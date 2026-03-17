The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
19h

A “crossroads of design” is correct. Putting “discipline” in “the loop”. This thoughtful analysis you have provided has important depth and calls for humans to prepare so we will not despair when our systems synthesize. Humans with AI potential will increase our mental reach, but could deplete our agency by overreach.

As the song goes, we need now to ask “What condition our condition is in…” ?

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
12h

"What unsettled me is not their extremity but their restraint". It's the same story with global warming, everyone's afraid of being tagged "alarmist".

Redundant power grids are long overdue. Even without AI, hackers could inflict serious harm. It's going to be one helluva challenge to get congress to get on the ball already. They operate at a proverbial snails pace when it comes to technology. I get it, they're lawyers not engineers, but we need to find a way to get them to pay attention and take appropriate action.

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