The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Gilbert's avatar
Anna Gilbert
8h

I just spent several days with professional mathematicians, stress testing AI systems with professional level math “problems.” We discussed considerably what our efforts meant for graduate students, young faculty, and teaching people! We also debated just what doing mathematics meant. Is it the solving of the problems or is it all the other bits such as finding the problem, articulating why it matters, putting that problem into context, crafting new ideas, etc.? We also discussed how we train our graduate students (or even whether we did!). We also talked about what roles these students played in our own research and what roles AI was playing. Many of our discussions were along the lines of your essay!

Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
David L. Kendall's avatar
David L. Kendall
8h

Think of learning to fly. Steps without Ai: study what's known; fly a plane under supervision; you fly solo; earn a license to fly; you fly solo lots of times, gaining experience and real understanding of flying.

Steps with Ai: study what's known; Ai flies planes; you monitor Ai to intervene if needed. The problem is obvious.

Reply
Share
3 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Colin WP Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture