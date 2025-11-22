The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Logan's avatar
Jim Logan
12h

An excellent essay to start my day with! It was the first thing in my inbox and alas I suspect all the remaining reading will suffer by comparison. Great insights and questions regarding an issue that seems front and center everyday. I agree, there are green shoots of what maybe a positive direction for our culture. Thanks so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture