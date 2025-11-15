Saturday Short: Be A Verb Not A Noun
Always learning, loving and building
A new series, slightly away from my normal posts - Let’s call it Saturday Shorts and see how it works out.
Mark Nepo, the number one New York Times bestselling author of The Book of Awakening (over 1 million copies sold), and The Fifth Season has an important phrase: “stay a verb, not become a noun”, this is a compact philosophical warning about aliveness, identity, and motion. Let’s think grammatically first, then existentially.
A verb is an action, a becoming, a process, to learn, to seek, to love, to change. A noun, by contrast, is a fixed thing, the learned, the seeker, the lover, the changed. The shift from verb to noun is the shift from movement to stasis, from identity as practice to identity as possession.
When you are a verb, you are alive in time. You are learning, not “a scholar”; loving, not “a lover”; building, not “a builder.” The emphasis is on doing, not being done. But once you harden into a noun, once your actions are summarized by a label, you risk confusing the living process for its fossilized description. You begin to guard the definition rather than expand the meaning.
In human terms, “becoming a noun” means letting yourself be defined by titles, roles, or past achievements, dentist, parent, executive, victim, hero. These nouns can comfort us, but they also trap us. They promise identity at the cost of evolution. They make us easier to categorize, and therefore easier to stop listening to, even to ourselves. The moment we think, “I am this,” we stop asking, “What am I becoming?”
To stay a verb means refusing the closure of completion. It means remaining porous to experience, experimental with belief, unfinished in the best sense. It’s a moral stance as much as a grammatical one, to live in motion, to keep metabolizing the world, to resist ossification into a résumé entry or a brand.
There’s a line from the philosopher Alfred North Whitehead that captures this: “The art of progress is to preserve order amid change and to preserve change amid order.” Staying a verb is precisely that art, to hold identity lightly enough that it can keep transforming, without dissolving.
Or, to put it more starkly: nouns are what the world calls you after you have stopped growing; verbs are what you do while you are still alive.
Stay curious
Colin
Image “Dispute” which won the Junior winner of the Comedy Wild Life Awards, 2023 by Jacek Stankiewicz.
Well described distinction. To choose to be a verb and each day to “vibe” to one’s unique inner drum of curiosity and fun is to let the background hum without joining the mum, as in the uncurious minds, and make waves into wondrous explorations of independent interests.
An absolutely lovely reflection of being fully Human, fully alive though always learning, loving, and building.
The post reminded me of "Man Alive", which I read in my teens. While it is theological based, the author, Michael Green was an Anglican minister, the book's theme embedded in my heart that to remain fully alive, not just mindlessly wandering through life, I needed to be always growing, yearning to learn, and loving the experience of this embodied human existence. The author highlighted that to be fully human, we must be fully alive to all of what life offers.
We know life offers both sorrow and joys. Mark Nepo is my favourite spiritual writers for his authentic honesty about himself, and both the joys and the sorrows in life. This theme of living as a verb is embedded in all Nepo's writings, where he calls us to less rise above sorrows, then live within them to be fully human. I own all his books, which are reread yearly. This month, I am rereading "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen", and one quote resonates here, that "being alive is embracing the full measure of our experiences", for in embracing experiences we are called to listen and to respond, verbs of action. As well, "we live in between, on the edge between today and tomorrow, between our foundation and our tenuous growth". The foundation is the noun we became yesterday, and our tenuous growth arises from living as a verb; we must be in a state of becoming today.
G. K. Chesterton in his entire works (like "Orthodoxy)" insisted that being fully Alive humans requires us to remain a being in constant wonder of the ordinary of life." We are perishing for want of wonder, not for want of wonders".
As you wrote, Colin, living in action, in being a verb is "a moral stance ...to live in motion, to keep metabolizing the world', which is to say, to keep our wonder alive, our hearts feeling, and our brains always learning.