art, it digests it. Every song, script, and slogan becomes a derivative of a derivative, a compost of former meanings churned into endless content. The tragedy is not that the system produces mediocrity, but that we begin to prefer it. It is easier to consume what asks nothing of us. Madsen and Puyt name the offenders: the ‘industrial slop farms’:

“The platforms are the worst offenders, and they do not even bother to hide it. TikTok, YouTube, Meta, X—they are all industrial slop farms. Entire YouTube “channels” vomit out stitched-together stock footage with robotic voice-overs. TikTok avatars pump out motivational garbage like plastic prophets of algorithmic wisdom. X, once a messy public square, is now a firehose of AI news bots, fake celebrities, and synthetic memes.”

And yet, resistance begins where boredom turns to nausea. Audiences, as Madsen observes, can still taste the difference between the authentic and the algorithmic. The yearning for art that wounds rather than pleases has not vanished; it simply starves in the din. In the rare oases, Better Call Saul, Severance, Andor, we glimpse what Madsen calls slow-burn storytelling: character, patience, consequence. The antidote to slop is not abstention but defense, the stubborn cultivation of difficulty, the refusal to confuse familiarity with meaning.

Not So Stupid Humans

Steven Spielberg’s movie: A.I. was the strangest hybrid in modern cinema, a child’s dream spliced with an adult’s despair. The robot boy David is not tragic because he wants to love, but because he cannot stop. His devotion persists across millennia, long after humanity has gone. His final “perfect day” with his mother is not redemption; it is an algorithmic hallucination, a Disneyfied eternity of comfort, frozen forever in hell. David is the end-state of Nguyen’s habituation and Madsen’s slop: a being who can only consume what he is programmed to crave. He cannot look longer, read slower, or feel without performing. He cannot recover duration. He is the uniquely stupid being, imploring the Blue Fairy for two millennia.

But we are not David. We are the soldiers in Kubrick’s tavern, startled into tenderness by something real. We are the exhausted majority Haidt describes, tired of the fight, but capable of being startled by an authentic song. The past decade may have been uniquely about dumbing us down, but it is not a freeze-frame.

Skeptics will point to the great paradox: for a century, as critics have warned of ‘dumbing down,’ humanity has only achieved more, the moon landing during the TV era, mRNA vaccines and re-usable rockets during the social media era. But this paradox misunderstands the nature of the new threat. Those achievements were triumphs of focused, collective attention. The world of ‘slop’ is the first to be built explicitly to destroy it, audiences are trained to accept endless mediocrity. Stupidity is habituation; recovery is friction. Or as Karena LaMonica writes on Substack: “Art and innovation have always been shaped by tension.”

We find it in the analog: in play, in conversation, in books, in art and film that resists immediacy. It can be found wherever we defend originality as a stubborn virtue and trust that, as Madsen writes, audiences “can taste the difference.”

To stop swiping is not enough. We must create a world more interesting than the feed, a world of contradiction, of slow awakenings and imperfect grace. We must choose the forest and the field over the simulation, the song over the algorithm, the silence after the song where something human still stirs.

Stay curious

Colin

Afterthought from my notes:

For almost a century there have been reports of the dumbing down of society. But somehow human ingenuity always seems to prevail. This is a widely recognized paradox of modern history.

So the question is, if we are dumber as a society, how do we seem to scientifically achieve so much?

For as long as we have had “mass media,” there have been critics warning that it’s making society less intelligent, less informed, and less cultured. In the early 20th Century, Critics were concerned about the rise of sensationalist “yellow journalism,” cheap “pulp” novels, and the standardizing effect of radio. By the mid-20th Century, the main culprit became television. Critics like Neil Postman (in his famous book Amusing Ourselves to Death) argued that TV was turning serious discourse, politics, news, education, into shallow entertainment. Then in the late 20th/21st Century, this critique shifted to the internet, social media, and 24-hour news cycles. The arguments are now about short attention spans, “infotainment,” echo chambers, and the spread of misinformation.

While critics worried about the effects of TV, that same period saw: The development of antibiotics and vaccines that saved billions of lives. The Green Revolution, which prevented mass global starvation. The space race, culminating in landing on the Moon. The invention of the microchip and the entire digital revolution.

This paradox continues today. In the same era that people worry about trivial social media trends, humanity has: Developed revolutionary mRNA vaccines in record time. Created powerful AI that can solve complex scientific problems. Made solar and wind power the cheapest forms of new energy in history.

So it is not all doom and gloom, and I believe that we can rescue, even the decline in attention.

Is the epidemic of attention spiralling out of control? When we read studies, such as the new Demos report, we learn that, on average, teens watch nearly five to six hours of video a day, much of it on mobile; scrolling, swiping, and absorbing without pause. Yet, in the past this news would be isolated, today it is able to go viral worldwide, and as a result, more and more governments are starting to listen, more and more parents are concerned and taking ‘control’ through discussions with their children and other activities, more and more educators are seeking to solve the issue. Awareness campaigns shout loud and clear. Yes the bandits are the big tech companies, Meta’s Reels, YouTube’s shorts and whatever TikToks are. But through collective action we can stop the rot and slop.

Image Stephen Spielberg explaining the end of the Movie: AI.