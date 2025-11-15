A new series, slightly away from my normal posts - Let’s call it Saturday Shorts and see how it works out.

Mark Nepo, the number one New York Times bestselling author of The Book of Awakening (over 1 million copies sold), and The Fifth Season has an important phrase: “stay a verb, not become a noun”, this is a compact philosophical warning about aliveness, identity, and motion. Let’s think grammatically first, then existentially.

A verb is an action, a becoming, a process, to learn, to seek, to love, to change. A noun, by contrast, is a fixed thing, the learned, the seeker, the lover, the changed. The shift from verb to noun is the shift from movement to stasis, from identity as practice to identity as possession.

When you are a verb, you are alive in time. You are learning, not “a scholar”; loving, not “a lover”; building, not “a builder.” The emphasis is on doing, not being done. But once you harden into a noun, once your actions are summarized by a label, you risk confusing the living process for its fossilized description. You begin to guard the definition rather than expand the meaning.

In human terms, “becoming a noun” means letting yourself be defined by titles, roles, or past achievements, dentist, parent, executive, victim, hero. These nouns can comfort us, but they also trap us. They promise identity at the cost of evolution. They make us easier to categorize, and therefore easier to stop listening to, even to ourselves. The moment we think, “I am this,” we stop asking, “What am I becoming?”

To stay a verb means refusing the closure of completion. It means remaining porous to experience, experimental with belief, unfinished in the best sense. It’s a moral stance as much as a grammatical one, to live in motion, to keep metabolizing the world, to resist ossification into a résumé entry or a brand.

There’s a line from the philosopher Alfred North Whitehead that captures this: “The art of progress is to preserve order amid change and to preserve change amid order.” Staying a verb is precisely that art, to hold identity lightly enough that it can keep transforming, without dissolving.

Or, to put it more starkly: nouns are what the world calls you after you have stopped growing; verbs are what you do while you are still alive.

Stay curious

Colin

