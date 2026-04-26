“The disappearance happens in the absence of entry, not in the presence of dismissal.” ~ Hillary Vipond

Why You Won’t Be Fired, But Might Not Be Hired

In internal engineering workflows at Google, the CEO, Sundar Pichai, recently claimed that AI automated systems now generate the majority of new code. Human engineers review and approve this output before deployment. The share of AI-generated code has increased from roughly half to 75% within a year.

In nineteenth-century England, the mechanization of bootmaking followed a different timeline. The introduction of the sewing machine in 1857 initiated gradual changes in production. Census data from 1851 to 1911 shows that approximately 152,000 traditional jobs in bootmaking disappeared, while about 144,000 new roles emerged that required different tasks and capabilities. Incumbent workers largely remained employed, while younger cohorts stopped entering the trade.

In contemporary labor market research, economists describe three persistent frictions that slow adjustment to technological change: information, location, and skills. These frictions shape how workers and firms respond to new technologies and how quickly new equilibria emerge. Recent empirical frameworks suggest that only a minority of jobs face immediate AI automation risk, while many are reorganized or expanded through changing task composition rather than eliminated outright.

The facts which are emerging are calmer than the headlines to some extent. No sudden collapse of work. No mass disappearance of livelihoods. No decisive moment where a machine takes a job and a human steps away. Instead, a quieter process unfolds, and it unfolds through frictions that redirect rather than erase. I remember a conversation with Sam Altman in, I believe, 2018, I had known Sam for ten years. I remember him pointing outside the window of a restaurant in Silicon Valley, saying that in three or five years there were going to be robots building homes there. None of that has materialized. There is a very real tendency of people in Silicon Valley not just to overpromise on the technology, but to underestimate the obstacles to real-world adoption of technology.

Entry Level And Role Displacement

I think most contemporary arguments about AI fail because they search for the wrong signal. They search for dismissal. History records deflection. When the unit of analysis shifts from jobs to tasks, what looks like stability at the level of employment conceals a continuous reallocation of competence inside the job itself.

In the bootmaking towns of Leicestershire, a young man in 1885 does not lose his job. He never gets it. His father continues stitching leather, perhaps with machine assistance, perhaps with some awareness that the work is thinning. But the son looks elsewhere. The disappearance happens through non-entry.

The pattern, however, is not uniform. The same transition produces a sharp, gendered divide. Male incumbents were largely shielded by the slow pace of change. Female workers, especially the binders who stitched the uppers, faced direct and substantial displacement as the sewing machine moved into the factory. For young men, the transition was a quiet deflection. For women, it was an immediate rupture inside the production cycle.

I believe we are watching the same structure repeat under different technical conditions. When I read that three quarters of new code is generated by machines and approved by engineers, I do not see all engineers being removed. I see the threshold for entry rising. The first task in the profession has already been completed before the junior employee arrives.

The frictions explain why this happens without visible rupture. Information frictions create uncertainty about what counts as skill. Workers ask for clarity before they ask for wages. They want to know what the firm intends to do with the technology, not what the technology could theoretically do. When that clarity is missing, prospective employees and students hesitate, delay, or invest in the wrong capabilities, and the entry point narrows because preparation no longer matches demand.

Reskill and Upskill

Location frictions concentrate opportunity. Innovation clusters form, then harden into expectations. Access to new roles depends on proximity to these clusters, physical or digital, and those outside them face a compounding disadvantage. The entry point does not disappear everywhere at once; it recedes unevenly, leaving some regions saturated with opportunity and others with none.

Skill frictions complete the mechanism. The requirement is no longer to acquire a stable craft but to sustain adaptability across changing task compositions. Economists describe this as the need to reskill and upskill. I think this understates the demand. What is required is not periodic training but continuous requalification.

As routine tasks are automated, the relative value of human work shifts toward capabilities that are difficult to encode: communication, interpretation, conflict resolution, and forms of social judgment that depend on context rather than rules. These are not residual skills. They are becoming the primary source of wage growth and job satisfaction in many sectors.

This creates a tension inside the modern role. On the one hand, production becomes easier. The system drafts, calculates, suggests. On the other hand, the remaining human tasks become heavier. They require attention to other people, to ambiguity, to consequences that cannot be delegated. Judgment expands, but it expands into domains that are interpersonal as much as technical.

There is a small joke among engineers that the future of programming is reading. Not writing. Reading what the system has already produced. The implication is clear. If the system produces the first draft, then the human contribution shifts to evaluation and responsibility.

It is tempting to describe this as a purely administrative burden. It is not. It is a revaluation. The administrative surface hides a deeper change in what counts as valuable work. The skill is no longer the ability to produce output alone but the ability to situate that output within human contexts, to explain it, to adjust it, and to take responsibility for it in relation to others.

Social and Emotional Intelligence

This is why the emphasis on social and emotional intelligence is not ornamental. It is an economic necessity. These capabilities govern how augmented work is translated into outcomes that other humans accept, trust, and use. Without them, productivity gains stall at the boundary of adoption.

There is also a second adjustment that receives less attention. Lower costs do not simply reduce labor demand. They expand use. When tasks become cheaper, they are performed more often, in more contexts, and by more people. This expansion creates roles that did not previously exist, particularly in services where human interaction remains central, such as in health care and frontline work.

If AI systems augment workers in lower-paid roles by increasing their capability, then the technology has the potential to compress certain inequalities. A care worker with better tools can deliver higher quality service. A small business owner with access to advanced systems can compete more effectively. The same mechanism that raises the entry barrier in one domain can lower it in another.

But this outcome is not automatic. The research is explicit that these effects depend on how firms adopt and govern the technology. Without investment in skills and supportive structures, the benefits concentrate rather than diffuse.

So the system both absorbs and sorts. It absorbs by reorganizing tasks, expanding use, and preserving many existing roles. It sorts by shifting entry conditions, by rewarding those who adapt to new skill compositions, and by filtering out those who prepare for a structure that no longer exists.

The Victorian data shows that incumbents were protected not by design but by timing. Change moved slowly enough that they could remain in place. The cost of adjustment fell on those who had not yet entered the world of employment.

Career Ladder

I find the parallel difficult to ignore. The present workforce may remain, augmented and redefined. The real pressure falls on those approaching the boundary. The student, the graduate, the apprentice without a clear first task to perform. Not because the job is gone, but because the beginning has already been taken over by AI.

The system has consumed the prologue for first time employees. The first draft is written before the novice arrives and is able to serve their apprenticeship. The routine task that once served as an initiation now exists as a precomputed artifact, waiting for review rather than creation. What used to be practice has become output. What used to be entry has become oversight.

As the prologue to work is pre-consumed, the economic ladder is not being broken, but its rungs are being spaced further apart. For those trying to get on the ladder today, the struggle is that the entry-level no longer looks like a training ground. It looks like a high-stakes coordination center.

Inside the enterprise, the demand for reskilling is not a technical mandate to learn more code or faster workflows. It is a mandate to double down on the most difficult capabilities to encode. Critical thinking becomes essential because in a world where the system provides the first draft, the worker’s value is no longer in generating the answer, but in interrogating it. Emotional intelligence and communication become the primary levers of productivity because routine tasks are fading, leaving only the work that requires empathy, social awareness, and the ability to translate automated insights into shared human goals.

This alters the structure of a career in a way that is easy to miss. Progress once moved from simple production to complex judgment. Now it begins at judgment, without the long apprenticeship that made judgment legible. The novice is asked to evaluate work they have not yet learned to produce, to approve decisions whose full consequences they have not yet lived through. They are missing out on the tacit knowledge, the deep, intuitive understanding of how systems work, that can only be gained by writing those lines manually.

What remains available to them, from the first day, is not technical mastery but relational consequence. If the system produces the output, the human must interpret its effects on other people, explain it, defend it, adjust it when it fails. The initiation is no longer technical. It is ethical and interpersonal.

Governance

This is not an accidental feature of the transition. It reflects how firms choose to deploy these systems. Whilst I have highlighted skill frictions, I also emphasize that outcomes depend on governance, on whether organizations actively design roles that preserve learning, agency, and development. In principle, firms could retain fragments of the prologue so the junior gets their foot on the ladder, maintaining spaces where practice precedes output. In practice, the pressure for efficiency and the absence of clear information about long-term skill needs mean that these spaces are often the first to disappear.

The difficulty is not scarcity of roles. It is the absence of a starting place inside them. What does it mean to begin when the beginning has been automated.

I think the answer returns to skills, but in a broader sense than the term usually carries. Not a fixed inventory, but a capacity for movement across task configurations. The ability to learn, to relate, to interpret, to act under conditions where the system has already produced a plausible answer.

This is a new form of professional life. A sequence of positions that require constant recalibration, where value is created not by holding a role but by adjusting within it.

Somewhere, an engineer stares at a screen of systems architecture she did not craft, feeling the gap where her own apprenticeship should have been. She pauses, not simply to check the syntax, but to ensure this machine-built software serves the people who will eventually depend on it. When she signs her name, she knows that while she didn't write the lines, she must answer for them.

Stay curious

Colin

Some additional thoughts

Students are still being taught how to write code (the prologue), but the industry now demands they know how to read, audit, and govern code. The wrong thing about code today is that the way we teach it no longer matches the way the economy consumes it.

Writing code is becoming easier and cheaper, but the judgment required to approve it is becoming heavier. The code itself might be syntactically perfect, but it is lacking.

The machine doesn’t know why the code is being written or who it might inadvertently harm.

The AI cannot answer for the code it generates; only the human who signs their name can.

Image: Sam took a selfie when he saw me in 2023