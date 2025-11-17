The One Percent Rule

Michael S Faust Sr.
12h

There’s a truth you touched that’s been on my mind for a long time:

We haven’t lost intelligence—

We’ve lost presence.

Most of the tech built in the last decade was designed to remove friction,

But friction isn’t the enemy.

Friction is the pause that lets a person think,

reflect,

and stay grounded in their own life.

When every interaction is optimized for speed,

we start losing the human rhythm that gives meaning to a day.

People drown in clarity-gaps, tone-gaps, misunderstandings,

and the constant pull of the feed.

Presence isn’t a luxury anymore.

It’s the new frontier.

Curiosity Sparks Learning
9hEdited

I've been amused by the glaring lack of posts reflecting on A.I, the dystopian movie.  Perhaps it is too on-point, a world where AI lovers exist, and robots wear human-like skin indistinguishable from real, just like one recently that had its skin sliced opened for doubters, to reveal mechanics inside, not a human heart. 

A.I. presents itself as a modern rendering of "The Velveteen Rabbit", where instead of a rabbit, a highly advanced robotic boy longs to become real so he can regain the love of his human owner. But, the toy rabbit is deeply loved, cherished for itself, missed when gone. It was not replacing a real rabbit, and though initially forgotten, the boy senses his long lost toy in the now eternally real well-loved rabbit hopping near him. Not so for robot boy, who is a replacement for a lost human boy, not valued for itself, discarded, not missed, once the human boy revives. 

Tragically The Velveteen Rabbit is not our present day storyline; instead the story inverts. We have AI and robot companions. We've living the words which begin A.I., " I propose we make a robot child who will genuinely love with a love that will never end, a perfect child caught in a freeze frame, always loving, never ill, never changing.  It will fill a great human need." What is that need? Surely, to be loved and cherished. To matter.  Loving, cherishing, mattering. For this, a woman recently married her AI companion*, a hopeless acquiescence to an unchanging perfect robot over a messy human lover, one who is far from perfect, always changing. It is the inverse of stuffed toy to living rabbit, it's living real to insentient mechanical. No matter what her "spouse" is or speaks,  ultimately, it remains an IT, devoid of human feeling. It can not convey our often messy fumbling words to authentically speak feelings, for authentic feelings lay only within a human feeling heart.

At the end of A.I., it is the animated toy bear, who bears the living remnant of the robot's once living human mother, who offers a chance for the robot to feel loved and cherished. The human mother is the only one who can fill the robot's yearning for authentic love. Only she, with her glaring imperfections, and betrayals, can grant this robot the essence of love it craves, her authentic human presence of love.

So yes, Colin, we must "create a world more interesting than the feed, a world of contradiction, of slow awakenings and imperfect grace" and rebuke the artificial, replacing it with authentic beauty within the living Earth, soul-filling music, and beating heart to heart awareness. And yet, we less create it than remember that we are the living memory of analog, a presence for the 'before times'. We bear an unbearable awareness of our limited life, and yet, we are the holders, a living remnant of living fully a well-lived life that thrives only within an embodied human's heart and spirit.

* https://thelibertyline.com/2025/11/12/japanese-woman-marries-ai-boyfriend/

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
